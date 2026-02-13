Jimmy’s Oriental Gardens, a piece of Santa Barbara’s cultural history and a standing reminder of the city’s former Chinatown, earned a nomination to be added to the prestigious National Register of Historic Places.

The iconic building at 126 East Canon Perdido Street, which now operates as Three Pickles sandwich shop and The Pickle Room bar, was officially nominated to the National Register following a unanimous vote at the California State Historical Resources Commission on February 6. Both the main building and the Chung family residence directly behind the restaurant and bar will be forwarded for consideration on the National Register.

The iconic front entrance to the bar at Jimmy’s Oriental Gardens. | Credit: Ryan P. Cruz

Jimmy’s Oriental Gardens was first opened in 1947 by Chinese immigrant James “Jimmy” Chung, who settled in Santa Barbara with his family and got into the restaurant business after originally working for his father’s laundry shop. Over the next few decades, Jimmy’s place became a hit in Santa Barbara’s “New Chinatown” district, with authentic Cantonese cuisine, music, dancing, and community gatherings.

The restaurant and bar were run by Jimmy until he passed the business on to his son, Tommy Chung, who kept expanding the menu and running the business until he retired and Jimmy’s Oriental Gardens closed in 2006.

Since then, the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP) has stepped in to preserve and document the cultural history of the building. The group purchased the building and the Chung family residence in 2007, and now the restaurant operates as part of the El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park. In 2018, the city officially recognized the building as a Structure of Merit.

Anne Petersen, executive director of SBTHP, said the building represents the Presidio neighborhood’s evolution in the mid-20th century, and stands as a cultural anchor in one of the city’s richest historical areas.

“The Chung family and their business legacy have long been acknowledged and celebrated by the residents of Santa Barbara. It is exciting to see the related buildings achieve national recognition in the effort to acknowledge Chinese Americans’ deep contributions to California, and our nation’s history,” Petersen said.

A plaque outside the building tells the history behind Jimmy Chung’s historic bar and restaurant that was the center of Santa Barbara’s Chinatown. | Credit: Ryan P. Cruz



Much of the legwork, research, and documentation for the national nomination came from Heidi Reidel, an associate planner with the City of Santa Barbara. Reidel worked with city officials, SBTHP staff, and California State Parks to capture the importance of the property to the city’s cultural history.

“The nomination process required a lot of work and research, but I felt honored to be a part of protecting these important buildings and it was incredible to learn how well documented and well-loved Jimmy’s legacy is here in Santa Barbara,” Reidel said. “His family’s journey and the impact he left on the community is indicative of the contributions of immigrants to America and the way that complex and layered histories should be celebrated, rather than marginalized.”

Jimmy’s Oriental Gardens earned unanimous support under the California Asian American Context Statement, which seeks to preserve and recognize places “significant to Asian American history” in the state. After earning approval from the California Historical Resources Commission, the nomination will be forwarded to the Keeper of the National Register for final determination, which could take up to 45 days.

Dana Bellman, district superintendent with California State Parks, said the nomination helps to tell the diverse history of the neighborhood and “underscores the importance of telling a fuller, more inclusive story of California’s past.

Jimmy’s Oriental Gardens was the only property in the City of Santa Barbara to be considered as part of the National Registry this year. In 2025, the Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church was added to the register.