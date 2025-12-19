A driver was arrested for DUI on Thursday night after crashing into four parked vehicles on the 1400 block of San Miguel Avenue in Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood, according to Santa Barbara Police.

The collision occurred around 9:15 p.m. on December 18. Officers responded to what was initially reported as a non-injury traffic collision. At the scene, they found a single vehicle that had struck four others, all of which were parked and unoccupied.

“When officers arrived, they contacted the driver of the vehicle, who was exhibiting symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol,” said Sergeant Bryan Kerr, a spokesperson with the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The driver was arrested at the scene following a DUI investigation. “He was booked at County Jail,” confirmed Kerr.

No other people were in the vehicle, and no bystanders were injured.

Witness video and reports from the scene showed significant damage to several vehicles. Among them, a classic Chevrolet Corvair appeared to be one of the most visibly damaged.

A portion of San Miguel Avenue was temporarily blocked off to allow for cleanup and towing, but was quickly reopened.