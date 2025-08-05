Geographer Brings Soulful Indie Synth-Pop to the Stage

Geographer, the synth-pop and indie project of Mike Deni, returns to the stage at Santa Barbara’s SOhO on Saturday, August 9, promising an evening where “the cosmic meets the deeply personal — an emotional journey powered by sweeping synths and soaring vocals.”

Formed in San Francisco in 2007 with just a guitar and a discarded synth found on the street, Deni has evolved Geographer into “a nationally touring act known for lush, layered arrangements and deeply introspective songwriting.” Deni himself often described his music as “soulful music from outer space.” His lyrics explore themes of “love, loss, and the complexities of modern life, delivered with a raw vulnerability that resonates deeply with listeners.”

Deni is currently on his 15 Year Anniversary Tour that celebrates his EP Animal Shapes by performing it in full. Other works by Geographer include the albums Innocent Ghosts (2008), Myth (2012), and Ghost Modern (2015), as well as the EPs Endless Motion and Alone Time.

Currently based in Los Angeles, Geographer has performed at festivals like Outside Lands and Firefly, and has collaborated with artists like The Flaming Lips, Tycho, and Young the Giant.

The doors will open at 8 p.m. and the show will begin at 9 p.m. This event is for ages 21 and older. Tickets are available to purchase in advance for $22 on the SOhO website, sohosb.com. You can also purchase tickets at the door in cash for $25.