On the Hunt for the Best Breakfast Burrito

The “best” breakfast burrito along the Central Coast has yet to be found, but unofficial burrito reviewer Steve Vivaldi might be getting close. Perhaps more popularly recognized for his Instagram @steveeatgood, Vivaldi has been rating and uploading video reviews of burrito spots along the Central Coast for the past year.

“I’ve always liked breakfast burritos,” Vivaldi said. “And for whatever reason, I just started being interested in finding a good one in Santa Barbara, and I was struggling to find a good one.”

Originally from Sacramento, Vivaldi recalled his favorite hometown joint: Adalberto’s, a quick go-to spot where he would order the same breakfast burrito again and again. After moving down for school at Santa Barbara City College, he set out trying to find his next best burrito spot. He’s continued his search through today, now as a fifth-year undergraduate at UC Santa Barbara with a major in Comparative Literature and emphasis in East Asian Studies.

The reviews started in his big family group chat.

“I just recorded [myself] doing a review of [a] burrito. I sent it in my family group chat, and I just thought it was so funny,” Vivaldi said. He was encouraged to post the videos online and soon after, created his now popular and growing account, @steveeatgood.

The videos are short and spliced with clips of Vivaldi eating the burrito and pointing out different parts of the burrito itself or giving some context about the restaurant. But every video ends with his rating of the burrito, a score out of 10.

The secret behind the ratings is simple. “It’s just the flavor,” he said. “It really is just the quality that they produce.”

Vivaldi has reviews of burritos from places stretching from San Luis Obispo all the way down to Montecito, where he’s tried a number of unique finds, from blue-tortilla-wrapped burritos to simple-but-classic burritos loaded with cheese, chorizo, and eggs. He explained how in each video, he looks to find that balance between a professional review as well as keeping it lighthearted for viewers.

“I want to remain respectful of anyone who wants to open up a restaurant and provide food for others,” he said. “I want to do the restaurant justice. And again, I want to be respectful.”

His reviews have led him to find new spots and return to old ones. The comment sections are filled with support for the reviews, surprise at the find, and even recommendations for places to try. Even in his Instagram DMs, Vivaldi said that many people have also started to share their recommendations or personal experiences going to a burrito place that he recommended. It’s his way of finding community in Santa Barbara.

His next stop however, is on the other side of the world.

He’ll be studying abroad in Taiwan this upcoming semester, and he’s excited to practice his Mandarin and try new foods. It’s also the perfect opportunity to expand his coverage and include similar videos like his breakfast burrito reviews.

The Central Coast breakfast burrito researcher Steve Vivaldi | Photo: Courtesy

“I want to build it into something with more depth,” he said, before adding, “like with interviews and providing historical or cultural contexts.” Vivaldi explained how he’s deeply inspired by Anthony Bourdain and his travels around the world trying new foods and getting to know each country, restaurant, and chef. Burrito review videos was the first step; expanding his reach to other parts of the world is next.

“I view food as one of the main cornerstones of what brings people together,” he said. “It’s a place where it’s generally just mostly joy and it’s common ground that people can share.” Creating videos like his reviews is his way of connecting with others at home and in new places.

“The thing I like about breakfast burritos is that there’s so many different kinds,” he said. At the same time, that makes it more difficult to find the “best” one. For now, his favorite is at Cat & Cloud in Santa Cruz. But while he’s still in Santa Barbara, Vivaldi remains on the lookout for the best breakfast burrito around town.

As he continues to review breakfast burritos and search for new foods to try, he’s also working to build his Instagram account into something that will allow him to be a communicator when it comes to food. Finding the connections between people, food, and culture are the backbone of what he continues to do.

“Eat good,” Vivaldi said. It’s his passion and what he hopes to share with the people he meets in person or through his reviews.