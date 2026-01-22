A person was hospitalized early Thursday morning after being stabbed in downtown Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Police said officers responded at approximately 12:45 a.m. on January 22 to a report of a stabbing on the first block of West Ortega Street. Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from an abdominal wound and immediately began providing medical aid.

The victim was transported to Cottage Hospital, where they were treated for injuries that police described as non-life-threatening.

Officers searched the surrounding area but were unable to locate a suspect.

“Preliminary information suggests this attack was an isolated incident and there is no indication of an on-going threat to the public,” police said in a media release.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact SBPD at (805) 897-8900.