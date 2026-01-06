Fire crews responded to a working structure fire at a boarded-up home in Lompoc early Monday morning, with authorities saying the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

According to the Lompoc City Fire Department, a report of a possible structure fire on the 200 block of West Chestnut Avenue was received at approximately 6:27 a.m. Officers with the Lompoc City Police Department confirmed “heavy smoke and fire involvement” before fire crews arrived.

“The first arriving fire unit advised a working structure fire in a boarded-up single-family dwelling,” the department said in a press release.

Firefighters initiated an attack on the blaze, but due to concerns about the home’s structural integrity and fire conditions, crews extinguished the fire from the exterior, according to the department. The fire was reported knocked down at 7:36 a.m.

“There was no further extension other than the involved residence,” the release stated.

No injuries were reported.

Mutual aid was provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Vandenberg Space Force Base Fire Department, and the Regional Fire Communication Center.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire was still under investigation Tuesday afternoon.