Los Angeles Man Arrested for Alleged Sexual Abuse of Vulnerable Adults at Goleta Care Home

A Los Angeles man has been arrested on multiple felony charges after investigators say he sexually abused vulnerable adult patients while working as a certified nursing assistant at a Goleta care home — and authorities now believe there may be additional victims across multiple states.

Detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kayode Agbolade Ogunba, 61, on January 20 in the Los Angeles area on a Santa Barbara County warrant, according to a press release issued Monday by Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick. Ogunba is accused of sexually assaulting two dependent adults at a care facility on South Patterson Road in Goleta.

The investigation began on November 3, 2025, after the care home reported that two patients had been sexually assaulted by a CNA identified as Ogunba, Zick said.

“During the investigation, detectives learned that similar allegations involving Ogunba had previously been reported in the Los Angeles area,” Zick said. Investigators also believe Ogunba may have worked as a CNA in other states — including Washington and Texas — within the past seven years.

Ogunba was booked into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail and is currently being held on $100,000 bail, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Detectives are releasing his booking photo and asking anyone who may have information — or who believes they may have been victimized — to come forward.

Investigators believe Ogunba may have used the name “Kay” in professional or personal settings.

According to Santa Barbara County Superior Court records, Ogunba was arraigned on January 22 and pleaded not guilty to all of the felony charges, which include two counts of sexual penetration by foreign object and two counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a dependent adult by force, as well as a sentencing enhancement alleging offenses against more than one victim. Court records show the alleged offenses occurred on November 2, 2025. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 30 in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

The Sheriff’s Office said detectives are working closely with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office and the Victim-Witness Assistance Program to ensure survivors receive support throughout the investigation and prosecution.

“The Sheriff’s Office remains committed to thoroughly investigating these cases and ensuring survivors are supported throughout the criminal justice process,” Zick said.

Victim advocates are available through the Victim-Witness Assistance Program at (805) 568-2400 or toll-free at (855) 840-3232. Additional confidential support is available through Standing Together to End Sexual Assault (STESA), which operates a 24-hour hotline at (805) 564-3696.

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact Detective F. Arnoldi at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous tips may be submitted online at sbsheriff.org or by calling (805) 681-4171.