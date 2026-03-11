Out of roughly 2,500 public middle and high schools across California, 408 campuses were selected this year for the state’s California Distinguished Schools honor — including four in Santa Barbara County.

Among them were Dos Pueblos High School and La Colina Junior High School of the Santa Barbara Unified School District, the only schools on the South Coast to receive the distinction. Also recognized were Jonata Middle School in the Buellton Union Elementary School District and Santa Ynez Valley Union High School in the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District.

The statewide recognition program, announced by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, highlights schools demonstrating strong academic outcomes or progress in narrowing achievement gaps. The selections were based on performance data from the 2025 California School Dashboard, which tracks indicators including statewide assessment results, graduation rates, and college and career readiness.

“An excellent public education has the power to transform lives,” Thurmond said in a statement. “I commend the educators and school communities who have dedicated themselves to producing exemplary results.”

The California Distinguished Schools program, established in 1985, evaluates campuses across several categories. This year’s honorees included schools identified as Exemplary High Achievers, Achievement Gap Closers, and a newer category — Beacons of Opportunity, which recognizes high-performing schools serving rural or Title I communities.

Both Dos Pueblos High and La Colina Junior High were recognized as Achievement Gap Closers, a designation for schools demonstrating academic progress among historically underserved student groups while maintaining overall performance above the state median. Dos Pueblos also received recognition as a Beacon of Opportunity.

Santa Barbara Unified Superintendent Dr. Hilda Maldonado said the honor reflects sustained efforts by educators and staff across the district.

“To be the only South Coast schools and among just four in the entire county speaks volumes about the culture of excellence at Dos Pueblos and La Colina,” Maldonado said in a statement. “This recognition highlights our educators’ success in moving the needle for student achievement and providing life-changing opportunities for our secondary students.”

La Colina Principal Jennifer Foster said the recognition shows their schoolwide focus on student support and high expectations. Dos Pueblos High Principal Bill Woodard credited the teachers and staff with preparing students for life after graduation.

The recognition comes as Santa Barbara Unified has reported signs of post-pandemic academic recovery. In the 2024-25 school year, 51.7 percent of district students met or exceeded standards in English language arts and 41.4 percent did so in mathematics, according to previously reported test score data. Both honored campuses exceeded those district averages.

At La Colina Junior High, 68.9 percent of students met or exceeded standards in English language arts and 60.8 percent in math. At Dos Pueblos High School, 68.6 percent met or exceeded standards in English language arts and 45.7 percent in math.

The two additional county honorees also posted results above Santa Barbara Unified’s district benchmarks. At Jonata Middle School, 55.4 percent of students met or exceeded standards in English language arts and 47.9 percent in math, while Santa Ynez Valley Union High School reported 60.5 percent proficiency in English language arts and 36.9 percent in math.

To qualify for the Distinguished Schools designation, campuses must meet multiple accountability benchmarks, including at least 95 percent participation in statewide assessments and school climate indicators such as suspension rates and chronic absenteeism.

Schools do not apply for the award; rather, the California Department of Education evaluates all eligible campuses using dashboard data. Middle and high schools are considered in alternating years with elementary campuses.

Honored schools will be formally recognized at a statewide ceremony scheduled for April 24 at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim, where additional statewide education awards will also be presented.