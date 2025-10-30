‘Jagged Little Pill’ Brings Broadway and Alanis Morissette’s Music Together

Out of the Box Theatre Company kicks off their 15th season with the musical Jagged Little Pill, where Broadway meets Alanis Morissette — just in time to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of Morisette’s pivotal album of the same title. This musical (book by Diablo Cody) also features Morisette songs beyond the album as the narrative backdrop for the story of a nice suburban family with dark secrets.

The show is directed by Samantha Eve and choreographed by Meredith Ventura and will be produced at Center Stage Theater November 14–23. Morisette’s unbridled angst is expressed through the sins of the Healy family, all of whom, says Eve, “understand what it is to swallow the ‘jagged little pill’ and deal with the tough parts of life.” Eve calls the musical a story about communication, healing, growth, and “learning how to remain honest, empathetic, curious, and loving with one another through the struggle.”

The Jagged Little Pill production thanks Rod Lathim and the Access Theatre Endowment Fund for their generous funding of the ASL interpreters that make this musical uniquely accessible to the deaf community. “When Joseph Saraceni messaged us to ask if he could audition as a deaf actor, I was immediately intrigued by the idea that the role of Nick Healy could be played as a deaf character,” says Eve. “We were able to connect with and hire a local ASL interpreter to help us communicate clearly throughout our rehearsal process. From there, we connected with ASL teachers at SBCC, deaf community members, ASL students, and finally with Pro Bono ASL, a social justice and community service organization based in Los Angeles. With all of their help, we have been able to explore this show in an entirely new way.” There will be a fully ASL-interpreted performance on Sunday, November 16, and a talk-back after the show.

Jagged Little Pill is at Center Stage Theater November 14-23. See centerstagetheater.org/show-details/alanis-morissettes-jagged-little-pill for details.