Expect lots of laughs at the Lobero next week when two different comedy shows hit the stage.

First up, on Thursday, January 22, is Rob Schneider. The actor, comedian, screenwriter, and director rose to prominence as part of the cast of Saturday Night Live from 1990-1994, where he was also nominated for three writing Emmys. His film career soon took off, and he starred in comedies including Big Daddy, The Hot Chick, Grown Ups and Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, as well as supporting roles in a series of films including Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Surf Ninjas, Demolition Man, The Beverly Hillbillies, Judge Dredd, Down Periscope, The Waterboy, and 50 First Dates, among many others.

The Santa Barbara show, titled Rescue Husband, is part of Schneider’s worldwide standup tour and somewhat based on his own family life as the father to his 7- and 3-year-old girls, Miranda and Madeline, with his wife Patricia. Schneider is also the father of singer-songwriter Elle King.

Then on Friday, January 23, actress and comedian Janeane Garofalo hits the Lobero stage for an evening of comedy. A cast member of Saturday Night Live (in 1994-1995, just after Schneider departed), Garofalo was also part of the Emmy Award–winning Ben Stiller Show and played the role of Paula, the acerbic talent booker, on The Larry Sanders Show, for which she received an Emmy nomination. Some of her other television work includes two specials for HBO, 24, Mad About You, and the final season of The West Wing, where she played Democratic campaign strategist Louise Thornton.

Garofalo’s films include The Truth About Cats & Dogs, Wet Hot American Summer, Ratatouille, Steal This Movie, Reality Bites, Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, Mystery Men, The Ten, and The Cable Guy. She also co-authored the best-seller Feel This Book, with Ben Stiller.

An outspoken activist, spoken-word performer, and stand-up comedy entertainer known and respected around the world, Garofalo was instrumental in the successful launching of the first liberal radio network, Air America Radio, where she hosted her own talk show, The Majority Report. A lightning rod for controversy, her unflinching honesty and opinions have inspired laughs, as well as striking a chord with the left, right, and everyone in between.

For more information and tickets, see lobero.org.