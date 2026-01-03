Santa Barbara Airport has temporarily closed and grounded all flights due to flooding on the runway on Saturday afternoon. All commercial flights and fixed-wing aircraft are currently grounded, the airport announced shortly after 1 p.m. For information about specific flights, SBA said that travelers should contact their airline directly. No estimate was given on when the airport might reopen.

Flooding at Aero Camino and Hollister Avenue just outside the airport on Saturday, January 3. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

The airport previously closed on Christmas Day due to flooding on the runway, delaying and canceling several flights before eventually reopening the following day.

In addition to flooding the airport runway, Saturday’s rainstorm has also heavily impacted the region’s roadways, closing highways 1, 101, 135, and 192 indefinitely in both directions, partially blocking Highway 154, flooding numerous streets, and likely playing a contributing factor in the multiple collisions reported today.