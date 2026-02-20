Pedestrian Struck in Collision Near Castillo and Montecito Streets in Santa Barbara

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon near the intersection of Castillo and Montecito streets, prompting a road closure and emergency response.

According to a Nixle alert sent at 2:42 p.m., the 300 block of Castillo Street between Montecito Street and Highway 101 was closed “due to a traffic collision.” Authorities advised drivers to use an alternate route.

Emergency dispatch records indicate the collision involved a pedestrian near West Montecito Street, across from JJ’s Liquor and Wine. Santa Barbara City Fire units, including Engine 71 and Medic 33, responded to the scene. A transport unit arrived, according to dispatch logs.

As of 3:50 p.m., the extent of injuries and the condition of the pedestrian were not immediately available. Repeated calls to the Santa Barbara Police Department and Santa Barbara City Fire Department had not yet been returned.