Persistent wet and muddy conditions following recent storms have led to the cancellation of Solvang’s annual Christmas Tree Burn, a winter tradition that was scheduled to take place Friday.

The field where the burn was supposed to occur, which is currently flooded. | Credit: City of Solvang

“Due to extremely poor field conditions caused by recent rainfall, the 34th Annual Solvang Tree Burn has been cancelled,” the City of Solvang Parks & Recreation Department said in a statement. Officials said the decision followed a safety evaluation that raised concerns for participants, staff, and emergency personnel.

“After careful evaluation, it was determined that current conditions present significant concerns for participants, staff, and emergency personnel,” the statement said. City officials also cited the extensive logistics and multi-agency coordination required for the event, noting that conditions had not improved enough to proceed safely.

While the burn itself will not take place, residents can still drop off decoration-free Christmas trees at the Tree Burn site through Friday, January 9. On the not-so-smokey side, the trees will be hauled away for chipping rather than burned.

Anna Ferguson-Sparks of Stiletto Marketing, which works with the City of Solvang on communications, said the chipped trees will be repurposed as mulch, though specific plans for its use have not yet been finalized.

She added that, at a minimum, the trees will be reused rather than discarded. “If nothing else, at least the trees are being upcycled or repurposed,” Ferguson-Sparks said.

City officials thanked the community for its flexibility, saying, “We appreciate the community’s understanding and cooperation.”