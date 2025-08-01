How delightful to see Nick Welsh lauded by NYT‘s Frank Bruni the other week. Welsh immediately offered up a new zinger:

“Will ICE agents, bedecked in their grimly macho camo garb and bulging bulletproof vests and other lingerie of mass destruction, show up during our four days of Fiesta … ” Now does that evoke a mental image extraordinaire or what?

It’s a great time to celebrate Nick Welsh as Santa Barbara’s own antidote to unmitigated depressive news, our wordsmith of satire.

I urge Santa Barbarians to cut out and post two inspiring letters in the Independent July 24-31. “We Can Stop Immigration Today!” from D. Lanrgay is a powerful satiric organizing tool, while “What You Can Do” sent in by Mary Genis is a concrete guide to public action relevant to all supporting our immigrant communities. Brava!