Three people were rescued from chest-high, fast-moving water in the Santa Ynez River bottom on January 3rd after becoming trapped amid storm conditions, according to the Lompoc Fire Department.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 3, prompting a response from Lompoc Fire and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

“Upon arrival, members of the Lompoc Fire Department performed reconnaissance and located three individuals in chest-high water,” the department said in a statement. “The Lompoc Fire incident commander ordered appropriate resources to the incident, including firefighters with swift water training as well as helicopter assistance for overhead reconnaissance and potential hoist operations.”

All three individuals were safely removed from the river and evaluated by fire crews and AMR, the department said. Those involved in the save included Captain Chris Martinez, Firefighter Richard West, Firefighter Juan Ruiz, Firefighter Aidan Rohde, Engineer Gregory Herrera, and Captain Trent Ogan.

“Ultimately, three individuals were safely extracted from the water and given medical assessment by fire crews and AMR,” the statement reads. Two of the individuals were transported to Lompoc Valley Hospital for further treatment.

The rescue took place during a weekend of heavy rainfall that led to multiple water-related emergencies across Santa Barbara County, including flooding, road closures, and a fatality.

While the incident concluded without loss of life, questions emerged in the days following the rescue about how such operations are communicated publicly and how departments balance transparency, protocol, and safety in extreme conditions.

Lompoc Fire officials emphasized the role of interagency coordination in the response.

“This rescue is another example of the positive, collaborative working relationships between Santa Barbara County fire agencies,” the department said. “All local resources depend on the mutual aid system, which allows for the sharing of both specific and general resources that aid in complex and straightforward incidents, such as Saturday’s response.”

The department did not release additional details about tactics or equipment used during the rescue.