News
Community

Officer Adrian Gutierrez, 25-Year Veteran of Santa Barbara Police Department, Retires 

Officer Gutierrez Brought to the Eastside New Understanding to Term ‘Community Policing’

By
Wed Jul 23, 2025 | 1:02pm
Officer Adrian Gutierrez, who officially retired this Wednesday, was recognized in February at City Hall for his 25 years of service with the Santa Barbara Police Department. | Credit: SBPD

Officer Adrian Gutierrez, a lifelong Eastside Santa Barbara resident and 25-year veteran of the Santa Barbara Police Department and lifelong Eastside resident, officially retired on Wednesday, July 23. Officer Gutierrez was affectionately known as the “Unofficial Mayor of the Eastside,” and became deeply rooted in the Eastside neighborhood, where he brought a new understanding to the term “community policing.”

Over his long career, Officer Gutierrez has been honored as a Santa Barbara Independent Local Hero in 2018, California Police Activities League Officer of the Year in 2020, and recipient of the H. Thomas Guerry Award for Valor — given to Gutierrez for rescuing a man from a house fire — in 2022.

His work with local youth programs and legacy building trust with the community has earned him a commendation from the city, and Officer Gutierrez is planning on continuing to work with immigrant families through Immigrant Hope. 

Thu Jul 24, 2025 | 00:06am
https://www.independent.com/2025/07/23/officer-adrian-gutierrez-25-year-veteran-of-santa-barbara-police-department-retires/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.