Carpinteria’s Newest Gallery Is Rubenstein Chan Contemporary Art

“Dragons’s Landing,” by Sijia Chen | Photo: Courtesy

Bonnie Rubenstein, whose beloved Silo118 gallery in the Funk Zone closed in early 2024, didn’t stay away from the business long. She is opening a new gallery in Carpinteria on September 13, in partnership with Irene Chan. Unfold, featuring the art of Sijia Chen, Chiho Harazaki, and Kaoru Mansour, is the first “official” exhibition at Rubenstein Chan Contemporary Art (a k a The Bean), on view through October 26. All three artists are Asian women, born in Asia, who came to the U.S. to live at different points in their lives, said Rubenstein.

Sijia Chen is an internationally recognized multimedia artist (see video of her work made for the Victoria and Albert Museum in London at youtu.be/hhZCGySAY9Q?feature=shared) who creates intricate papercut collage paintings, sculptures, and public art rooted in questions of cultural identity and community. Using materials such as immigration forms, menus, and family photographs, Chen transforms personal and collective histories into layered visual narratives.

“The other two also show extensively around the country and in their native countries,” said Rubenstein. “These are very accomplished artists doing very charming and wonderful work.”

“Boredom,” by Kaoru Mansour | Photo: Courtesy

Chiho Harazaki is a Japanese-born artist based in Los Angeles, who is known for her innovative “tape art,” blending traditional influences with experimental methods. Her practice centers on memory, cultural storytelling, and the immigrant experience, reflecting the duality of inherited values and modern life.

Kaoru Mansour is originally from Hyogo Prefecture, Japan, but has been based in Southern California since 1986. Her work radiates warmth and a belief in kindness as a connective force, offering viewers moments of stillness and gentle human connection.

“Their voices remind us that cultures grow when shared. Immigrant artists carry the perspectives of another culture, offering us new ways of seeing and understanding. Their stories enrich our own, showing how cultures intersect and deepen our shared experience,” said Rubenstein in a statement about the upcoming show.

The gallery is nicknamed “The Bean” as a nod to its location at 410 Palm Avenue, Carpinteria, which was once the site of the Henry Fish Lima Bean and Seed Company. The exhibition opening is Saturday, September 13, 3-6 p.m., but Rubenstein said that they will primarily be open for events and by appointment — but both gallerists live in the Palm Lofts, so chances are good that if you call (805) 576-6152, one of them will be able to show the work.

See rubensteinchan.com.