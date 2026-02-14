To the students and faculty mentors of San Marcos High School — thank you. Thank you for stepping out of your classrooms and into the public square to stand for what you believe is right, just, and worthy of attention. Civic engagement is not a distraction from education; it is often its natural extension.

My appreciation and applause go to those willing to respectfully voice their convictions, especially when circumstances feel unsettled or beyond the norm. Democracies do not function on silence; they rely on thoughtful participation, informed perspectives, and the courage to express them.

We are indeed at a crossroads in the ongoing story of the United States, and the direction forward will increasingly rest in your hands. To witness your awareness of the issues, your willingness to engage them, and your commitment to act with purpose is encouraging. Stay informed. Stay respectful. Stay persistent.

The future is not inherited passively — it is shaped deliberately by those willing to step forward.