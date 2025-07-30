Fiesta 2025 Listings

Santa Barbara’s

Most Comprehensive Guide to

Old Spanish Days Fiesta 2025

By Terry Ortega | July 31, 2025

Credit: Fritz Olenberger

Make plans to celebrate this year’s Fiesta with authentic food, music, and dance with open-air mercados, historic tours, and curated art exhibitions in S.B.’s most comprehensive guide to Old Spanish Days Fiesta 2025.

THURSDAY 7/31





S.B. County Courthouse Fiesta Tours

Take a one-hour docent-guided tour of this beautiful Spanish-Moorish Historic Landmark.

Tours take place every hour between 10:30am and 3:30pm. S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free.

Call (805) 962-6464 or email info@sbfiesta.org.

sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

La Misa del Presidente/The President’s Mass | Credit: Courtesy



La Misa del Presidente/The President’s Mass

The Saint Barbara Parish invites those of all faiths to High Mass in the main church for a Roman Catholic Mass that dates to the first day of Fiesta in 1936 followed by a festive reception in the Mission’s Sacred Garden.

10am-noon. Old Mission Santa Barbara, 2201 Laguna St. Free. Call (805) 682-4713 or email info@sbfiesta.org.

sbfiesta.org/events-calendar



El Mercado de la Guerra

Stroll through a colorful Mexican market (across from City Hall) to feast on Spanish and Mexican American foods, shop for crafts and souvenirs, and enjoy live entertainment.

11am-10pm. De la Guerra Plaza, first block of E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org.

sbfiesta.org/events-calendar



Viva la Fiesta at Paseo Nuevo

Enjoy traditional folklórico, flamenco, and fusion dance and live music in center court. Visit the website for the performance schedule.

Noon-7pm. Paseo Nuevo, 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. Call (805) 963-7147.

paseonuevosb.com/fiesta-in-santa-barbara



S.B. Historical Museum Exhibition: Project Fiesta! S.B. News-Press Edition

This exhibition celebrates the preservation of the S.B. News-Press archive by the museum and includes thousands of images captured by photojournalists who’ve documented the beloved pageantry of Old Spanish Days Fiesta for generations.

Noon-7pm. S.B. Historical Museum, 136 E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call (805) 966-1601.

sbhistorical.org/exhibitions



Fiesta at Drift Santa Barbara

Celebrate Fiesta season at Drift with exclusive menu items, craft cocktails and baja bites, mezcal tastings, and the perfect deejay playlists.

3pm-midnight. Dusk Bar, Drift Galería, 524 State St. Free Admission. Ages 21+.

tinyurl.com/Drift-Fiesta



DIGS! (Celebración de los Dignatarios)

Enjoy unlimited food tastings from area restaurants, live music, festive cocktails, dancing on the iconic hilltop, and exclusive after-hours access to the zoo. Proceeds will benefit the S.B. Zoo and Fiesta.

5-10pm. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. $160-$185. Ages 21+. Call (805) 962-5339.

sbzoo.org/digs

Las Noches de Ronda (Nights of Gaiety) | Credit: Fritz Olenberger



Las Noches de Ronda (Nights of Gaiety)

Evening performances from more than 200 performers will feature spectacular dances and songs from flamenco to Mexican folklórico dances. Bring blankets and chairs for lawn seating. Visit the website for the performance lineup schedule.

8-10pm. Sunken Gardens, S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org.

sbfiesta.org/events-calendar



EOS Lounge Fiesta Kickoff

Start your Fiesta weekend off with sounds provided by deejays Truman, Aydan, and Olivia Eilers!

9pm. Eos Lounge, 500 Anacapa St. Free. Ages 21+.

eoslounge.com

FRIDAY 8/1





S.B. Rodeo Days Carnival and Fiesta | Credit: Courtesy

S.B. Rodeo Days Carnival and Fiesta

Get ready for a Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) rodeo at 7pm alongside a Fiesta-themed carnival with rides and a mercado, live entertainment, food and drink, and more. Visit the website for the full schedule and ticket information.

Carnival: 2-11pm. Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. Free-$45. Call (805) 687-0766.

earlwarren.com



S.B. County Courthouse Fiesta Tours

Take a one-hour docent-guided tour of this beautiful Spanish-Moorish Historic Landmark.

Tours take place every hour between 10:30am and 3:30pm. S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free.

Call (805) 962-6464 or email info@sbfiesta.org.

sbfiesta.org/events-calendar



Celebrate Old Spanish Days at Loquita!

Savor the flavors of Spain as you take in a live flamenco performance and the sounds of DJ A Smooth Exchange, with bottomless sangria, mezcal and tequila tastings, and more!

11am-2:30pm. Loquita S.B., 202 State St. $105.01. Ages 21+. Call (805) 880-3380.

loquitasb.com



El Mercado de la Guerra

Stroll through a colorful Mexican market (across from City Hall) to feast on Spanish and Mexican American foods, shop for crafts and souvenirs, and enjoy live entertainment.

11am-10pm. De la Guerra Plaza, first block of E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org.

sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

El Mercado de la Guerra | Credit: Fritz Olenberger



Our Lady of Guadalupe Mercado 2025

Enjoy a wide array of authentic Mexican cuisine (including posole, tamales, tri-tip tortas, tacos, and more), live entertainment, and games, and shop at a white elephant sale.

11am-10pm. Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 227 N. Nopal St. (corner of Nopal and Montecito sts.). Free. Call (805) 965-4060.

olgsb.org



Viva la Fiesta at Paseo Nuevo

Enjoy traditional folklórico, flamenco, and fusion dance and live music in center court. Visit the website for the performance schedule.

Noon-7pm. Paseo Nuevo, 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. Call (805) 963-7147.

paseonuevosb.com/fiesta-in-santa-barbara

The Historical Parade (El Desfile Histórico) | Credit: Fritz Olenberger

The Historical Parade (El Desfile Histórico) | Credit: Fritz Olenberger

The Historical Parade (El Desfile Histórico) | Credit: Fritz Olenberger



The Historical Parade (El Desfile Histórico)

Take in one of the largest equestrian parades in the country with antique carriages and wagons, floats depicting episodes from the history of the state and city, descendants of area Native Americans and Spanish pioneers, the Native Sons and Daughters of the Golden West, and area service clubs and organizations.

Noon-2pm. The parade runs along Cabrillo Boulevard from Castillo Street to Calle Cesar Chavez. Free; reserved seating (between Anacapa and Garden sts.): $40; with swag bag: $60 (proceeds from seating will go toward free events). Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org.

sbfiesta.org/events-calendar



S.B. Historical Museum Exhibition: Project Fiesta! S.B. News-Press Edition

This exhibition celebrates the preservation of the S.B. News-Press archive by the museum and includes thousands of images captured by photojournalists who’ve documented the beloved pageantry of Old Spanish Days Fiesta for generations.

Noon-7pm. S.B. Historical Museum, 136 E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call (805) 966-1601.

sbhistorical.org/exhibitions



Fiesta at Drift Santa Barbara

Celebrate Fiesta season at Drift with exclusive menu items, craft cocktails and baja bites, mezcal tastings, and the perfect deejay playlists.

3pm-midnight. Dusk Bar, Drift Galería, 524 State St. Free Admission. Ages 21+.

tinyurl.com/Drift-Fiesta



Painted Cabernet: Celebrate Fiesta

Paint a flamenco-themed work of art in this two-hour painting class for beginners.

6pm. Painted Cabernet, 1229 State St. $45. Ages 21+. Call (805) 963-9979.

tinyurl.com/Flamenco-Painting



Fiesta Friday at Buena Onda

Viva la musica with a performance from Spencer the Gardener and tunes provided by DJ Darla Bea.

6-10pm. Buena Onda Empanadas, 724 E. Haley St. $10. Call (805) 679-3320.

tinyurl.com/Fiesta-Friday



Flor y Canto

See original Spanish California dances and songs of the 19th century performed by area residents in authentic costumes interwoven with historic narration and musical numbers to be accompanied on replica acoustic instruments.

7-8pm. Sunken Gardens, S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org.

sbfiesta.org/events-calendar



Barrel Room Sessions at Carr Winery: Puro Flamenco

Las Noches de Ronda (Nights of Gaiety) | Credit: Fritz Olenberger

Immerse yourself in the rhythm and soul of flamenco with a special evening that will feature the dynamic dances of Puro Flamenco with food and wine for purchase.

7-9pm. Carr Winery, 414 N. Salsipuedes St. Free. Call (805) 965-7985 or email info@carrwinery.com.

carrwinery.com/event



Las Noches de Ronda (Nights of Gaiety)

Evening performances from more than 200 performers will feature spectacular dances and songs from flamenco to Mexican folklórico dances. Bring blankets and chairs for lawn seating. Visit the website for the performance lineup schedule.

8-10pm. Sunken Gardens, S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org.

sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

SATURDAY 8/2

S.B. Rodeo Days Carnival and Fiesta | Credit: Courtesy





S.B. Rodeo Days Carnival and Fiesta

Get ready for a Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) rodeo at 7pm alongside a Fiesta-themed carnival with rides and a mercado, live entertainment, food and drink, and more. Visit the website for the full schedule and ticket information.

Carnival: 2-11pm. Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. Free-$45. Call (805) 687-0766.

earlwarren.com



El Desfile de los Niños (Children’s Parade)

Watch the young people of S.B. and their families wear costumes to walk, ride (in wagons), and dance along Cabrillo Blvd. from Garden St. to Calle Puerto Vallarta to celebrate the rich culture of the area.

10am. Free. Call (805) 897-2566 or email MEsparza@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

tinyurl.com/Desfile-DeNinos

El Desfile de los Niños (Children’s Parade) | Credit: Fritz Olenberger



Mujeres Makers Market

This pop-up market will feature area talent and vendors selling vintage goods, handmade jewelry, candles, ceramics, and Fiesta-inspired items. You can also drop off donated essential items to 805 UndocuFund for community members affected by ICE (see link below for a list of items).

10am-4pm. El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 E. Canon Perdido St. Free. Email info@mujeresmakersmarket.com.

mujeresmakersmarket.com/events tinyurl.com/Undocufund-Donation-Items



Fiesta Arts and Crafts Show

Stroll the beachfront to shop for fine and contemporary handmade arts and crafts created by area artists and artisans today and tomorrow.

10am-6pm. On Cabrillo Blvd. from Stearns Wharf to Calle Cesar Chavez. Free.

tinyurl.com/Fiesta-ArtsCraftShow



S.B. County Courthouse Fiesta Tours

Take a one-hour docent-guided tour of this beautiful Spanish-Moorish Historic Landmark.

Tours take place every hour between 10:30am and 3:30pm. S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free.

Call (805) 962-6464 or email info@sbfiesta.org.

sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

El Mercado de la Guerra | Credit: Fritz Olenberger



El Mercado de la Guerra

Stroll through a colorful Mexican market (across from City Hall) to feast on Spanish and Mexican American foods, shop for crafts and souvenirs, and enjoy live entertainment.

11am-10pm. De la Guerra Plaza, first block of E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org.

sbfiesta.org/events-calendar



Our Lady of Guadalupe Mercado 2025

Enjoy a wide array of authentic Mexican cuisine (including posole, tamales, tri-tip tortas, tacos, and more), live entertainment, and games, and shop at a white elephant sale.

11am-10pm. Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 227 N. Nopal St. (corner of Nopal and Montecito sts.). Free. Call (805) 965-4060.

olgsb.org



Crafternoon: Fiesta Finds! ¡Reuso Creativo!

Fiesta Finds projects include maracas, cardboard castanets, and Ojo de Dios (God’s Eye) using repurposed containers, bottle caps, beads, and more. Adults must remain with their child.

11:30am-1pm. EE Makerspace, 302 E. Cota St. $8. Call (805) 884-0459. Ages 5+.

exploreecology.org/calendar



S.B. Historical Museum Exhibition: Project Fiesta! S.B. News-Press Edition

This exhibition celebrates the preservation of the S.B. News-Press archive by the museum and includes thousands of images captured by photojournalists who’ve documented the beloved pageantry of Old Spanish Days Fiesta for generations.

Noon-7pm. S.B. Historical Museum, 136 E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call (805) 966-1601.

sbhistorical.org/exhibitions



Fiesta at Drift Santa Barbara

Celebrate Fiesta season at Drift with exclusive menu items, craft cocktails and baja bites, mezcal tastings, and the perfect deejay playlists.

3pm-midnight. Dusk Bar, Drift Galería, 524 State St. Free Admission. Ages 21+.

tinyurl.com/Drift-Fiesta



The S.B. Social and ME Sabor Present Orquesta Sangre Nueva

Take a bachata class at 9pm and then enjoy two dance floors, a full bar, outdoor patio salsa, bachata, cumbia, merengue, and more. Salsa and bachata and a Latin mix will play in different rooms.

Class: 9pm; show: 10m. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. $18-$25. Ages 21+. Call (805) 705-7939.

sohosb.com



Viva la Fiesta at Paseo Nuevo

Enjoy traditional folklórico, flamenco, and fusion dance and live music in center court. Visit the website for the performance schedule.

Noon-7pm. Paseo Nuevo, 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. Call (805) 963-7147.

paseonuevosb.com/fiesta-in-santa-barbara



Tarde de Ronda (Afternoon of Gaiety)

Children ages 13 and under from the S.B. area will perform a children’s program to share their love of dance. Bring blankets or lawn chairs.

1-4pm. Sunken Gardens, S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org.

sbfiesta.org/events-calendar



Fiesta on Stearns Wharf

Have a meal or a drink, stroll the shops, visit the Sea Center, hop aboard Lil’ Toot for a narrated harbor ride, and see a spirited dance showcase from Ballet Folklórico Mexico Azteca at 2pm.

2-9pm. Stearns Wharf, 217 Stearns Wharf. Free. Call (805) 698-5600.

tinyurl.com/Fiesta-Wharf



The 28th Annual S.B. Mariachi Festival

This year’s festival will feature Angeles Ochoa, Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlan, Leonardo Aguilar, Mariachi Herencia De Mexico, and Mariachi Feminil Nuevo Tecalitlan.

5pm. S.B. Bowl, 1122 N. Milpas St. $82.50-$182.50. Call (805) 962-7411.

sbbowl.com



Las Noches de Ronda (Nights of Gaiety)

Evening performances from more than 200 performers will feature spectacular dances and songs from flamenco to Mexican folklórico dances. Bring blankets and chairs for lawn seating. Visit the website for the performance lineup schedule.

8-10pm. Sunken Gardens, S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org.

sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

SUNDAY 8/3

S.B. Rodeo Days Carnival and Fiesta

Get ready for a Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) rodeo at 7pm alongside a Fiesta-themed carnival with rides and a mercado, live entertainment, food and drink, and more. Visit the website for the full schedule and ticket information.

Carnival: 2-11pm. Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. Free-$45. Call (805) 687-0766.

earlwarren.com



Mujeres Makers Market

This pop-up market will feature area talent and vendors selling vintage goods, handmade jewelry, candles, ceramics, and Fiesta-inspired items. You can also drop off donated essential items to 805 UndocuFund for community members affected by ICE (see link below for a list of items).

10am-4pm. El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 E. Canon Perdido St. Free. Email info@mujeresmakersmarket.com.

mujeresmakersmarket.com/events

tinyurl.com/Undocufund-Donation-Items



Fiesta Arts & Crafts Show

Stroll the beachfront to shop for fine and contemporary handmade arts and crafts created by area artists and artisans.

10am-5pm. On Cabrillo Blvd. from Stearns Wharf to Calle Cesar Chavez. Free.

sbfiesta.org/events-calendar



S.B. County Courthouse Fiesta Tours

Take a one-hour docent-guided tour of this beautiful Spanish-Moorish Historic Landmark.

Tours take place every hour between 10:30am and 3:30pm. S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free.

Call (805) 962-6464 or email info@sbfiesta.org.

sbfiesta.org/events-calendar



Our Lady of Guadalupe Mercado 2025

Enjoy a wide array of authentic Mexican cuisine (including posole, tamales, tri-tip tortas, tacos, and more), live entertainment, and games, and shop at a white elephant sale.

11am-10pm. Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 227 N. Nopal St. (corner of Nopal and Montecito sts.). Free. Call (805) 965-4060.

olgsb.org

S.B. Historical Museum Exhibition: Project Fiesta! S.B. News-Press Edition | Credit: Fritz Olenberger



S.B. Historical Museum Exhibition: Project Fiesta! S.B. News-Press Edition

This exhibition celebrates the preservation of the S.B. News-Press archive by the museum and includes thousands of images captured by photojournalists who’ve documented the beloved pageantry of Old Spanish Days Fiesta for generations.

Noon-7pm. S.B. Historical Museum, 136 E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call (805) 966-1601.

sbhistorical.org/exhibitions



Fiesta at Drift Santa Barbara

Celebrate Fiesta season at Drift with exclusive menu items, craft cocktails and baja bites, mezcal tastings, and the perfect deejay playlists.

3pm-midnight. Dusk Bar, Drift Galería, 524 State St. Free Admission. Ages 21+.

tinyurl.com/Drift-Fiesta



The Profant Foundation for the Arts Fiesta Finale 2025 Honoring Erin Graffy de Garcia

Honor S.B. traditions and 26 years with fabulous cuisine and vibrant costumes, music, and dancing. Fiesta or cocktail attire required. Proceeds will go toward the Profant Foundation for the Arts scholarships.

5:30-10pm. El Paseo Restaurant, 10 El Paseo. $300. Call (805) 705-9179 or email jeprofant@gmail.com.profantfoundation.org/fiesta-finale