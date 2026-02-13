Inside Birth of Reason

Judi Weisbart | Credit: Courtesy

Artist and activist Judi Weisbart has never been to an anti-war march. “I’ve always marched in peace marches,” she said. “Why? Because I’m not going to be against something; I’m going to be for something.” That conviction shaped her new venture Birth of Reason, a multimedia storytelling platform that blends art, interviews, and youth voices to encourage empathy and action.

About 15 years ago, Weisbart envisioned the Earth emerging from an egg at the Women’s Peace Initiative. That image crystallized her desire to share her art, spark conversations, and support fellow artists and activists — a passion that ultimately led her to launch Birth of Reason.

Its guiding motto — to “awaken hearts and ignite change” — now anchors a Substack, co-produced and hosted by Belle Hahn, featuring essays and videos. Conversations feature organizers, educators, and artists building alternatives — through local democracy projects, environmental repair, or interfaith dialogue. The first episode spotlighted Weisbart’s sculpture “We’ve Got the Whole World in Our Hands,” depicting outstretched hands holding the globe. “We have the whole world in our hands,” she says of the piece. “And that’s really the base of this whole show.”

Modeled after the sculpture, the platform’s symbol — an egg printed with the Earth — represents the birth of a new consciousness. Rather than cataloging crises, Birth of Reason emphasizes practical hope, Weisbart says. As the platform grew, she realized her 15-piece art show, World Series, could serve as the foundation for each episode. Each sculpture addresses a distinct social or environmental challenge and incorporates the globe, underscoring that our shared home is at stake. The artworks function less as illustrations than as emotional translators, making abstract problems human-scale.

Ciara Barnes | Credit: Courtesy

The platform pairs vision with tangible support, starting with artist scholarships in 2026 and additional opportunities to showcase work. “We are here to show that even in the darkest times, there is light, there is compassion, there is love,” she says. “There’s a whole other side to us as human beings, and that’s how we’ll get through this.”

Intergenerational exchange sits at the core. Alongside interviews with established leaders in “Incredible Humans,” the platform highlights children and teenagers through “Big Little Voices,” where young people submit audio reflections on the world they are inheriting.

Production Coordinator Ciara Barnes emphasizes their perspective: “Well, this is their Earth. They’re going to get it next. So, the Birth of Reason. It’s about that paradigm shift of fear to empathy, from isolation to community, to fear of being seen to art.”

At its core, Birth of Reason seeks to create a civic living room: a space where disagreement coexists with curiosity.

“We’re using art to awaken hearts and ignite change,” says Weisbart. “Right now, when people need empathy, community, and hopeful action the most.”

For more information on Birth of Reason, see birthofreason.com.

For access to their free Substack, see birthofreason.substack.com.