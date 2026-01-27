The San Marcos High School Jazz Band performing at the Lobero in 2024 | Photo: Courtesy

With a history of excellent performances and competitions under their belt, the San Marcos High School Jazz Band is gearing up for a major benefit concert and silent auction. The event, facilitated by The San Marcos High School Royal Band Boosters, is scheduled for Wednesday, February 11 at the Lobero Theatre. The event aims to raise $20,000 for the 2026 World Strides Competition in New Orleans, Louisiana in April 2026.

This fundraising event will subsidize a meaningful music education experience for students from all socio-economic backgrounds. Fundraising helps the Band Boosters to provide financial assistance to the program and ensures that all children can attend the program with adequate funding. This concert is generously sponsored by John C. Mithun Foundation Community Access Fund and Trystine Technical Innovations, Inc.

The band regularly brings home top honors from competitions near and far. Most recently, they placed first at the 2025 Santa Barbara Jazz Festival and the Dos Pueblos Jazz Festival. In 2024, the band also placed first at the Dos Pueblos Jazz Festival and garnered multiple awards at the World Strides Competition in Chicago, Illinois.

“I’m excited for the students to have an opportunity to perform at such an amazing professional venue like the Lobero Theatre,” said Michael Kiyoi, the Instrumental Music Director at San Marcos High School. “The concert will show the community how great these kids can play! Our goal is to sell out the house to help raise money for the upcoming competition in New Orleans.”

Poster for the San Marcos High School Jazz Band benefit| Photo: Courtesy

“We have a few surprises at the show that I feel like people should come watch,” said 12th grade trombonist Daniel Esparza of the San Marcos High School Jazz Band. “There are some special guests and a special event that will be going on.”

The setlist for the concert is riddled with crowd favorites and standard classics, and is preceded by a reception and silent auction. The concert invites San Marcos High School students, families and alumni, jazz music enthusiasts, and community members who support music education in our public schools.

“I feel like it would be really nice to perform in New Orleans considering it’s my last year. It’s a good way to end my high school career,” said Esparza, about the upcoming trip.

Auction items include two tickets for James Taylor at the Santa Barbara Bowl, a VIP Experience at Santa Barbara Symphony, a staycation package, date nights and a spring break activity basket, and an assortment of other themed baskets. The public is welcome to participate in the silent auction without a concert ticket purchase, but must be present to win.

“Everyone in the band has their own personality and it shows. When we play, it’s definitely a good time to come watch and listen,” said Esparza.

The reception begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Lobero Courtyard and the jazz concert will follow at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available for general admission at $20 and VIP for $40 at lobero.org or at the Lobero Theatre box office.