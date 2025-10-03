News
Santa Barbara Charity ShelterBox Responding to Disaster in Phillippines 

Organization Is Planning to Support Thousands Displaced by Earthquakes and Typhoons

Fri Oct 03, 2025 | 9:14pm
At least 72 people were killed in a 6.9 magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of Cebu province in Central Philippines on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. This village, built in 2013 with 200 free housing units for Typhoon Yolanda survivors, was among the hardest hit by the earthquake. | Credit: WIkimedia Commons

One major disaster after another struck the Philippines over the past two weeks. Santa Barbara–based charity ShelterBox is delivering essential supplies in the aftermath of both a 6.9 magnitude earthquake and a series of typhoons that struck the region, ShelterBox said in a statement on Thursday. 

At least 72 people were killed in the earthquake, which struck off the coast of Cebu province in Central Philippines on Tuesday. Before that, two destructive typhoons had swept through the country, bringing torrential rains and widespread flooding. 

“Hundreds of thousands of people have been forced from their homes, many taking refuge in crowded evacuation centers,” ShelterBox said. 

The charity is planning to support thousands of displaced people, in the form of emergency shelter and essential items, such as shelter repair kits, solar lights, mosquito nets, thermal blankets, sleeping mats, and cash assistance. 

“With a team permanently based in the Philippines and pre-positioned supplies in Cebu, ShelterBox can respond quickly, working closely with local partners and government agencies to reach the hardest-hit communities,” the charity said. “ShelterBox has a long history responding to disasters in the Philippines, one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world.”

