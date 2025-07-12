Hello Santa Barbara:
I wanted to share a few thoughts about the recent federal activity in our communities as well as some information about helpful resources.
The military-style actions of federal immigration enforcement are unwarranted, unnecessary, and destructive. This is an obscene use of federal assets when so many of our fellow citizens need assistance in Texas at this moment.
Federal forces used here currently are not being applied to a “clear and present danger.” Neither political party can claim the high ground when it comes to immigration reform over the past few decades, and the application of military force to correct a political failing is appalling, to say the least.
The actions of these federal forces do not, in any way, reflect on the performance of your local police department. Our people enforce the law, by following the law. Please resist painting all law enforcement with the same brush. It’s incorrect and unjust.
Below, I’ve included some correspondence from today from our Police Chief Kelly Gordon. Also, here are some of the community resources that are available to assist the folks in this predicament.
“First and foremost, SBPD remains committed to the fair, dignified, and humane treatment of all individuals regardless of their immigration status. We do not, as a matter of policy or practice, participate in civil immigration enforcement. Our officers do not inquire about immigration status during community interactions, and SBPD has no contractual relationship with ICE for immigration enforcement within our jurisdiction.
“The public comment references troubling accounts of ICE activities and raises broader concerns about conditions in federal detention facilities. These are serious matters that fall under federal oversight but nonetheless carry implications for public trust in local policing. We take very seriously any perception that our department is aligned with discriminatory or abusive actions, and we continue to train our officers on constitutional policing, cultural competency, and bias-free enforcement.
“Where federal agents operate in or near Santa Barbara, our role if any is narrowly focused on public safety and deconfliction to avoid confusion or escalation. We do not initiate or assist with immigration raids or detentions. If any incidents contradicting this policy have occurred, I am committed to reviewing them thoroughly.”
Immigration Resources
|IMPORTA
Santa Barbara: 805-604-5060
129 E Carrillo St
Santa Maria: 805-619-0644
327 East Plaza Drive
Importasb.org
|IMPORTA is a non-profit organization authorized by the U.S. Department of Justice to provide immigration legal services at a very low cost to low-income immigrants.
|Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara
805-963-6754
Hours: Monday-Thursday 9-12 & 1-3
lafsbc.org
|Free legal assistance to low-income individuals in crisis. Immigration assistance for those who were victims of violent crimes.
|Immigrant Hope SB
805-963-0166
935 San Andres St
Info.santabarbara@immigranthop.org
immigranthopesb.org
|Immigrant Hope, recognized by the Department of Justice (DOJ), provides low-cost legal advice and services, including legal representation for immigrants submitting applications to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).
|Immigrant Legal Defense Center
805-886-9136
1136 E Monecito St
julissa@SBImmigrantDefense.org
SBImmigrantDefense.org
|Provides pro bono legal representation in deportation proceedings and informing immigrants of their basic civil rights.
|MICOP (Mixteco/Indígena Community Organizing Project)
|Offers immigration resources, including Know Your Rights presentations, and free or low-cost legal advice and representation for indigenous immigrants.
|805 UndocuFund
|Provides emergency assistance to undocumented individuals and families.
|805 Immigrant, Rapid Response Hotline
|Register your cell number to receive alerts about ICE and CBP sightings and raids or to report a detained family member or friend.