AHA! Is for the Whole Family

Inclusive Adult Programs Offer Mindfulness, Support Circles,

and Free Therapy to Help Parents and

Caregivers Thrive Alongside Their Kids

By Tiana Moloney | November 20, 2025

Credit: Courtesy

“We feel, sometimes, that we are on an island,” reflects AHA! Executive Director Roxana “Roxy” Petty, speaking to the often-unspoken sense of isolation and loneliness felt by both adults and children — an issue that AHA! addresses head-on in its classes.

While the majority of those AHA! serve are youth in grades 4 to 12, the nonprofit is expanding its adult programs. Petty notes that when adults — such as parents, caregivers, and educators — develop their own social-emotional skills, mindfulness, and resilience, they are better equipped to support and guide the children around them.

“And so, these opportunities of bringing adults together,” Petty says, “is not only to educate, but mainly it’s to connect so that they don’t feel alone.”

The programs at AHA! (which stands for Healthy Attitudes, Emotional Harmony, and Lifelong Achievement for Teens) are inclusive and are designed to eliminate common barriers. By providing dinner, childcare, and Spanish-language support, the adult programs are more accessible and welcoming to a broader range of participants.

As a result, participation has grown. This fall, 106 adults have attended AHA! programs. Of these, 73 are Spanish speakers, the majority from the Latinx and immigrant community. Petty believes that this is due to the program’s inclusivity. “I think the accessibility to learning is open to anyone who has it in their heart and mind to want to grow — and that’s been a beautiful experience in this process,” she says.

Each class follows a thoughtful, supportive structure. Sessions begin with a mindfulness activity to help participants settle and focus, followed by an engaging game in which adults have the rare opportunity to be kids again. Petty emphasizes the importance of these games. “We all need to play,” she says. “We all need to have the opportunity to just let go. And the more we do it, the easier it becomes to be in that space.”

The main content of each class focuses on a relevant topic such as Digital Safety, Mental Health and Wellness, Balancing Screen Time, and Positive Parenting. Attendees break into small facilitator-led “connection circles” to share experiences, answer guided questions, and support one another. Petty notes that this approach fosters shared learning and vulnerability, and equips participants with practical tools to improve both personal and family well-being.

“We’re really having to support our adults to make sure that they feel like they’re not alone,” Petty says. “And they have the resources in our community to move forward in their family in the best way they can.”

Above all, AHA! prioritizes mental health — a focus that feels especially crucial today. “Everyone is feeling really pushed to the brim,” Petty notes. This is why AHA! offers youth and adults six free therapy sessions after they participate in their programs. This benefit is automatically available to both youth and adult participants during their sessions and activities.

Still, sustaining that level of support isn’t easy. “It’s hard to maintain the funds that we need to keep everything going,” Petty admits. “But by the miracle of miracles, the universe keeps providing us to be put in the right direction. And as long as that continues, I’m going to continue to make sure that we are serving as many people as we can.”

For more information about AHA!’s parent groups, see ahasb.org/program/parent-groups.