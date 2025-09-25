‘Arms and the Man’ Brings Contemporary Relevance to 1885 Setting

The Theatre Group at SBCC brings love and war to the stage with their upcoming production of George Bernard Shaw’s Arms and the Man, directed by Jonathan Fox. This comedy about evolving romantic viewpoints, class structure, and politically motivated combat originally premiered in 1894, amid the turn-of-the-century artistic revolution toward theatrical realism. Fox says that while Shaw’s comedies are often produced with a distinctive stylization, Arms and the Man represents this surge of interest in naturalism by “subverting the romanticization of love and war with a more realistic portrayal of everyday life.”

Fox calls the play a witty, atypical romantic comedy. “Shaw categorized his plays as ‘Pleasant’ and ‘Unpleasant,’” says Fox. (Unpleasant plays tended to focus on harsh social conditions; Pleasant plays were lighter comedies.) While Arms and the Man is considered a “Pleasant” play, Fox notes that Shaw doesn’t shy away from moments when “the gory reality of war” cannot be overlooked.

Set during the Serbo-Bulgarian war of 1885, the show follows the fate of a young, betrothed couple, Raina and Major Sergius, each of whom harbors a secret passion for another. Raina’s attraction to a Swiss mercenary shocks her out of her crush on Sergius, while Sergius’s interest in a household servant makes him question the importance of a society divided by status and wealth. Both Sergius and the mercenary are openly opinionated about the futility of war. Fox calls Shaw a playwright with feminist and socialist sensibilities, who made a point to “shine a light on masculine privilege and arrogance, as well as the shallowness of the British class system.”

Arms and the Man features Clayton Barry, Leesa Beck, Blake Benlan, Charlotte Hecker, Matthew Tavianini, Nik Valinsky, and Isabel Watson.

Last produced in Santa Barbara almost 50 years ago, Arms and the Man will be onstage at the Garvin Theater (721 Cliff Dr.) October 8-25. See theatregroupsbcc.com.