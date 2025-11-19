Schools of Thought 2025
Santa Barbara’s Students, Teachers,
and the Future of Learning
By Indy Staff | November 20, 2025
If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that education is constantly evolving — in ways both big and small. Some changes are easy to spot, such as the shift from chalkboards to whiteboards, and later to smartboards. But the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the many questions that come with weaving it thoughtfully into classrooms, marks a change that feels bigger, more complex, and undeniably more transformative.
AI was just one of many topics we explored in conversations with our sponsors for this seventh edition of Schools of Thought. Across eight stories, educators shared how they’re navigating this moment — from the growing presence of AI in daily instruction to the increasing emphasis on student-led learning, hands-on discovery, and creating experiences that stretch far beyond school walls. Others reflected on the ways they support Santa Barbara students and families both in and out of the classroom, reminding us that education is not just about curriculum, but community.
What emerged over and over again was a sense of possibility: that even as the landscape shifts, educators are adapting, questioning, experimenting, and showing up for students in meaningful ways.
Thanks for reading!
— Tiana Moloney
Inclusive Adult Programs Offer Mindfulness, Support Circles, and Free Therapy to Help Parents and Caregivers Thrive
Alongside Their Kids
Anacapa School Shows That When Teens Lead in the Classroom, More Engagement Follows
A Middle Ground on AI in the Classroom
Providence School Opts for Guided Use and
Human-First Learning in a Tech-Driven Age
Santa Barbara County Education Office Operates Behind the Scenes with 500 Staff, $150M Budget, Impacting 70,000 Students
Learning in the Morning, Surfing in the Afternoon
How Alpha School Santa Barbara’s Two-Hour Learning Model Challenges Traditional Education
Peace in Practice at Montessori
How Montessori Education Nurtures Emotional Intelligence
and Global Citizenship
When Students Lead, Change Follows
Backed by the Santa Barbara Education Foundation,
Students Create a Zine Amplifying Queer Voices
— and Learned Lessons in Leadership Along the Way
Santa Barbara Middle School Cracks the Code
Outdoor Education Is Essential Component
of Whole-Child Approach
