Fall Visual Arts Preview |
Mark Your Cultural Calendars
for All Sorts of Art
Our Visually Vibrant Art Scene Hits a High Point
By Indy Staff | October 2, 2025
Credit: Will Adler, Dallas Museum of Art, Foundation for the Arts Collection, gift of the James H. and Lillian Clark Foundation, Courtesy
The plethora of noteworthy art offerings this fall season is quite impressive. From the unknown future intersection of art and technology of Brave New Work, to two landmark exhibitions of Impressionist and 19th-century artworks by Monet, van Gogh, Matisse, and Gauguin, among others, at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, plus Goleta-bred DJ Javier’s first solo exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara, and the oodles of exciting art shows for us to ogle over at museums and galleries all over town — our cultural cup runneth over right now.
This fall’s abundance of art in our museums and galleries, not to mention outside at the Library Plaza (thanks to Brave New Work), is well worth celebrating and savoring. Read on and enjoy!
Step Into the Unknown at
Brave New Work
World Leaders in Art and Technology Gather in
Santa Barbara to Discuss Our Future
Oodles of Art Shows to
Ogle Over This Fall
From Emerging Artists to Impressionist Masterworks, Santa Barbara’s Art Scene Has Something for Everyone to Enjoy
The OG of Art Revolutions Comes to
Santa Barbara Museum of Art
From Monet to Matisse to So Much More:
Superstar Impressionist Show Lands in S.B.
Welcome to DJ Javier’s World:
San Milano Drive at MCASB
Homegrown Artist Opens First Solo Show October 5
at Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara
