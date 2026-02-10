On Tuesday, hundreds of students walked out of San Marcos and Santa Barbara High Schools, spurred by the recent actions of ICE agents in their neighborhoods and turning nearby streets into human rivers.

Fear has spread across school campuses, students reported. Some have personally witnessed the increasingly aggressive tactics used by ICE — others repeatedly hear about it. Some live with relatives who are afraid to leave their homes.

Students’ mental health and grades have suffered as a result, they said.

Student leaders of San Marcos’s MEChA (Movimiento Estudiantil Chicano de Aztlán) chapter, a national student organization, organized Tuesday’s walkout, including (from L-R): Johanna Gomez Lopez, Carlos Vazquez, and Camila Tlahuitzo. | Credit: Callie Fausey

The San Marcos walkout was organized by seniors Carlos Vazquez and Johanna Gomez Lopez, members of MEChA, a national student organization “that strives for inclusivity and empowerment,” particularly for Chicano students, Gomez Lopez said.

Gomez Lopez said that as a daughter of immigrants, the issue carries extra weight. “I’m scared of speaking in Spanish sometimes, and I don’t wear my Mexico soccer jersey out on the streets,” she told the Independent.

“I’ve had friends whose parents have been detained,” she said. “We’re so desensitized now — we’re seeing people losing their lives — losing their dignity — on our screens daily.”

But federal immigration enforcement is “now affecting all of us,” she emphasized.

“The environment on campus is tense,” Vazquez added. “What we’re really doing here is showing our community that we stand with them and hopefully help shed some of that fear.”

San Marcos students chanted, laughed, and cheered as they marched down Hollister Avenue to Magnolia Shopping Center, egged on by honks of passing drivers. Activists from Unión del Barrio, 805UndocuFund and ICE out of Goleta also showed up to support students.

Tongue-in-cheek signs read, “If you’re an ICE agent, your mom’s a hoe!” and “Don’t deport the Latina baddies!”

But many were sincere. “Mis Papas Trabajan Mas Duro Que Tu Presidente” (My Parents Work Harder than Your President) read one. Another student had “Together We Are America” written on a football, referencing Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny’s Superbowl performance on Sunday.

San Marcos High School students walked out of class on Tuesday, February 10, to protest recent ICE actions in Santa Barbara. | Credit: Callie Fausey

Tuesday’s walkouts added to the string of rallies, marches, and vigils staged around the community in recent weeks, including the walkout of about 1,300 students across five schools on January 30. Last month, these were in response to the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by ICE agents. Over the past year, communities have been swarmed by federal agents carrying out bag-and-grab arrests and deportations.

Locally, it’s escalated. A masked federal agent recently pepper-sprayed a woman in the face on the Eastside. California Highway Patrol have been pulling over volunteer observers. And during the last week of 2025, ICE and DHS arrested more than 150 people over the span of four days.

Since Trump’s second term in office started, ICE has arrested more than 1,400 people in Santa Barbara County.

Students drove up and down Hollister Avenue waving Mexican flags in support of Tuesday’s walkout. | Credit: Callie Fausey



“What is going on in our country is not right,” Gomez Lopez said. “We all are America, and we’re here fighting for human rights, for the dignity of people, in solidarity with immigrants, because they are the backbone of this country.”

Vazquez, the son of Bolivian immigrants and the school board’s student boardmember, said their club’s first walkout was last year. They were determined to keep up the momentum. Tuesday’s walkout was originally planned for next month, he noted, but in the face of recent events, they felt they “couldn’t wait another month.”

San Marcos senior Josue Quezada shared a bilingual poem during Tuesday’s rally next to the Magnolia Shopping Center. | Credit: Callie Fausey

“It’s so crucial to care about others in your community,” he said.

But students stressed that they do not want to let anger and intimidation get the best of them, encouraging hopefulness instead. One of the five San Marcos student speakers, Josue Quezada, took to the megaphone to share a bilingual poem he wrote, titled “We Are Still Here.”

“They tell us to be quiet, to stay in line, to pretend that fear is normal, and silence is peace,” he read.

“But we know better. We know the sound of footsteps at night. The way they knock on the door can feel like thunder in the chest. We know what it means to love a home that at any moment can be snatched away.

“They call us illegals. They call us criminals. But we are so much more than that. We have names.

“We are students who carry our families’ stories in our backpacks. We are children of working people; of survivors; of brave individuals who crossed oceans and deserts, not for power, but for the possibility of a better future.

“Today we walk out — not because we don’t care about school, but because we care about humanity.

“We walk out to say no human being is illegal.”