Hello Santa Barbara:

I wanted to share a few thoughts about the recent federal activity in our communities as well as some information about helpful resources.

The military-style actions of federal immigration enforcement are unwarranted, unnecessary, and destructive. This is an obscene use of federal assets when so many of our fellow citizens need assistance in Texas at this moment.

Federal forces used here currently are not being applied to a “clear and present danger.” Neither political party can claim the high ground when it comes to immigration reform over the past few decades, and the application of military force to correct a political failing is appalling, to say the least.

The actions of these federal forces do not, in any way, reflect on the performance of your local police department. Our people enforce the law, by following the law. Please resist painting all law enforcement with the same brush. It’s incorrect and unjust.

Below, I’ve included some correspondence from today from our Police Chief Kelly Gordon. Also, here are some of the community resources that are available to assist the folks in this predicament.

“First and foremost, SBPD remains committed to the fair, dignified, and humane treatment of all individuals regardless of their immigration status. We do not, as a matter of policy or practice, participate in civil immigration enforcement. Our officers do not inquire about immigration status during community interactions, and SBPD has no contractual relationship with ICE for immigration enforcement within our jurisdiction.

“The public comment references troubling accounts of ICE activities and raises broader concerns about conditions in federal detention facilities. These are serious matters that fall under federal oversight but nonetheless carry implications for public trust in local policing. We take very seriously any perception that our department is aligned with discriminatory or abusive actions, and we continue to train our officers on constitutional policing, cultural competency, and bias-free enforcement.

“Where federal agents operate in or near Santa Barbara, our role if any is narrowly focused on public safety and deconfliction to avoid confusion or escalation. We do not initiate or assist with immigration raids or detentions. If any incidents contradicting this policy have occurred, I am committed to reviewing them thoroughly.”

Immigration Resources