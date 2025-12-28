A residence in the Eastern Goleta Valley caught fire on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on the 4600 block of Puente Plaza shortly after it was reported around 2:40 p.m. by an occupant of the single-family, two-story home. Smoke billowing from the residence could be seen from the freeway.

First-arriving crews found the two-car garage fully engulfed, extending into a portion of the home’s interior, according to Captain Scott Safechuck, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. It was reported that there were lithium-ion batteries in the garage

“Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading further into the structure or to adjacent residences,” Safechuck said. There were no reported injuries to residents or firefighters.

The fire was put out by 3:08 p.m., Safechuck said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Santa Barbara City Fire crews assisted in containing the fire.