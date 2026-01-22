Lucinda Lane, Santa Barbara’s defining “IndieBossaJazzTwang” band, is starting 2026 off with a bang with their anticipated return to SOhO alongside the beloved Paper Moon as their opener. After more than a decade of shaping their sound, the band has spent the last year savoring the release of their debut album, Summer Is Over, which is available to stream across all digital platforms.

Flyer for Lucinda Lane with Paper Moon show | Photo: Courtesy

At the heart of the project are vocalist Nicole Lvoff and guitarist-songwriter Joe Woodard, who will be joined on Monday by a range of different talents, including bassist Jim Connolly, drummer Aaron Campos, saxophone player John Schnackenberg, trumpet player Phil Rodriguez, and accordion player Brett Larsen. This combination makes for a captivating blend of indie vibes, bossa rhythms, jazz notes, and country twang — something entirely unique and different from mainstream music.

Lvoff’s background as a seasoned jazz singer, having just released her second solo album, The Nearness of You, and Woodard’s prolific career projects such as Headless Household, Flapping, and A Mother Country, give Lucinda Lane an edge that merges the carefully crafted with playful charm. You may also recognize Woodard’s name as the Santa Barbara Independent’s senior arts writer.

With a follow-up album in the works, this is the perfect chance not only to start the new year, but also to revel in Lucinda Lane’s music. Their performance will be on this upcoming Monday, January 26, at 6:30 p.m. SOhO is located in downtown Santa Barbara, 1221 State Street. CDs of Summer Is Over will be available to buy and be signed for those who appreciate the physical, tangible medium. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.