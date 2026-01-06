Firefighters from Santa Barbara County and City fire agencies responded early Tuesday morning to a second-story apartment fire in Goleta that displaced one resident and a dog.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 160 block of North Kellogg Avenue shortly after midnight. Firefighters encountered a two-bedroom apartment fire.

“Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack and were able to confine the fire to the unit of origin,” County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck said in a post on X.

The fire was knocked down at approximately 12:52 a.m., and second-alarm resources were canceled. Firefighters remained on scene for overhaul and mop-up of hot spots. No injuries were reported.

It was reported that the resident did not hear a smoke alarm and was instead alerted by the sound of the fire, according to County Fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.