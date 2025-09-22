News
Santa Barbara Police Respond to Disturbance at Leadbetter Beach Involving Taser-Like Device, Fishing Spear

Dispatchers Received Multiple Calls Sunday Morning About Altercation Between Two Men Armed with Unusual Weapons

Mon Sep 22, 2025 | 1:44pm
Santa Barbara police responded to Leadbetter Beach on Sunday, September 21, following multiple calls of an altercation between two men involving a Taser-like device and fishing spear. | Credit: John Palminteri/KEYT

Santa Barbara police responded to Leadbetter Beach late Sunday morning after reports of a disturbance involving two men armed with unusual weapons.

According to a statement from the Santa Barbara Police Department, dispatchers received multiple calls around 11:51 a.m. on September 21 about an altercation in which one man was reportedly carrying a firearm or Taser, while the other armed himself with a fishing spear.

By the time officers arrived, the two had split up. One man walked west along the beach toward Leadbetter Point, where officers contacted him and recovered part of a fishing spear. He provided a statement at the scene. The second man left on a bicycle through the parking lot and was not located despite an extensive search.

“Based on several independent witnesses, as well as the involved male’s statement, it appears the outstanding male possessed and brandished a taser-like device,” SBPD said in a press release.

Police emphasized the incident appears to be isolated and said there are no public safety concerns at this time. SBPD has been contacted for more details but has not yet responded. 

