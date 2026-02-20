BREAKING NEWS: ICE Agents Arrest Observer and Knock Down and Pepper-Spray 80-Year-Old Attorney
in Downtown Santa Barbara
News
Public Safety

Pedestrian Struck in Collision Near Castillo and Montecito Streets in Santa Barbara

The 300 Block of Castillo Street Between Montecito Street and Highway 101 Closed Friday Afternoon Due to Collision

By
Fri Feb 20, 2026 | 4:30pm
Credit: Adobe Stock | Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon near the intersection of Castillo and Montecito streets, prompting a road closure and emergency response.

According to a Nixle alert sent at 2:42 p.m., the 300 block of Castillo Street between Montecito Street and Highway 101 was closed “due to a traffic collision.” Authorities advised drivers to use an alternate route.

Emergency dispatch records indicate the collision involved a pedestrian near West Montecito Street, across from JJ’s Liquor and Wine. Santa Barbara City Fire units, including Engine 71 and Medic 33, responded to the scene. A transport unit arrived, according to dispatch logs.

As of 3:50 p.m., the extent of injuries and the condition of the pedestrian were not immediately available. Repeated calls to the Santa Barbara Police Department and Santa Barbara City Fire Department had not yet been returned.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details as they become available.
Sat Feb 21, 2026 | 00:43am
