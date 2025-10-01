Fall Visual Arts Preview |

Mark Your Cultural Calendars

for All Sorts of Art

Our Visually Vibrant Art Scene Hits a High Point

By Indy Staff | October 2, 2025





Credit: Will Adler, Dallas Museum of Art, Foundation for the Arts Collection, gift of the James H. and Lillian Clark Foundation, Courtesy

The plethora of noteworthy art offerings this fall season is quite impressive. From the unknown future intersection of art and technology of Brave New Work, to two landmark exhibitions of Impressionist and 19th-century artworks by Monet, van Gogh, Matisse, and Gauguin, among others, at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, plus Goleta-bred DJ Javier’s first solo exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara, and the oodles of exciting art shows for us to ogle over at museums and galleries all over town — our cultural cup runneth over right now.

This fall’s abundance of art in our museums and galleries, not to mention outside at the Library Plaza (thanks to Brave New Work), is well worth celebrating and savoring. Read on and enjoy!