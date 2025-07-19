Thank you, John Savrnoch, District Attorney, for a powerful, and unequivocal op-ed about the ICE immigration raids in our county on July 10. An unabashed defender of the rule of law and the constitution, Savrnoch speaks out forcefully against unlawfulness, even when the perpetuated by the President of the United States and his agents. His is a strong statement supporting the the rule of law and the Constitution, the very cornerstones of our democracy.

Also, thanks to Congressmember Salud Carbajal for showing up and challenging the legality of the arrests and demanding Homeland Security make public why the people were detained and where the detainees were taken, labeling the action as a “gross misuse of limited resources and a betrayal of the values that define America.”

And, thanks to Laura Capps, chair of the Board of Supervisors, Randy Rowse, Mayor of Santa Barbara, and the many other elected officials, police chiefs, and community leaders who who have spoken up and are taking action.

It makes you proud to live in Santa Barbara, where our elected officials and local leaders strongly and courageously, speak up and take actions that support traditional American values and the rule of law.

They are true profiles in courage and leadership.