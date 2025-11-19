Schools of Thought 2025

Santa Barbara’s Students, Teachers,

and the Future of Learning

By Indy Staff | November 20, 2025

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that education is constantly evolving — in ways both big and small. Some changes are easy to spot, such as the shift from chalkboards to whiteboards, and later to smartboards. But the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the many questions that come with weaving it thoughtfully into classrooms, marks a change that feels bigger, more complex, and undeniably more transformative.

AI was just one of many topics we explored in conversations with our sponsors for this seventh edition of Schools of Thought. Across eight stories, educators shared how they’re navigating this moment — from the growing presence of AI in daily instruction to the increasing emphasis on student-led learning, hands-on discovery, and creating experiences that stretch far beyond school walls. Others reflected on the ways they support Santa Barbara students and families both in and out of the classroom, reminding us that education is not just about curriculum, but community.

What emerged over and over again was a sense of possibility: that even as the landscape shifts, educators are adapting, questioning, experimenting, and showing up for students in meaningful ways.

Thanks for reading!

— Tiana Moloney