Santa Barbara Middle School

Cracks the Code

Outdoor Education Is Essential Component of

Whole-Child Approach

By Callie Fausey | November 20, 2025

Santa Barbara Middle School believes “learning happens everywhere we go,” and places strong emphasis on outdoor education and adventures in their curriculum. | Credit: Courtesy

Middle-school years are full of awkwardness and anxiety. It’s a “messy metamorphosis,” in the words of Brian McWilliams, head of Santa Barbara Middle School.

However, he thinks his school has “cracked the code” on guiding preteens through this often-uncomfortable chrysalis phase, so they can emerge as confident and compassionate individuals ready to take on the world with curiosity and grit.

How? Well, he listed quite a few reasons — small class sizes, academic rigor, educating the whole child through a variety of creative arts, electives, and sports — but the standout was their outdoor program.

Almost all teachers at SBMS, a private middle school in Santa Barbara’s Lower Riviera, spend at least 20 days a year out on the road for customized, age-appropriate field trips. During these trips, their students in grades 6-9 learn how to cook, bike, kayak, create community, and get to know themselves in a way that only comes from wrestling to set up camping equipment in the woods. And the kicker? No. Screens.

It really cracks the kids open (metaphorically), McWilliams said. It’s about sharing experiences of adversity mixed with moments of wonder.

“When you spend time in the wilderness, having to climb your own mountains and cook your own food and create your own entertainment, you gain a much deeper sense of self and a much better connection to your community and your teachers,” he said. “The teacher-student relationship becomes more authentic. We really don’t see many discipline problems here.”

McWilliams and the school’s teachers are out there with the students, opening opportunities for real mentorship — which, he said, “doesn’t happen in a box; it happens when you’re experiencing real life, real situations.” Even the teachers often learn new things alongside their students, creating a deeper connection that bolsters mutual respect.

The school’s logo is a diamond, with each point representing one of those essential parts of the SBMS learning experience: academics, community, outdoor education, and arts and sports.

It’s underscored by McWilliams’s three R’s: relationships, resilience, and relevance. Traditionally, the three R’s are reading, writing, and arithmetic — which, of course, the school delivers as well — but the modern teenage brain is nothing if not resistant to “tradition.” Academics, McWilliams stressed, is about developing intellectual vitality — not how many books a 13-year-old can carry on their back.

“We have great teachers who find out what’s relevant for the teenage brain, how they can digest things, how they light up and get excited about something, how they learn more about the problems in the world around them, how they can work toward potential solutions,” he said.

“Kids are curious. They want to know how things work,” he continued. “So, we focus on, for example, how do we highlight the most interesting, relevant parts of American history to a teenager that will help them understand our country better?”

Through challenging courses, undergoing the fun, outdoor “rites of passage” with their peers, and by celebrating and embracing the middle school years, the kids find that they are “capable of great things,” he said. They discover their identities.

“We think these are the four years that are maybe the most critical in a student’s life, because that’s where they self-imprint,” he continued. “That’s where they figure out who they are and who they want to be. They can become athletes. They can become punk rockers. They can become scientists. This is when you individuate.”

