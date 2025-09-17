Return to top

Roll ’Em Up, Chow ’Em Down —

It’s Burrito Week 2025

These 34 Restaurants Are Selling $9 Burritos

During the Santa Barbara Independent’s

Fifth Annual Burrito Week

By Indy Staff | September 18, 2025

Credit: Ben Cicatti

Burrito culture knows no bounds. Rooted in the traditional Mexican combination of meat, beans, rice, and cheese rolled in a tortilla — an equation that is certainly in the running for best meal in world history — the modern iterations of what a burrito can be continue to surprise and delight.

Nowhere is that more on display than during Santa Barbara Burrito Week, the fifth annual version of which descends upon our sunny streets from September 18 to 24. For the next seven days, 34 establishments are offering nearly 50 different burrito combinations, all for just $9.

There are many deliciously authentic versions on the menu, and then there’s a slew of variations: inspired by Korea, Japan, the Levant, and the American South; stuffed with mac and cheese, grilled shrimp, and panko chicken — even wrapped in a pancake!

While this year’s few gluten-free options basically hinge on ditching the wrappers, there are an encouraging number of vegetarian and vegan alternatives on this year’s list. Hopefully, those will satisfy the readers who regularly bemoan the lack thereof during these promotional weeks.

The following pages are stuffed with descriptions of each of these burritos, featuring lists of their ingredients as well as details about each restaurant and the restrictions that may apply to each.

Once you get out and chow down, show your conquests by tagging photos at #SBIndyBurritoWeek on Instagram. We’ll publish our favorite experiences in next week’s issue. You might even win a $25 gift card to a participating restaurant!

—Matt Kettmann

Benchmark Eatery:

Carnitas Burrito

Credit: Rebecca Horrigan

People may know Benchmark Eatery for its convenient and charming location on the corner of State and Anapamu; their people-pleasing menu of burgers, sandwiches, and fresh salads; and their friendly service. However, those who have sampled the beautifully beer-battered fish tacos are hip to a secret that not everyone knows: Their Mexican dishes are also exceptional. For Burrito Week, this mecca of meal options is showcasing a succulent carnitas burrito.

“Our carnitas burrito is made with slow-roasted pork, rice, beans, queso fresco, and tomatillo sauce, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla,” said General Manager Mike McAuliffe. “It’s hearty, flavorful, and highlights the kind of food we love to share at Benchmark.”

That kind of food is consistent, satisfying, and full of flavor. The tender pork is hit with a light spice from the bright pico de gallo and tomatillo salsa, and the perfectly seasoned rice and hearty black beans make this a super-satisfying dish. Pair it with a Ventura Coast Neighborhood Pale Ale or vibrant mezcal margarita, and sit on the shaded patio to enjoy views of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art and soak up the last days of summer. —Rebecca Horrigan

Dine-in only. 1201 State St.; (805) 845-2600; benchmarkeatery.com

Bluewater Grill:

Firecracker Shrimp & Panko Chicken

Panko Chicken (left) and Firecracker Shrimp | Credit: Tiana Molony

The white lighthouse on East Cabrillo Boulevard and Helena Avenue is hard to miss. It’s a fitting entrance to Bluewater Grill, a seafood restaurant that was named OpenTable’s 2024 Diners’ Choice Winner for one of the most-booked restaurants in Santa Barbara.

I’d actually never dined there until one sunny afternoon when my fiancé and I stopped by to sample their firecracker shrimp and panko chicken burritos.

I’ll admit, I was hesitant at first about a shrimp burrito. It’s not exactly unheard of, but it’s definitely not your standard carne asada or carnitas. I was pleasantly surprised. The Firecracker Shrimp burrito arrived piping hot in a golden, crisped tortilla, Monterey Jack cheese melting into every bite. The shrimp were juicy, and the sweet-spicy firecracker sauce added just enough heat to wake up your palate without overwhelming it — a bright, tangy sweetness followed by a slow-building kick.

The panko chicken burrito was its own kind of revelation. Inside the same crunchy tortilla, tender, lightly breaded chicken mingled with fragrant cilantro-green rice and a cool, citrusy cilantro-lime crema. The pico de gallo gave it a fresh, juicy snap with each bite. It’s hearty but balanced — crispy, creamy, zesty, and fresh all at once. —Tiana Molony

Dine-in only while supplies last. 15 E. Cabrillo Blvd.; (805) 845-5121; bluewatergrill.com

Credit: Erin Lynch

Café La Fonda:

La Banderita Wet Burrito



Café La Fonda delivers a solid, flavorful experience with their La Banderita Burrito. It’s a great mix of ingredients without being too heavy or messy. The burrito is packed with fresh lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, tender birria, beans, and Mexican white rice, all wrapped in a soft tortilla.

One of the highlights is the crispy cheese wrapped around the burrito. It’s a crunchy contrast to the soft interior, making each bite satisfying.

You also get complimentary chips and salsa made in-house. The salsa is fresh and flavorful, with just the right amount of heat.

Café La Fonda started as a catering company, working out of borrowed kitchens that originated from La Casa de la Raza, a safe haven nonprofit. After the main chef stepped down in April, the café closed temporarily to refine its original recipes. Now they’re back and better than ever, expanding their menu to breakfast and smashburgers. Beyond their food, Café La Fonda hosts ME Sabor’s salsa nights on Fridays and a Live Mariachi Brunch on weekends.

Café La Fonda still holds roots to La Casa de la Raza, as the café donates a portion of all profits to the organization and staff actively works with the nonprofit.

This Burrito Week, sit outside under the grapevines on their patio, enjoy the view, and experience food that feels like it came from your abuela’s kitchen. —Erin Lynch

129 E. Anapamu St.; cafelafonda.com; @cafelafonda.sb

Corazón Cocina:

Paisa Burrito

Credit: Bryce Eller

Corazón Cocina has become a Santa Barbara dining star — and for good reason. Since its opening, Chef Ramon Velazquez and his team have created an experience that transports you straight to the streets of Guadalajara. The menu draws from traditional Mexican street food and elevates it with thoughtful touches and locally inspired ingredients.

One of my favorite burrito offerings — and the entrant for this year’s Burrito Week — is the Paisa Burrito. A handmade tortilla holds tender pastor, Peruano beans, cheese, crema, fries, and fresh pico de gallo. The burrito is then seared to crispy perfection and served with up to three of Corazón’s fantastic salsas.

Every ingredient plays its part, creating a balance of rich, hearty flavors with just the right touch of freshness from the pico and salsa. If you are looking for an excuse to put fries in your burrito, this is it. —Bryce Eller

Available 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; S.B. Public Market, 38 W. Victoria St.; (805) 845-0282; corazoncocinasb.com

Credit: Bryce Eller

Corazón Comedor:

Los Alamos Breakfast Burrito



For those who haven’t visited Corazón Comedor, the restaurant blends upscale dining with a welcoming, open atmosphere. Chef Ramon Velazquez — also behind Little Heart Cafecito and Corazón Cocina — leans into something more traditional and nostalgic with the Comedor menu, which offers an impressive array of dishes reminiscent of Mexico City. But this week is all about the Los Alamos Breakfast Burrito.

Packed with farmers’ market eggs, crispy tater tots, a medley of peppers, bacon, Jack cheese, and pico de gallo, it was the perfect start to my morning. The burrito arrives lightly toasted, giving it structure and a slight crunch while sealing in the flavors and melting the cheese to perfection.

What elevates it even further is Corazón Comedor’s outstanding salsa selection. With more than six unique options, every bite feels like trying the burrito for the first time again. —Bryce Eller

Available 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; 29 E. Victoria St.; (805) 679-5397; corazoncomedor.toast.site

Cristino’s Bakery:

Breakfast Burrito &

Smoky Chipotle Chicken Burrito

Smoky Chipotle Chicken (left) and Breakfast Burrito | Credit: Matt Kettmann

Though Mexican-style breads and pastries were the foundation of Cristino’s Bakery when Lorena Casas opened the business near the airport in Goleta back in 2017, she didn’t immediately jump into Mexican cuisine when customers clamored for more meal options in this otherwise food-desert-ish part of town. Instead, she started with a chicken chipotle sandwich and steadily grew into more sandwiches and salads before incorporating today’s detailed Mexi-menu of tacos, tortas, burritos, and specials such as menudo, birria, and pozole.

For Burrito Week, that original sandwich finds itself inside the chicken chipotle burrito, which eats almost more like a Mediterranean wrap. The chicken — roasted with thyme, lemon zest, and garlic — is coated in chipotle aioli and paired with beans, melted cheese, Mexican rice, and pico de gallo.

And then there’s the infamous Cristino’s Breakfast Burrito, most recently popularized by burrito influencer @steveeatgood. The best-selling menu item combines country potatoes, scrambled eggs, melted cheese, and roasted red bell pepper, red onion, and cherry tomatoes, with a choice of bacon, ham, turkey, or no meat. With a bit of no gimmicky goodness in each bite, it approaches breakfast burrito perfection, whether you eat it at dawn or way past dusk.

As Casas reminds, “We serve breakfast all day long.” —Matt Kettmann

Both available all day. Takeout only. 170 Aero Camino, Goleta; (805) 455-6900; cristinosbakery.com; @cristinosbakery

Credit: Matt Kettmann

Crushcakes & Café:

Bear Hug Burrito



When at Crushcakes, waiting patiently for your Bear Hug Burrito to be lovingly loaded and rolled, why not enjoy a cupcake as an appetizer? They’re sitting there in the case, ready to eat, and if, like me, you opt for the carrot cake version, it even qualifies as a vegetable starter!

Not that you’ll need extra food once the Bear Hug wraps up your appetite. Specially crafted for Burrito Week, this burrito puts fried eggs, roasted potatoes, red onions, arugula, and house-made aioli in a whole wheat tortilla, with your choice of bacon or avocado. That makes for a fulfilling and rather nutritious meal, thanks to the arugula and whole wheat, and it comes with chips and their roasted salsa, if you need more.

“It’s our way to give back a bit to the community,” said Operations Manager Ash Matar of the greatly reduced price. “We can even get students to come in and enjoy a healthy burrito.”

And remember, you’re way ahead of the game. Dessert came first. —Matt Kettmann

1315 Anacapa St. (805) 963-9353; 5392 Hollister Ave., (805) 845-2780; crushcakes.com; @crushcakescafe

Del Pueblo Café:

Burrito Del Pueblo

Credit: Ryan P. Cruz

It’s been nearly two years since Giselle Cuevas and her husband, Victor Camargo, took over the family-run Del Pueblo Café, which was originally opened in Magnolia Shopping Center back in 1997 by Cuevas’s grandparents Alejandro and Esperanza Arreola. She’s focused on keeping that legacy alive, from the home-style menu to the Mexican folk art deco, while Camargo is tweaking some of the dishes to ensure the food is authentically fresh and made in-house.

Their first-ever Burrito Week offering showcases the family’s secret-recipe slow-cooked carnitas, which Cuevas says has only gotten better since her husband and grandfather worked to perfect the recipe. “He makes the best carnitas,” Cuevas said of her husband. “He’s kind of adjusted after my grandpa showed him. I’ve never had carnitas like my grandparents made it.”

Though surrounded by rice, beans, cheese, and pico de gallo, the carnitas is the star of the show in the Burrito Del Pueblo. The savory shreds of pork pack an aromatic punch, somehow managing to feature bright, acidic bits of crispy pork along with tender, juicy bites of meat that have a slight creaminess to them.

It’s a recipe that can hold its own against any other carnitas dish on the Central Coast, made even better with a passionfruit agua fresca — the fruit picked fresh from Cuevas’ grandfather’s backyard — and pair of house-made sauces. One is bright and green, made with tomatillos, serrano peppers, and avocado, and the other is red and smoky, made with fresh habanero and jalapeño. —Ryan P. Cruz

Available Sun.-Mon., 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Tue.-Sat., 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; 5-8 p.m. 5134 Hollister Ave.; (805) 692-8800; dpcsb.com; @delpueblocafe

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

El Zarape Mexican Food:

El Número Nueve Breakfast Burrito



If you’re looking for fancy, El Zarape Mexican Food might not be your cup of tea. The unassuming Westside eatery — celebrating 25 years in business next month — is known for its authentic atmosphere, down-home charm, and delicious food that’s a solid value every time. Fancy is not on the menu, but this week the fantastic El Número Nueve breakfast burrito is.

I sat talking with Raúl Gil, El Zarape’s proprietor, while my burrito was being prepared last week. Gil greeted every customer by name, with handshakes and smiles shared all around. He says that many of their customers come in four or five times a week. “I asked one of our regulars recently why he comes in so often, and he replied that he gets treated special every time he walks in the door,” said Gil. “Even better than he does at home.”

So, it’s the smiles, and the food, that keep people coming back for more. El Número Nueve will certainly put a smile on your face. Pasilla peppers, onions, potatoes, and chunky avocado are bundled with scrambled eggs into a tortilla, then perfectly toasted on the grill and served with red and green salsa plus tortilla chips. For those seeking a gluten-free option, they’re happy to serve it in a bowl. But splurge if you’re able. Biting into the handheld tender, crispy combo is worthy of a cheat.

Gil has learned a thing or two about keeping up with the crowds during Burrito Week: Only two El Número Nueve breakfast burritos are allowed per person per visit. So, you’ll want to come back again tomorrow. Just like all the other regulars. —Sarah Sinclair

Available 7-11 a.m., Mon.-Fri., and all day, Sat-Sun.; limited to two burritos per customer. 1435 San Andres St.; (805) 899-2711; elzarapesantabarbara.com; @el_zarape_sb

Credit: Rebecca Horrigan

Goat Tree:

Roasted Lamb Shawarma Burrito



In Southwest Morocco, goats perch upon branches of Argania trees, munching on fruits and leaves and grazing away the day. These playful chompers are the inspiration for the Hotel Californian’s Goat Tree Café, which features fresh cuisine with a Moroccan flair. For this year’s Burrito Week, the breezy all-day restaurant is featuring perhaps the most unorthodox option of the bunch: a Lamb Shawarma “burrito.” Really, it’s more of a wrap, and a mighty fine one at that.

A perfectly pillowy tortilla snugly hugs thick chunks of slow-roasted lamb shoulder. The scent alone of this beautifully tender meat is sure to awaken your carnivorous longing for hearty home-cooked goodness. Nestled in a zesty parade of bright accoutrements, including marinated onions, shaved cucumber, diced tomato, and garlicky hummus, this meal is delightfully balanced and sings with the aromatic spice-infused flavors of Morocco.

Pull up a chair on their ocean-facing patio, grab a crisp beverage, and enter goat-mode: happily snacking away the afternoon, a light breeze in your face and the cares of the day melting into the distance as you enjoy the flavors of the Mediterranean by way of Santa Barbara. —Rebecca Horrigan

Available 7 a.m.-3 p.m. 36 State St.; goattreecafe.com; @hotelcalifornian

Credit: George Yatchisin

Goodland Waffles & Melts:

Vegan Breakfast Burrito



Come for the waffles; stay for the vegan breakfast burrito. Its stuffing is an old-school veggie hash — during consumption, it’s a bit tricky to distinguish each ingredient, but they all sing a well-harmonized, happy song past your taste buds. The majority consists of spicy plant-based soyrizo, tofu, and hash browns, but then the still-intact black beans match up with the corn and pepper relish to take the burrito down Southwest a-ways.

It’s a pleasing accent, to say the least, and really balances with the red molcajete salsa.

Goodland Waffles & Melts owner Bobby Georges says the vegan breakfast burrito has been on the menu for about a year, giving one more brunch-all-day option alongside favorites like waffle-cado toast and The Locale, a seven-cheese blend melt on Riviera Bread Company beer-to-bread sourdough (which uses grain from Goodland Waffles’ neighbors, Draughtsmen).

And few spots in town offer two wonderful outdoor seating options. From the front of Mosaic Locale, one gets to watch the world parade down State Street with the magnificent Museum of Art as a backdrop. Or, if one chooses to sit in the back, one can relax taking in that gorgeous interior courtyard, catching glimpses of nimble folks post-yoga. —George Yatchisin

1131 State St.; goodlandwaffles.com; @goodlandwafflesandmelts

Happy Cat Eats:

Breakfast Burrito & California Burrito

Credit: Matt Kettmann

When Happy Cat Eats owner — and lifelong Santa Barbara restaurant industry veteran — Tina Takaya was developing the menu for her new waterfront walk-up eatery that opened last November, she knew burritos needed a slot on the menu.

“How do I do something different?” wondered Takaya, who also owns Oku next door and Opal up on State Street. “Burritos are usually too dry for me.”

So, in went the mac and cheese, providing a rich ’n’ creamy accompaniment to both her beloved breakfast burrito and the more midday-oriented California burrito. The breakfast version — enjoy with their $1 Handlebar coffee! — also includes the usual scrambled eggs, grilled potatoes, and choice of sausage, pork belly, or bacon, while the California integrates slow-simmered carnitas and, as the name implies, French fries with the gooey noodles.

Honestly, I was skeptical, but the mac and cheese totally works, serving like a tastier stand-in for refried beans. And, yes, they’re heavy beasts, filling enough to share with someone else or to take home for the next day’s meal — in fact, my leftovers might have been even better, giving time for that mac and cheese to seep even deeper into the folds. —Matt Kettmann

Breakfast available 8 a.m.-close; California noon-close. 23 E. Cabrillo Blvd.; happycateats.com; @happycateats

Home Plate Grill:

Train Wreck & Chorizo Burrito

Chorizo burrito (left) and Train Wreck | Credit: Izadora Hamm

At Home Plate Grill, breakfast gets serious. This year, they’re serving up two burritos that might have convinced me to rethink everything I knew about my notoriously picky palate.

First up is the aptly named Train Wreck. I was immediately drawn in by the golden-brown tortilla, fluffy scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, and a generous amount of tater tots. But beneath the melted cheddar, I knew that the house-made sausage gravy awaited me, so I braced myself. I’ve never been a fan of gravy, not even on dinner plates, and so I was sure that nothing could change my mind.

But I was wrong. One bite of this indulgent burrito, and suddenly I was wondering if maybe my tastebuds had been wrong all along. Or maybe this part-burrito, part full-blown dinner plate is just the one exception.

This family-owned café is a Goleta staple, and I was starting to understand why. Owner-chef Ken Johnston serves up home-cooked dishes packed with savory flavors.

The chorizo burrito represents that style perfectly, offering a more classic kick. Scrambled eggs, cheddar, and house-made chorizo keep it simple, but this three-ingredient burrito knocked it out of the park.

Gluten-free? No problem. Both burritos can be served as a hearty scramble. Reluctant about gravy? Searching for stability? Home Plate delivers on all fronts. —Izadora Hamm

Available 8 a.m.-2 p.m. daily. 7398 Calle Real, Ste. C, Goleta; (805) 845-3323; homeplategoleta.com

Isla Vista Food Co-op Downtown:

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

Credit: George Yatchisin

I like to think of the I.V. Food Co-op Downtown in the old Cantwell’s location as a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup of S.B. food institutions. Somehow, the mind-melding of two markets made something different and better. So, plop yourself down in one of the six well-loved red booths with a vegan breakfast burrito that’s a menu item only for Burrito Week. (If popular, it might end up feeding students at the I.V. location in the future.)

Gabriel Garcia, who happily claims his job title is “a little of everything,” explains that the burrito “represents the Co-op’s culture — we like to do things vegan, healthy, and organic for our guests.”

Tofu gets crumbled and blended with a veganaise-based chipotle sauce to pleasantly mimic an eggy texture. But there’s lots more going on, including black beans, cilantro, farmers’ market produce — spinach, roasted bell peppers, onions, avo, potatoes — and some tempeh for more protein and toothsomeness. Oh, and a roasted garlic sauerkraut, adding a grippy acid edge. Alongside the burrito, there’s a fresh fruit salad — strawberries, blueberries, and watermelon balls — that appealingly stands in for the missing salsa.

What a scrumptious way to enjoy the Co-op, about which Garcia explained, “We support the community, and the community supports us.” —George Yatchisin

Available 7 a.m.-3 p.m. 1533 State St.; islavistafood.coop; @ivfcdowntownmarket

Credit: Diego Melgoza

La Cantina:

Burrito Sabanero



Located at the Turnpike Shopping Center, deep in the heart of San Marcos High Royals territory, lives La Cantina, which was opened a year ago by Mesa Burger/Corner Tap/Lighthouse Coffee cofounder Chris Chiarrapa. For Burrito Week, they’re serving the Burrito Sabanero, featuring rice, pico de gallo, refried (or black) beans, guacamole, cheese, your choice of chicken or steak, and French fries rolled in a large tortilla. You can also make it a burrito bowl if that’s your vibe.

This California-inspired creation is ideal to grab-and-go for a post-surfing sesh. I enjoyed both the burrito with carne asada and the roasted chicken breast bowl with tomatillo green salsa and red roasted tomato salsa. The steak was tender and tasty, the chicken was smoky, and the guacamole had a bright citrusy taste, just how I love it.

La Cantina’s sports bar–like atmosphere includes several screens televising everything from tennis and football to poker and women’s street skateboarding. In addition to serving families around this neighborhood, manager Ted Ellis said that they regularly cater burritos to San Marcos High, and that many of their employees have strong connections to the school. They’re hoping to reach new customers during Burrito Week, and get them to come back. —Diego Melgoza

Dine-in only. 199 S. Turnpike Rd., Ste. 105; lacantinasb.com; @lacantina_sb

Credit: Marianne Partridge

La Tequila:

Patricia’s Mole Burrito



La Tequila Mexican Restaurant on the west side of Buellton makes one of the most delicious burritos I’ve ever tasted. Patricia’s Mole Burrito arrives slathered in a fantastic dark mole, which is the specialty of the house and the creation of Chef Patricia Diaz.

The taste is truly remarkable. Its spices, chiles, nuts, chocolate, and Diaz’s secret ingredients combine into a slightly sweet, slightly savory, and totally delicious mole. That’s generously applied to a burrito stuffed with a perfectly proportioned mix of black beans, pork, and rice. (Chicken is also available.) Eating my burrito was pure pleasure. Muy sabroso.

Truthfully, just about everything on the menu is great, starting with the salsa bar and including the chile relleno, the Tacos Maya, enchiladas rojas, the Hacienda Steak, and, of course, the enchiladas mole.

Run by the talented and welcoming Raul Alarcon, La Tequila is becoming a favorite of Santa Ynez Valley families, many of whom live on nearby ranches and vineyards. It has a simple but pleasant decor, with outside tables set along a little patio, and a small staff that delivers dishes with a smile, and quickly. —Marianne Partridge

Dine-in only. 35 W. Hwy. 246, Buellton; @la_tequilabuellton

Little Alex’s:

Pancake Burrito and Bean Dip Burrito

Pancake Burrito (left) and Bean Dip Burrito | Credit: Courtesy

It’s Little Alex’s first Burrito Week and, to celebrate, they are dishing out two scrumptious new additions to their menu: a pancake breakfast burrito and bean dip burrito.

Record scratch. I know what you’re thinking — pancakes? In a burrito? But trust me, it works.

I sat down on a rattan chair at their gorgeous bar next to an exposed brick wall, and co-owner Josh Briner presented me with four variations of their two offerings. I was in burrito heaven. For the pancake burrito, you can get it traditionally served in a tortilla or fried and coated in cinnamon sugar (I recommend the latter); for the bean dip, you can get birria, steak rajas, or veggie rajas.

As I chowed down, Briner recapped the history of the family business: His parents opened the first Little Alex’s in Montecito in 1989 and stayed there for 30 years, before moving into their new digs at the Five Points shopping center on upper State last year. Briner’s boys were working the front, adding to the laid-back, familial feel.

The pancake burrito scared me a little at first. But the savory-sweet combination of eggs, bacon, and cheese, wrapped in a thin pancake and tortilla, with maple syrup for dipping, quickly won over my taste buds. “We put potatoes in burritos anyway,” Briner explained. “We thought, ‘Just change the starch and see what happens.’ ” What happens is a weird, culinary stroke of genius.

After a sip of water to cleanse the palate, I tried the birria and steak rajas bean dip burritos, which are grilled and layered with their homemade bean dip, loaded up with your chosen filling, and finished with rice and shredded cheese. The birria was soft and flavorful, and the steak rajas had a mouth-watering creaminess.

In short, for their first Burrito Week, the Little Alex’s family knocked it out of the park. Go for breakfast and stay for lunch — you won’t be disappointed. —Callie Fausey

Pancake burrito only available 8-11 a.m. Bean Dip available all day. 3987 State St.; littlealexs.com; @littlealexssb

Credit: Bryce Eller

Little Heart Cafecito:

Los Alamos Breakfast Burrito



Situated directly next to its sister restaurant, Corazón, in the Public Market, Little Heart Cafecito offers authentic Mexican breakfast options such as chilaquiles and migas, along with traditional drinks like champurrado and Oaxacan hot chocolate.

For this year’s Burrito Week, Little Heart is featuring one of its most popular breakfast burritos, the Los Alamos. Every bite delivers an excellent balance of textures: soft, fluffy eggs; crunchy potatoes; gooey cheese; smoky bacon; peppers; and the bright kick of pico. It’s a simple combination, elevated by fresh, high-quality ingredients and flawless technique.

This burrito is one of my year-round favorites, and at just $9 this week — paired with the quick in-and-out convenience of the Cafecito — it deserves a top spot on your list. —Bryce Eller

Available 9 a.m.-noon; S.B. Public Market, 38 W. Victoria St.; (805) 679-5649; littleheartcafecito.com

Credit: Rebecca Horrigan

Maíz Picante:

Veggie, Carnitas, and Al Pastor



Maíz Picante Taquería is the real deal. This sweet little hole in the wall on De la Vina is cranking out high-quality, high-flavor, high-authenticity food that is low on all accounts of pretension.

Formerly running Los Agaves and Santo Mezcal, Chef Francisco “Paco” Cavazos opened Maíz Picante in 2023, and it feels like the Guadalajara-born chef’s most soul-driven spot yet. Their tacos are made with real nixtamalized corn, and their ingredients are sourced both locally and from Mexico.

For Burrito Week, they are serving up three delicious options, including slow-cooked carnitas, perfectly spiced al pastor shaved freshly off the spit, and a veggie burrito packed with seasonal produce. All offerings come wrapped in a warm and stretchy flour tortilla and are filled simply with a generous layer of melty cheese and comforting beans.

Do not sleep on their homemade salsas. I’m tempted to douse everything I eat now in their delightfully bright jalapeño or chipotle accompaniments. Pair your meal with a cold and fruity agua fresca like their Mango Maracuyá, and you might just start becoming a regular at De la Vina’s best-kept secret (but maybe not for long). —Rebecca Horrigan

2714 De la Vina St.; (805) 586-2272; maizpicante.com

Credit: Callie Fausey

Los Arroyos:

Runaway Burrito with Chicken



It’s no wonder that Los Arroyos’s Runaway Burrito is a steady Burrito Week celebrity. It’s stayed on our A-list since B-Week began in 2021. Sure, it’s taken on ever-so-slight variations since, but what celebrity doesn’t change up their look every year?

I knew it was going to be killer before I even picked it up.

This burrito is melty, guac-y, deliciously toasted goodness. Whatever the ratio is between the Jack cheese, slightly spicy grilled chicken, brown beans, and guacamole, it’s perfect. Flavor is packed into every nook and cranny. It doesn’t need to pretend to be anything it’s not. It’s just a great burrito: plain and beautifully simple. They don’t skimp on the size, and yet, as you chow down, it all stays in one place — making it truly a handheld delicacy, as advertised.

As I waited for the burrito — which is only available to-go during Burrito Week — I stocked up on salsa. Let me tell you: That salsa bar means business. You name it; they have it: chipotle, avocado, cabbage, fresca, chile, lime. Everything. I mixed two of the salsas together. Do I remember which two? Not really. It was red, I can tell you that. But did it sink into the burrito’s fillings like a river of hot liquid gold? Absolutely.

The Runaway is a classic. The real deal. Not to be cheesy, but it ran away with my heart (or stomach?). —Callie Fausey

To-go only. 14 W. Figueroa St.; 1280 Coast Village Rd., Montecito; 5764 Calle Real, Goleta; (805) 962-5541; losarroyos.net

Credit: Jean Yamamura

Maria’s Tacos:

Regular Burrito



Said to have the best tacos in Isla Vista, Maria Mayo’s restaurant parked itself on Isla Vista’s restaurant row about two years ago, across Pardall Road from that other famous joint best known for its freely oversized burritos, often mistaken for bedroom pillows. While Maria’s burritos would never be mistaken for any type of bedding, we found that a single burrito provided plenty for two, nonetheless.

Her “regular” burrito on offer during Burrito Week is so much more than just regular. It contains all the foods we’ve come to expect to find in our burrito, but it does so in a perfectly balanced way to make every bite a savory mouthful of grilled carne asada, pinto beans, and seasoned rice surrounding a heart of onion, cilantro, tomato, and crema. Maria’s smoky red salsa (she also makes a milder green) adds spicy fire to the mellow flavors of a comfortably “regular” burrito. (It also comes with pastor, chicken, or potato.)

And, though not a part of Burrito Week, the taco that we couldn’t resist ordering came on a handmade tortilla remarkable for a, well, pillowy softness. (When in Rome, as they say, especially on a Tuesday.) —Jean Yamamura

6545 Pardall Rd., Isla Vista; (805) 637-3492; mariastacosiv.com

Credit: Rebecca Horrigan

Padaro Beach Grill:

Nacho Burrito & Nacho Veggie Burrito



With ocean views of Santa Claus Lane, picnic tables, a sandpit, and palm trees, Padaro Beach Grill would be a lovely place simply to hang. What Santa Barbarans may not know is that the food alone is worth the trip down the 101, as owner Will Ransone’s menu only enhances the grassy haven’s sparkling ocean views. Of course, you might not even remember to look out at the good ol’ Pacific when you have one of their Burrito Week specials in front of you.

The Nacho Burrito is packed with homemade chili con carne, black beans, cheddar and Jack cheese, green and purple cabbage, crispy tortilla strips, pico de gallo, and sour cream. The combination of earthy chili con carne and black beans is beautifully accented with the bright pico de gallo.

“What makes our burritos special are the fresh ingredients that we prepare daily,” said Ransone, explaining that the chili comes from lean prime ground beef and that the shredded cabbage and tortilla strips give texture. “The shredded cheese and sour cream add a cool silky layer to the crunchiness.”

If you’ve ever had their black bean burger, you know that they do veggie dishes right, which includes their Nacho Veggie Burrito — all the same yummy fillings without the meat. Pair it with a crisp beverage like the M. Special Lager or a bubbly Boochcraft, and you may never leave this beachfront oasis. —Rebecca Horrigan

3765 Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria; (805) 566-9800; padarobeachgrill.com

Credit: Christina McDermott

Petra Café:

Falafel Burrito



Petra Café’s patio feels like a world away from the whirring traffic and hot concrete of Santa Barbara in September. With its hanging plants and trickling fountain, it’s the perfect place to enjoy the restaurant’s falafel burrito (although the wood-paneled main restaurant with its red-cushioned chairs is a close second).

The burrito offers a hearty serving of falafel and fresh vegetables, including diced cucumbers and tomatoes covered in tahini sauce, all wrapped in a hummus-smeared pita flatbread that’s actually vegan. The burrito comes with both tahini and habanero sauce on the side. The habanero sauce is a personal favorite — it adds a spark of heat to the fresh vegetables and tasty fried falafel.

Originally from Jordan, Petra’s owner Falah Maayah changed the café’s name last year, after about seven years of operating the restaurant as Foxtail Kitchen. But he still prepares all of the ingredients in-house and offers drinks and hookah.

My advice to you: Find your way to the back patio if you get the chance. Order your falafel burrito. When it comes, close your eyes. Listen to the gurgle of the fountain. Dig in. 3la albek! —Christina McDermott

11 a.m.-11 p.m.; closed Monday. 14 E. Cota St.; (805) 845-6226

Credit: Ella Heydenfelt

Poké House:

Poke Burrito



Ever wanted to supersize your sushi into a giant burrito? Poke House has you covered.

Their poke burrito is rolled in nori; packed with sushi rice, fresh ahi tuna and salmon, crunchy cucumbers, mixed greens, sweet onions, and scallions; and finished with crispy sesame seeds. Dip it in the house-made sriracha or citrus ponzu for an extra punch, and the poke burrito eats like an oversized maki roll — light, refreshing, and totally different, in the best way.

“I’ve spent the last few days perfecting it,” said co-owner Ryan Mai, who’s celebrating his first year in business. Poke and burritos don’t often share the same sentence — let alone a tortilla. “It’s a unique challenge to come up with something creative and different, but still have the essence of a burrito,” he said. “It’s fun to change things up from your expectations … to subvert expectations, but in a pleasant way.”

Mai’s story is as untraditional as his burrito. He worked in tech sales until COVID, when he dipped his toe into the cooking waters and built an entire Poké franchise, including the Santa Barbara location. “We want to get our name out there,” said Mai, “to let the community know about us.”

Poké House’s values go beyond flavor: Their fish is certified sustainable, their bowls and utensils are biodegradable, and they’ve partnered with organizations like REEF and Too Good to Go to support ocean conservation and reduce food waste.

So, if you’re craving something coastal and unexpected, skip the tortilla and dive into the poke burrito. —Ella Heydenfeldt

Available 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; 811 State St., Ste. D; (805) 869-2722; poke.house; @poke.house

Credit: Rebecca Horrigan

Rascal’s:

Rascal’s Burrito



Walking into Rascal’s, a sweet little hole-in-the-wall spot on Haley Street, feels like entering a family member’s home kitchen. With bright flowers dotting the tables, a pot of Dune Coffee at the ready, sunshine pouring through the breezy doorway, and an array of creative yet grounded dishes that aim to please, Rascal’s is a place that will warm the soul of vegans and omnivores alike.

With a focus on beans, rice, fresh vegetables, and zesty salsas, Mexican food naturally lends itself to vegan cooking, yet Chef Dalan Moreno Griffin takes it to a whole new level. His menu ranges from an incredible tofu scramble breakfast burrito and an oyster mushroom tinga tostada to popular esquites and even a vegan asada crunch wrap.

For Burrito Week, the Santa Barbara–raised chef is whipping up a burrito loaded with house-made vegan chorizo, potatoes, rice, beans, pico de gallo, and a side of their addictive chipotle mayo. After one taste, I wanted to slather the creamy yet spicy spread on everything.

Not that the burrito needed extra sauces; the layers of flavor and ratios of each ingredient played together in perfect harmony and are ideally complemented by one of their fruity agua frescas. Each hearty and homey bite felt like a hug and the clear sign of a skilled chef cooking with heart and making vegan food that will please any palate. —Rebecca Horrigan

432 E. Haley St., Ste. A; rascalsvegan.com

Credit: Matt Kettmann

Rinkside Café:

The Seoul Crusher



Even before the Rinkside Café — which is the in-house restaurant for the Ice in Paradise rink in Goleta — got the range hood for their kitchen six months ago, manager Mysael Val Valerdi and SBCC-trained chef Sean Bentley were pumping out a menu of inventive eats, far more impressive than the usual sports shack service. Now that they’re truly cooking with gas, the options are overflowing, making this sports bar–esque spot — which serves a solid selection of draft beers, too — worth a visit whether you’re skating or not.

The Seoul Crusher emerged from the Korean-style tacos that Bentley makes for Taco Tuesday. “It’s a little spin-off,” said Bentley, who takes that slow-cooked Korean pulled pork and layers it into the tortilla with coconut rice, kimchi slaw, mozzarella cheese, scratch-made Korean barbecue sauce, and sriracha mayo.

The meat is juicy, the rice gives stability, and the three-sauce combo is just spicy enough, but it’s the slaw — a mix of cabbage, cucumber, and even corn, at least for my visit — that turns this into a refreshing experience. (It can be done veggie-style, without the meat, too.) You aren’t bogged down when finished, so throw those skates back on.

My son agreed, offering, “It’s unique. It’s good.” But don’t eat this guy while driving — it’s a dripper, in all the right ways. —Matt Kettmann

6985 Santa Felicia Dr., Goleta; iceinparadise.org; @rinksidecafe

Credit: Matt Kettmann

S.B. Fish Market Café in Goleta:

Baja Shrimp Burrito



This pearl of dining in western Goleta is a fan of the Independent’s promotional weeks, as the special deals of Burger Week and Sandwich Week lure people all the way out past Costco to get their first — or hundredth — taste of the casual yet creative fare on offer every day. And once you get a bite of the crispy petrale sole sandwich, or the confit tuna melt, or the ceviche tostada, it’s hard not to head back to see what you missed.

For Burrito Week, the Santa Barbara Fish Market Café created the Baja shrimp burrito, which Chef Paul Osborne stuffs with grilled Mexican white shrimp, nopales, Spanish rice, black beans, romaine, pico de gallo, and a chipotle crema. The kicker is a slather of white Oaxacan cheese on one side of the tortilla that’s then fried to give it a nice crunch.

“We wanted to do something fun and healthy,” said Osborne. “And crispy cheese is delicious!”

The result is a deft collision of textural snap and comforting warmth, as the individual ingredients reveal themselves in each bite against the backdrop of that delicately applied cheese. The shrimp is fresh as can be, settling right into its spotlight on the chipotle crema stage. —Matt Kettmann

7127 Hollister Ave., Ste. 18; sbfish.com; @sbfish

Jalisco burrito | Credit: Ryan P. Cruz

Taquería La Unica:

Garden, El Rey, and Jalisco



When it comes to Guadalajara-style Mexican food, Taqueria La Unica is doing it the right way — at least according to my mother, who was born there. When I found out Taquería La Unica was offering three burritos for Burrito Week, I called in for backup, asking my mom if she’d come help me tackle this year’s burrito review. She didn’t take much convincing, as she’s already tried Taqueria La Unica’s delicious tacos de lengua (beef tongue) and fresh seafood options and said she’d loved the place.

I got the El Rey burrito, stuffed with spicy al pastor pork shaved off a colossal trompo of rotating meat, Chihuahua cheese, onion, cilantro, rice, and Taqueria La Unica’s signature red-tinged beans. My mother opted for the Jalisco burrito, featuring one of Guadalajara’s greatest inventions: birria. The saucy shreds of beef are cooked for hours in a deep, rich tomato-and-beef-based consommé, which is served on the side of the burrito for an extra flavor punch. For vegetarians, Taqueria La Unica is also offering a Garden special, stuffed with mushrooms and nopales (cactus), and the same fixings of Chihuahua cheese, beans, and rice.

As always, everything that came to the table was top-notch, with each burrito coming with a side of spicy grilled onions and a fielder’s choice house-made salsas (go for the bright orange if you can take the heat). But the main attraction, for my mother, was the birria — which she said was perfectly juicy, authentic, honest-to-Guadalajara goodness. —Ryan P. Cruz

Available 11 a.m.-9 p.m. 3771 State St.; (805) 689-5619; taquerialaunica.com

Taquería S.B.:

Al Pastor & Papas y Rajas

Al Pastor (left) and Papas y Rajas | Credit: Xavier Pereyra

A family-owned business that focuses on traditional and fresh ingredients that you taste in every bite, Taquería Santa Barbara started serving authentic Mexican food across from The Granada Theatre in April 2020. “All of the recipes come from my dad, Lalo, who worked on the menu for two years before we opened,” said manager Emily Umejio, daughter of founder Gerardo “Lalo” Umejio.

For Burrito Week, they’re serving their staple al pastor and Papas y Rajas burritos, both packed with Mexican rice, refried beans, warm Jack cheese, fresh white onion, and cilantro. Then there’s your choice of filling: either marinated al pastor sliced from a traditional spit, or go the vegetarian route and load up on soft potatoes (papas) and fresh green peppers (rajas).

What’s great about Taquería Santa Barbara is the selection of savory salsas that complement the entire menu. I paired the al pastor burrito with their one-of-a-kind pineapple salsa, which serves as a creamy yet refreshing contrast to the smokey al pastor. Those looking to turn the heat up can always put a dollop of either the chipotle and chile árbol or salsa de aguacate on your burrito. If the spice catches up to you make sure to grab an ice-cold agua fresca of either jamaica, horchata, or pineapple. —Xavier Pereyra

1213 State St., Ste. A; (805) 869-6618; taqueriasb.com

Santa Playa/Yona Redz:

Birria Burrito and Baja Fish Burrito

Birria burrito (left) and Baja Fish | Credit: Tiana Molony

Jonathan Estrada operates two sister concepts under one roof: Yona Redz, where he’s built a cult following for birria, and Santa Playa Mariscos, his ode to Baja-style seafood. Together, they feel like two sides of the same coin — one rooted in slow-simmered, saucy comfort; the other bright, crisp, and coastal.

For Burrito Week, Estrada brings serious heat and flavor with two wildly different — but equally craveable — burritos that showcase what happens when tradition meets creativity.

Let’s start with what Yona Redz does best: birria. This burrito is everything you want after a long day (or night) — a molten pocket of cheese, perfectly tender birria beef that drips with savory richness, and a supporting cast of rice, beans, cilantro, and onion. No consommé needed here — the juiciness is self-contained and the flavor speaks volumes. Note that this burrito is hefty, so come ready to eat.

Meanwhile, at Santa Playa Mariscos, the Baja Fish Burrito is fresh. The tapioca beer batter gives the fish a light, crispy shell that miraculously stays crunchy even when wrapped inside a warm tortilla. Layered with a creamy-spicy chipotle aioli, shredded cabbage for that crucial crunch, and a refreshing pico de gallo, this burrito is a must-have. —Tiana Molony

Dine-in only. 1230 State St., Ste. C; yonaredz.com; @yona_redz, @santa_playa_mariscos

Credit: Leslie Dinaberg

Super Cucas:

Cucas Burrito



The burritos at Super Cucas are legendary for good reason. Between the sheer size of them (more than enough to feed two hungry people) and the beautiful simplicity of rice, whole pinto beans, onion, cilantro, and your choice of meat packed densely inside a big, soft flour tortilla, it’s no wonder they’re a perennial readers’ choice for Best of Santa Barbara® winner.

You can’t go wrong with any of the meat choices for the Super Cucas Burrito Week offering. From the nicely blended spice of the carne asada to the meaty-rich pork goodness of the carnitas, the lighter and more delicate chicken and veggies, or the slow-simmered marinated pork pastor, all are worth returning for again and again.

All three locations — on the Westside, Mesa, and in Isla Vista — are offering the Burrito Week special. But if you’re in the neighborhood, I recommend also checking out the Mexicatessen & Deli on the Westside for an awesome selection of dried chilis, hot sauces, sliced meats, and veladoras, the beautiful seven-day prayer candles. —Leslie Dinaberg

Dine in only. 6 a.m-10 p.m. 626 W. Micheltorena St.; 2030 Cliff Dr., Ste. 1A; and 6527 Madrid Rd., Isla Vista; supercucasrestaurant.com

Credit: Matt Kettmann

White Caps Bistro:

Bistro Burrito



Is Teledyne FLIR hiring? Not that you need to be an employee of this thermal imaging camera developer to eat at the White Caps Bistro on their Goleta campus, but the chance to visit this welcoming café on a daily basis might be reason enough for a job change.

The bistro — which started in Summerland (that site is under construction now) and serves on the weekends from a food truck in the Funk Zone — expanded to this corporate contract last November, serving their mix of sandwiches, salads, and specials to a very large dining room and inviting outdoor patio. The company’s more than 400 employees are the obvious regulars, but the public is welcome and steadily discovering this tucked away secret just steps from the intersection of Hollister Avenue and Storke Road.

“When people from outside come in, I love it!” said manager Enrique Hernandez, who worked at Los Agaves for 13 years before helping White Caps owner, the famed photographer Michael Haber, launch the White Caps concept.

Their Bistro Burrito, crafted for me by Chef “El” Timmy Abarca, is a classically satisfying mix of refried beans, cheese, rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream, with your choice of chile verde, pastor, or chicken, toasted on the griddle to a hot crisp. Go with the chili verde, and then skip your next meal. —Matt Kettmann

Available Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-2 p.m., and until 5 p.m. on Wed. 6769 Hollister Ave., Goleta; whitecapsbeachclub.com; @whitecapsbeachclub

Credit: Courtesy

Yellow Belly:

El Chingon



Yellow Belly is a local’s favorite with a mellow atmosphere, perfect for catching up with friends or enjoying dinner with the family. Outdoor seating is plentiful, and the rustic wood beams directly above the bar add to the chill neighborhood vibe.

The El Chingon Burrito is a simple yet satisfying wet burrito, delicious until the last bite.

The well-proportioned blend of grilled carne asada, chorizo, cilantro-lime rice, refried beans, cheese, crema, and green sauce is a slight departure from Yellow Belly’s standard menu, but it delivers a hearty meal that will delight most palates. All the flavors complement each other perfectly and fulfill every expectation associated with a traditional Mexican burrito, with just a hint of spice.

“We’re not splitting culinary atoms here,” said Chef Manny Torres of El Chingon. He began his tenure at Yellow Belly last October and introduced several changes to the menu.

For patrons who prefer their burritos dry, the green sauce can be provided on the side. —Victor Bryant

Dine in only. 2611 De la Vina St.; (805) 770-5694; yellowbellytap.com



