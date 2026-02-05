Credit: Courtesy

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Sierra Ferrell will bring her Heavy Petal tour to the Santa Barbara Bowl on Thursday, August 6. Tickets go on sale Thursday, February 12, at 10 a.m., available in person at the Bowl Box Office and online at sbbowl.com.

Ferrell has emerged as one of the most distinctive voices in modern Americana, blending vintage country, jazz, folk, and blues into a sound that feels both timeless and daringly original. Her 2024 album, Trail of Flowers, earned widespread critical praise and propelled her to major industry recognition — at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, she won all four categories she was nominated in, including Best Americana Album, Best Americana Performance, Best American Roots Song, and Best American Roots Performance.

A magnetic live performer, Ferrell has played major festivals, including Stagecoach Festival and Newport Folk Festival, and she continues to build a devoted following through her spellbinding performances and rapidly growing international fanbase.

For more information, visit sbbowl.com.