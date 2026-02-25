2026 Wedding Resource Guide
Let Our 2026 Wedding Resource Guide
Inspire You to Plan Your Perfect Day
By Terry Ortega | February 26, 2026
I just attended a wedding last week (I hadn’t been to one in a few years), and was blown away by all the moving parts of a modern day event. The ceremony framed in flowers, the officiant pivoting from a wireless lapel mic to a hand held microphone, the cocktail party with light hors d’oeuvres, accommodating bartenders, and photo booth, followed by the reception with tables covered with intricate place settings and breathtaking centerpieces, a buffet that offered a hearty and delicious meal, and a surprise performance from a drumming ensemble that accompanied two magnificent Chinese dragons that danced to ward off evil spirits and to bring good luck and prosperity.
Let our 2026 Wedding Resource Guide help you create a magical wedding experience with all the elements that are important to you (Chinese dragons are optional). Congratulations and cheers!!
Venues
Officiants
Musicians/Deejays
Photographers
Consultants/Planners
Catering
Cakes/Bakeries
Flowers
Salons, Spas, Makeup, and Hair
Services and Rentals
Transportation
Experiences
Additional Listings
Venues
A.C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden
Garden: Capacity 50.
Los Olivos and Laguna sts. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor
Alice Keck Park
Memorial Garden
Arbor: Capacity 150.
Santa Barbara, Garden, and Arrellaga sts. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor
The Arlington Theatre
Courtyard, paseo, lobby, lounge, marquee available. Courtyard capacity 299.
1317 State St. (805) 963-9589.
arlingtonevents@metrotheatres.com.
arlingtontheatresb.com
Bungalow 626
Indoor and outdoor options. Capacity 10-65.
626 De la Vina St. (805) 637-4581.
events@creativeservicescatering.com.
creativeservicescatering.com
Cabrillo Pavilion
Seated: Capacity 215.
1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
CabrilloPavilion.SantaBarbaraCA.gov
Carousel House
Seated: Capacity 180.
223 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CarouselHouse
Carr Winery S.B. Barrel Room & Patio
Seated: Capacity 50.
Standing: Capacity 200.
414 N. Salsipuedes St. (805) 965-7985.
events@carrwinery.com.
carrwinery.com
Carr Winery Santa Ynez
Tasting Room
Seated: Capacity 30.
Standing: Capacity 75.
3563 Numancia St., #101, Santa Ynez. (805) 688-5757.
events@carrwinery.com.
carrwinery.com
Carrillo Ballroom
Standing: Capacity 75.
Seated: Capacity 300.
Cocktail style: Capacity 400.
100 E. Carrillo St. (805) 897-2519.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CarrilloBallroom
Casa Las Palmas
Seated: Capacity 65.
323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CasaLasPalmas
Chase Palm Park (Outdoors)
Great Meadow: Capacity 150.
323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor
Condor Express
Capacity 127 passengers.
301 W. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 882-0088.
info@condorexpress.com.
condorexpress.com/wedding-cruise
Drift
Venue, bar packages, light bites, accommodations, Dawn Café, and Dusk Bar.
Indoor: Capacity 70 seated.
Indoor/Outdoor: Capacity 100.
Standing Reception: Capacity 150+.
524 State St. Call (855) 721-2658.
awalstrum@tmch.co.
drifthotels.co/santabarbara
East Beach (Outdoors)
Cabrillo West: Capacity 200.
Calle Puerto Vallarta: Capacity 300.
Cabrillo Blvd. at Calle Puerto Vallarta. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov
Elings Park Foundation
Godric Grove: Capacity 200.
Singleton Pavilion: Capacity 200.
1298 Las Positas Rd. (805) 569-5611.
dsouza@elingspark.org.
elingspark.org
The Factory
Versatile industrial chic that blends the raw architecture with contemporary flair.
Factory Floor: Capacity 150 dinner. Capacity 350 cocktail.
The Courtyard: Capacity 75 dinner. Capacity 120 cocktail.
The Barn: Capacity 35 dinner. Capacity 100 dancing.
616 E. Haley St. (805) 308-6465.
hello@factorysb.com.
factorysb.com
Fess Parker Wine Country Inn
The Garden: Capacity 86 seated.
Garden Terrace: Capacity 34 seated.
The Bargiel Patio: Capacity 40 seated.
2860 Grand Ave., Los Olivos.
(805) 688-7788.
info@fessparker.com.
fessparkerinn.com
Fess Parker Winery
The Grange: Capacity 200.
Rodney’s Vineyard (ceremony only) and The Grange (for reception): Capacity 150.
Full Winery Buyout: Capacity 250.
Epiphany Tasting Room: Capacity 150.
Barrel Room: Capacity 80.
6200 Foxen Canyon Rd., Los Olivos.
(805) 688-1545.
info@fessparker.com.
fessparker.com/weddings
Franklin Neighborhood Center
Capacity 125.
1136 E. Montecito St. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/FranklinCenter
Goleta Valley Historical Society
Stewards of Rancho La Patera & Stow House. Capacity 1,000.
304 N. Los Carneros Rd., Goleta. (805) 681-7216.
events@goletahistory.org.
goletahistory.org/venue-rental
The Granada Theatre
Capacity 100-150.
1214 State St. (805) 899-3000.
info@granadasb.org.
granadasb.org/renting-the-venue
Kimpton Canary Hotel
Rooftop Lower Deck: Capacity 120.
Standing Cocktail Party: Capacity 180.
Chapala Terrace Private Dining Rm.: Capacity 50.
31 W. Carrillo St. (805) 879-9182.
sales@canarysantabarbara.com.
canarysantabarbara.com
La Mesa Park
Capacity 125.
295 Meigs Rd. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor
The Lark
Full Restaurant: Capacity 130 seated. Capacity 200 standing.
Side Patio: Capacity 50 seated. Capacity 70 standing.
Private Dining Room: Capacity 50 seated.
131 Anacapa St. (805) 284-0370.
events@thelarksb.com.
thelarksb.com
Leadbetter Beach
Beach: Capacity 150.
Loma Alta and Shoreline drs.
(805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor
Lilac Pâtisserie
Event Room: Capacity 40.
1017 State St. (805) 845-7400.
events@lilacpatisserie.com.
lilacpatisserie.com
Lilac Montecito
Event Room: Capacity 15-65.
1209 Coast Village Rd., Montecito. (805) 845-2457.
info@lilacmontecito.com.
lilacmontecito.com/private-events
Lions Park
Full use of the park and lodge from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
6197 Casitas Pass Rd., Carpinteria.
(805) 450-1985
lionsparkevents@gmail.com.
lionspark.com
Loquita
Full Restaurant Buyout: Capacity 115 seated. Capacity 175 standing.
Full Patio: Capacity 75 seated.
Capacity 100 standing.
La Rambla: Capacity 45 seated. Capacity 50 standing.
Private Patio: Capacity 30 seated.
202 State St. (805) 880-3380.
events@loquitasb.com.
loquitasb.com
Louise Lowry Davis Center
Capacity 114.
111 W. Victoria St. (805) 897-2566.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/DavisCenter
MacKenzie Center
Capacity 70.
3111 State St. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/MacKenzieCenter
MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation
Full-service event experience through new partnership with Events by Rincon.
Rooftop/Sky Garden Area: Capacity 200.
Full Museum: Capacity 500.
125 State St. (805) 770-5000.
events@moxi.org.
moxi.org/weddings
Music Academy of the West
Capacity 175.
1070 Fairway Rd. (805) 695-7931.
mtweit@musicacademy.org.
musicacademy.org/rentals
opal restaurant and bar
Wedding rehearsal dinners and wedding receptions.
Private Second Dining Room: Capacity 45-50 seated. Capacity 50-55 standing.
Main Dining Room: Capacity 70 seated. Capacity 70-75 standing.
Entire Restaurant: Capacity 105 seated. Capacity 105-110 standing.
1325 State St. (805) 966-9676.
richard@opalrestaurantandbar.com.
opalrestaurantandbar.com
Ortega Welcome House
Capacity 50.
632 E. Ortega St. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/OrtegaWelcomeHouse
Palm Park Beach House
Seated: Capacity 100.
Cocktail style: Capacity 125.
236 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/BeachHouse
Paloma
Full Bar Buyout: Capacity 40 seated.
Upper Deck Patio: Capacity 24 seated. Capacity 30 standing.
Anacapa Patio: Capacity 40 seated. Capacity 50 standing.
Full Patio Buyout: Capacity 65 seated. Capacity 100 standing.
Full Restaurant Buyout: Capacity 130 seated. Capacity 200 standing.
702 Anacapa St. (805) 966-7029.
events@lapalomasb.com.
lapalomasb.com
Rancho San Julian
Private historic property for private events. Capacity 200.
6000 San Julian Rd., Lompoc.
info@theranchtable.com.
theranchtable.com/collections/gatherings
The Red Piano
Bachelorette/bachelor, rehearsal, and pre- or post-wedding parties.
Indoor: Capacity 230.
Outdoor: Capacity 100.
519 State St. (805) 358-1439. Ages 21+.
jessica@theredpiano.com.
theredpiano.com
Riviera Mansion
Outdoor Patio/Lawn: Capacity 180.
Indoor: Capacity 125.
1332 Santa Barbara St. (805) 884-8703.
christys@uclubsb.org.
rivieramansionwedding.com
The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, S.B.
Catering, spa packages, room blocks.
Bacara Ballroom: Capacity 450.
The Bluff: Capacity 250.
Rotunda Room: Capacity 200.
Terrace and lawns are also available.
8301 Hollister Ave., Goleta.
(805) 968-0100.
sbarz.leads@ritzcarlton.com.
ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/california/santabarbara
Saint Barbara Event Center
Reception Hall, Plaza, and Patio packages. Capacity 200.
1205 San Antonio Creek Rd. (805) 683-4492.
rentals@saintbarbara.net.
saintbarbaraeventcenter.com
The Santa Barbara Club
Capacity 50-200.
1105 Chapala St. (805) 965-6547.
jsteele@santabarbaraclub.org.
santabarbaraclub.org
S.B. City College
Great Meadow: Capacity 4,000.
Winslow-Maxwell Overlook: Capacity 200.
Bagish Overlook: Capacity 75.
721 Cliff Dr. (805) 730-4065.
specialevents@sbcc.edu.
sbcc.edu/community-events/weddings.php
S.B. County Courthouse
Mural Room: Capacity 100.
Sunken Gardens: Capacity 200.
Palm Terrace: Capacity 125.
Fiesta Stage: Capacity 80.
Giant Bird of Paradise Area: Capacity 50.
Rotunda Lawn: Capacity 25.
1100 Anacapa St. (805) 568-2441.
weddings@countyofsb.org.
countyofsb.org/parks
S.B. Historical Museum
Courtyards: Capacity 2-500.
Covarrubias Adobe: Capacity 2-60.
136 E. De la Guerra St. (805) 966-1601.
rentals@sbhistorical.org.
sbhistorical.org/venue-rental
S.B. Masonic Center
Lounge and Balcony: Capacity 40.
Dining Hall: Capacity 100-150.
Upstairs Theatre: Capacity 200
16 E. Carrillo St. (805) 259-9761.
ranon@mastermed.com.
sbmasons.com
S.B. Trust for Historic Preservation
Presidio Chapel: Capacity 180 seated.
Presidio Orchard: Capacity 150 seated.
Alhecama Theatre: Capacity 140 seated.
Casa de la Guerra: Capacity 250.
123 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 961-5376.
jordan@sbthp.org.
sbthp.org/rentals
S.B. Museum of Natural History
Fleischmann Auditorium: Capacity 300 cocktail style.
Capacity 200 seated.
Dinner/Dancing: Capacity 150.
Oak Grove: Ceremony & Cocktail Hour: Capacity 200.
Sprague Butterfly Pavilion Wedding Photo Session: Private photo session with your wedding party. Capacity 30.
2559 Puesta del Sol. (805) 682-4711 x112.
sbnature.org/about/rentals/weddings
S.B. Museum of Natural History Sea Center
Indoors: Capacity 150.
Outdoors: Capacity 150.
211 Stearns Wharf. (805) 962-2526 x111.
sbnature.org/about/rentals/weddings
S.B. Woman’s Club
670 Mission Canyon Rd. (805) 682-4546.
eventssbwc@sbwomansclub.com.
sbwomansclub.com
S.B. Zoo
Hilltop Reception: Capacity 1,000.
Palm Garden: Capacity flexible.
500 Niños Dr. (805) 962-5339.
events@sbzoo.org.
sbzoo.org/weddings-private-events
Shalhoob’s Funk Zone Patio
Small Party: Capacity 2-30.
Large Party: Capacity 75 seated.
Capacity 120.
Full Restaurant Buyout: Capacity 150 seated. Capacity 225 cocktail style.
220 Gray Ave. (805) 256-7379.
catering@shalhoob.com.
shalhoob.com/catering
Shoreline Park
Capacity 125.
La Marina and Shoreline Dr. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor
Standing Sun Wines
Capacity 100-300.
92 Second St., Ste. D, Buellton. (805) 691-9413.
john@standingsunwines.com.
standingsunwines.com
Sunstone Winery & Villa
Capacity 200.
125 N. Refugio Rd., Santa Ynez.
(805) 688-9463.
weddings@sunstonewinery.com.
sunstonevilla.com
Ted Chamberlin Ranch
Eastspring Wedding Site: Capacity 200.
4155 Figueroa Mountain Rd., Los Olivos. (805) 688-4461.
info@chamberlinranch.com.
chamberlinranch.com
Tuscan Hills Estate
Dos Pueblos Canyon. (619) 757-8147.
royalranchobookings@gmail.com.
tuscanhills.estate
Veronica Springs Church
949 Veronica Springs Rd. (805) 682-2485.
info@veronicasprings.org.
veronicasprings.org/special-events
Villa & Vine
Capacity 220.
(805) 450-1102.
hello@villaandvineweddings.com.
villaandvineweddings.com.
Westside Neighborhood Center
Capacity 150.
423 Victoria St. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/WestsideCenter
Whiskey Richards
Bachelorette/bachelor parties and wedding after-parties. Capacity 225.
Outdoor Patio: Capacity 40.
435 State St. (818) 451-8206. Ages 21+.
sarah@whiskeyrichards.com.
whiskeyrichards.com
Wine Cask Events
Gold Room: Capacity 84 seated.
Capacity 125 cocktail style.
Courtyard: Capacity 50 seated.
Capacity 75 cocktail style.
Gallery: Capacity 30 seated. Capacity 50 cocktail style.
Library: Capacity 16 seated. Capacity 25 cocktail style.
813 Anacapa St. (805) 966-9463.
jen@winecask.com.
winecask.com
Whispering Rose Ranch
Park Lawn: Ceremony Capacity 350+.
Barn: Reception Capacity 250.
Vista View: Ceremony Capacity 160.
901 E. Hwy. 246, Solvang. (805) 697-6984.
info@whisperingroseranchwedding.com|
whisperingroseranchwedding.com
Officiants
Barbara Rose Sherman
Winner of “Best of Weddings” on The Knot for the past 12 consecutive years.
(818) 645-8178.
barbararosesherman@me.com.
barbararoseweddings.com
Barbra Valentine: I Do Santa Barbara
Personally written, unique ceremonies!
(805) 895-7428.
momouse1@outlook.com.
idosantabarbara.blogspot.com
Father Jerry Bellamy
Retired Catholic priest. Weddings for all faiths.
(805) 687-4248.
jerry@bellamyservices.com.
weddingwire.com/fatherjerrybellamy
Reverend Dani Antman
Sacred and unique wedding ceremonies.
(609) 306-8038.
dantman170@aol.com.
daniantman.com/weddings
Saltwater Ceremonies
Ceremonies for the “spiritual but not religious” or “out of the box” couple, and LGBTQ+.
(510) 978-9749.
saltwaterceremonies@gmail.com
S.B. Classic Weddings
Warm, personalized ceremonies. Nondenominational. Courthouse and local venues.
(805) 886-5930.
patrice@sbclassicweddings.com.
santabarbaraclassicweddings.com
S.B. Weddings
Wedding officiant, non-denominational, denominational, LGBTQ+.
(805) 291-2130.
sbcaliweddings@gmail.com.
tinyurl.com/SB-Weddings
Your Beautiful Wedding
Wedding ceremonies in Goleta, S.B., Solvang, and Santa Ynez.
(805) 455-5205.
gaelkm@yahoo.com.
facebook.com/gail.kelleymurray
Musicians/Deejays
Area 51
Best live funk, soul, rock ’n’ roll, and modern hits for receptions.
(805) 637-3632.
info@area51livemusic.com.
area51livemusic.com
Bouquet Sound
Real deejays that specialize in weddings.
(855) 968-7351.
info@bouquetsound.com.
bouquetsound.com
Brasscals
High-energy, mobile brass band: funk, Latin, rock, pop, jazz, klezmer, and more! Can lead your wedding parade.
(562) 682-4911.
brasscals@riseup.net.
brasscals.weebly.com
Bruce Goldish
Acoustic fingerstyle guitar. Originals and favorites.
(805) 965-5559.
brucegoldish@gmail.com.
brucegoldish.com
DJ Darla Bea
Winner of S.B.Independent’s Best Event DJ in S.B. (10 years in a row!).
(805) 895-3400.
djdarlabea@gmail.com.
djdarlabea.com
Elite Disc Jockeys
Deejay, photo booth, audio, video, and lighting rentals.
(805) 331-4416.
danny@elitediscjockeys.com.
elitediscjockeys.com
The Hoodlum Friends
Cover and dance band playing rock, alternative, pop, rock, folk rock, and surf.
(805) 708-8303.
TheHoodlumFriends@gmail.com.
thehoodlumfriends.com
Laurie Rasmussen, Harpist
Elegant harp music.
(805) 320-9337.
laurieharp@gmail.com
laurierasmussen.com
Mariachi Las Olas de Santa Bárbara
Mariachi, rancheras, sones, and boleros.
(805) 455-3661.
mariachilasolasdesb@gmail.com.
@mariachilasolas
Mia Dortch, Harpist
Harpist for weddings and special events.
miatheharpist@gmail.com.
tinyurl.com/Mia-Dortch-Harp
Music by Bonnie & Co.
Deejays, photo booths, and lighting.
(805) 680-9187.
bonnie@musicbybonnie.com.
musicbybonnie.com
Nic & Joe
Vocalist Nicole Lvoff and guitarist Joe Woodard. Pop, standards, country, contemporary, and more.
(805) 895-9179.
nicole@nicolelvoff.com.
householdink.com/nicandjoe
Riviera Culture Club
Can provide dance bands, deejays, sound, and performance lighting.
(805) 308-6465.
hello@rivieracultureclub.com.
rivieracultureclub.com
Scott Topper Wedding
DJ Productions
Emcees/deejays, music planning, timeline coordination, and custom curated playlists.
(805) 965-7978.
scott@scotttopperproductions.com.
scotttopperproductions.com
Photographers
Anna Delores
Photography
emily@annadelores.com.
annadelores.com
Emily Loeppke
Photography
(805) 285-8718.
emily@emilyloeppke.com.
emilyloeppke.com
ByCherry Photography
(323) 377-2320.
cherry@bycherryphotography.com.
bycherryphotography.com
Emily Hart-Roberts Photography
Bringing 25 years of wedding photography experience to small, intimate celebrations.
(805) 448-5487.
emilyhr@verizon.net.
emilyhart-roberts.com
Jay Farbman Photography
(805) 886-2328.
jayfarbman@gmail.com.
jayfarbmanphoto.com
Kacie Jean Photography
(805) 705-6264.
info@kaciejean.com.
kaciejeanphotography.com
Leslie Joy Photography
hello@lesliejoyphotography.com.
lesliejoyphotography.com
Michelle Lauren Photography
(805) 448-2534.
michelle@michellelauren.com.
michellelauren.com
Missy L Photography
(206) 715-0087.
missyl.photos@gmail.com.
missylphotos.com
Natalie Thomson Photography
nthomsonphoto@gmail.com.
http://www.nthomsonphotography.com
Rewind Photography
(805) 768-4888.
matt@rewindphotography.com.
rewindphotography.com
Riviera Productions Videography
Your day. Your story. Wedding films to last a lifetime.
(805) 452-7069.
info@rivierasb.com.
rivierasb.com
Veils & Tails Photography
kristen@veilsandtailsphoto.com.
veilsandtailsphoto.com
Willa Kveta Photography
Capturing the essence of your connection and love through artistic and powerful imagery.
(805) 633-4633.
magic@willakveta.com.
willakveta.com
Consultants/Planners
Alana Rae Events
Wedding planning, design, and coordination. (805) 621-3328.
alana@alanaraeevents.com
@alanaraeevents
alanaraeevents.com
Alegria by Design
Full-service planning, coordination, and event design.
1221 State St., Ste. 90218. (888) 255-8992.
info@alegriabydesign.com.
alegriabydesign.com
Amy Rose Events
Full-service planning, design, and coordination.
(805) 745-9889.
amy@amyroseevents.com.
amyroseevents.com
Bright Young Things Events
Full service, partial planning, month-of, and elopements.
info@brightyoungthingsevents.com.
brightyoungthingsevents.com
Coastal Rose Events
Full service, partial planning, month-of, micro-weddings/elopements.
hello@coastalroseevents.com.
coastalroseevents.com
Cynthia Signorelli Special Events
Full-service wedding planning, event management, and management.
cynthia@cynthiasignorelli.com.
@cs_specialevents
http://www.cynthiasignorelli.com
Epic Weddings and Events
Specializing in destination weddings. Wedding planner, coordinator, and florist.
(805) 284-3837.
@EpicweddingsandEventssb
Gatherings for Good Events
Wedding and event planning, design, and coordination services.
(805) 399-2585.
brenda@gatheringsforgood.com.
gatheringsforgood.com
Joyan Design
Wedding planning, coordination, and florals.
(805) 242-1142.
hello@joyandesign.com.
joyandesign.com
Once in a Lifetime
Follow the client’s vision and create seamless timelines. For brides on a budget, too.
(805) 453-6172.
sbonceinalifetime@gmail.com.
sbonceinalifetime.com
Onyx and Redwood
Wedding and event planning and design.
(805) 335-1598.
Hello info@onyxandredwood.com.
onyxandredwood.com
S.B. Elopement
Full-service planning, coordination, and events design for intimate events.
(888) 255-8992.
info@sbelopement.com.
sbelopement.com
S.B. Wedding
Inspiring S.B. weddings since 2001. Find the best vendors and venues in S.B. County.
(805) 895-3402.
info@santabarbarawedding.com.
santabarbarawedding.com
Weddings with Angie
Full-service event planning, coordination, and consulting.
(805) 705-5232.
angie@weddingswithangie.com.
weddingswithangie.com
Weddings by the Sea
Micro wedding ceremonies, officiants, photographers, flowers, chairs, arbors.
(805) 455-2270.
weddingsbythesea.cate@gmail.com
santabarbaraweddingssite.com
Catering
A La Carte S.B.
A curated selection of gourmet mobile carts.
(805) 448-3852.
alacartesb@gmail.com.
alacartesb.com
Creative Services Catering
Office: (805) 965-9121; cell: (805) 637-4581.
events@creativeservicescatering.com.
creativeservicescatering.com
Maíz Picante Taqueria
2714 De la Vina St.
(805) 586-2272.
info@maizpicante.com.
maizpicante.com
Sundance Catering and Sweets Inc.
(805) 386-9022.
sundancecatering@gmail.com.
sundancecateringandsweets.com
Cakes by Heather Ashley | Credit: Courtesy
Cakes/Bakeries
Cakes by Heather Ashley
Bespoke wedding cakes and sugar flowers. (805) 699-6317.
info@cakesbyheatherashley.com.
cakesbyheatherashley.com
Lilac Pâtisserie
Custom wedding cakes, cupcakes, and event space rental.
1017 State St. (805) 845-7400.
events@lilacpatisserie.com.
lilacpatisserie.com/weddings
Lilac Montecito
Wedding cakes, cupcakes, treats, and event space rental.
1209 Coast Village Rd., Montecito.
(805) 845-2457.
info@lilacmontecito.com.
lilacmontecito.com/private-events
Lindsay’s Little Bakery
A mobile dessert experience offering custom-curated dessert menus, wedding cakes, and vintage bakery trailers.
(805) 696-2249.
lindsayslittlebakery@outlook.com.
lindsayslittlebakery.com
Flowers
Alpha Floral
1810-A Cliff Dr. (805) 965-5165.
alphafloral@gmail.com.
alphafloralsb.com
Blue Blossoms
(805) 689-8438.
events@blueblossoms.online.
blueblossoms.online
ella & louie flowers
(805) 697-6080.
studio@ellaandlouie.com.
ellaandlouie.com
Epic Weddings and Events
Specializing in destination weddings. Wedding planner, coordinator, and florist.
(805) 284-3837.
@EpicweddingsandEventssb
The Village Gardener
(805) 745-1125.
villagegardener1@verizon.net.
thevillagegardenersb.com
Westerlay Orchids
3504 Via Real, Carpinteria.
(805) 684-5411.
info@westerlay.com.
westerlay.com
Whitehouse Florists
(805) 687-2681.
info@whitehouseflorists.com.
whitehouseflorists.com
Salons, Spas, Makeup, and Hair
Carlyle Salon and Style Bar / the Corner Room
Private bridal suite in downtown S.B. Hair and makeup.
350 Chapala St., Ste. 101. (805) 963-8787.
weddings@carlylesalon.com.
carlylesalon.com
Chi Beauty Artistry
Special occasion hair and makeup services. (805) 259-6302.
chibeautyartistry@gmail.com.
chibeautyartistry.com
Dreamcatcher Artistry
Hair and makeup. (805) 453-5029.
info@dreamcatcherartistry.com.
dreamcatcherartistry.com
Fairytale Hair and Makeup
Team of award-winning hair and makeup artists for your special event. (877) 324-7977.
fairytalehairandmakeup@gmail.com.
fairytalehairandmakeup.com
Femme Fatale Beauty by Roxanna Bina
9 W. Canon Perdido St. (805) 637-5234.
roxybina@yahoo.com.
femmefatalebeauty.us
Float Luxury Spa
18 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 845-7777.
info@FloatLuxurySpa.com.
FloatLuxurySpa.com
Float Luxury Spa Beachfront
Hilton S.B. Beachfront Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 884-8540.
beachfront@FloatLuxurysSpa.com.
FloatLuxurySpaBeachfront.com
Julie Morgan Hair and Makeup and Associates
On-location hair and makeup for events and weddings.
1221 State St., Ste. 12. (415) 786-3765.
julie@juliemorganhairandmakeup.com.
juliemorganhairandmakeup.com
Nikki’s Salon
Non-toxic hair styling, blowouts, colors, and cuts for all genders.
1101 Anacapa St., Ste. 100. (805) 512-0334.
nikkireyward@gmail.com.
nikkis-salon.square.site
S.B. Makeup Studio
Private studio. Bridal and bridal party makeup, including à la carte services.
kara@santabarbaramakeupstudio.com.
santabarbaramakeupstudio.com
S.B. Mobile Massage & Spa
Bridal party and bachelorette massage and facials. (805) 284-9244.
mje@sbmobilespa.com.
sbmobilespa.com
Soul Care Studio + Sauna
Private appointments or event buyouts for sauna, cold plunge, guided meditation, and halotherapy.
1101 Anacapa St., Ste. 100. (805) 869-2633.
soulcaresb@gmail.com.
soulcaresb.com
TEAM Hair and Makeup Inc.
Hair, makeup, spray tans, blowouts, groom’s services.
3040 State St., Ste. E and G. (888) 338-8326.
info@teamhairandmakeup.com.
teamhairandmakeup.com
Yvette Gomez Beauty
Hair and makeup, custom spray tans, nails, waxing.
3640 Sagunto St., Ste. 208, Santa Ynez. (805) 245-2023.
yvettegomezbeauty@gmail.com.
yvettegomezbeauty.com
Services and Rentals
Action Photo Booth Santa Barbara
Open Action Photo Booths, Video 360 Glam Photobooths, and fun props.
315 Meigs Rd. (805) 965-7978.
scott@scotttopperproductions.com
scotttopperproductions.com/action-photo-booth
All Heart Rentals
Specialty event rentals.
1 S. Fairview Ave., Ste. B, Goleta. (805) 448-6325.
allheartrentals@gmail.com.
allheartrentals.com
Bella Notte Due
Clothing designer, dressmaker, and alterations.
Jean Mendillo Babbe. (805) 455-3424.
lace12u@yahoo.com.
@jbbellanotte.
bellanottedue.com
Bella Vista Designs, Inc.
Event design, lighting, draping, custom builds, and audio.
1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez, Ste. 9. (805) 966-9616.
mail@bellavistadesigns.com.
bellavistadesigns.com
BellyDance Land with Cris!
Belly dance performance for weddings and rehearsal dinners.
BDL@bellydanceland.com.
@bellydanceland.
bellydanceland.com
County of Santa Barbara Clerk-Recorder
Issues marriage licenses and certified copies and performs English and Spanish civil marriage ceremonies.
Hall of Records, 1100 Anacapa St.
(805) 568-2250.
Clk-RecHelpdesk@countyofsb.org.
sbcrecorder.com
Elan Event Rentals
High-quality selections of furniture, lighting, and decor items for all wedding occasions.
(805)760-0544.
info@elaneventrentals.com.
elaneventrentals.com
Elite Disc Jockeys
Deejay, photo booth, audio, video, and lighting rentals.
(805) 331-4416.
danny@elitediscjockeys.com
elitediscjockeys.com
Islay Events
Design service and rentals for lighting, audio, decor, video, and power.
1020 Cindy Ln., Unit 5, Carpinteria. (805) 202-5510.
adamk@islayevents.com.
islayevents.com
Just 4 Fun Party Rentals
Seamless wedding rental experience.
423 N. Salsipuedes St. (805) 680-5484 and (805) 564-0019.
sales@just4funpartyrentals.com.
just4funpartyrentals.com
Lilys Sewing
(805) 453-7101.
lilsss350@gmail.com.
lilysewsalot.com
The Little Guest
On-site childcare/nanny services for weddings and special events.
(805) 708-4318.
thelittleguest@gmail.com.
thelittleguest.com
Music by Bonnie & Co.
Photo booths and lighting.
(805) 680-9187.
bonnie@musicbybonnie.com.
musicbybonnie.com
Parasols in Paradise
Parasols and fans for your wedding.
(805) 636-0439.
parasolsinparadise@gmail.com.
parasolsinparadise.com
Riviera Towel Company
Wedding scarves, wraps, and throws.
17 W. Gutierrez St.
(805) 560-1571.
info@rivieratowel.com.
rivieratowel.com
Rock the Party
Curated cocktails from a unique mobile bar.
(818) 451-8206.
rockthepartycali@gmail.com.
rockthepartycali.com
Scott Topper Productions
Mood decor lighting, LED uplighting, and moving deejay dance floor lighting.
scott@scotttopperproductions.com.
scotttopperproductions.com/lighting
Silent Disco Wedding After Party Services
An immersive, stereophonic silent disco after-party experience with three channels.
315 Meigs Rd. (805) 965-7978.
scott@scotttopperproductions.com.
scotttopperproductions.com/silent-disco
Spark Creative Events
Event production services such as lighting, draping, decor, A/V, staging.
75 Robin Hill Rd. (805) 201-6262.
info@sparkcreativegroup.com.
sparkcreativeevents.com
The Eagle Inn, A Boutique Hotel
232 Natoma Ave. (805) 965-3586.
stay@theeagleinn.com
theeagleinn.com
The Tent Merchant
S.B.’s premiere event rental company.
436 E. Gutierrez St., Unit B. (805) 963-6064.
info@TheTentMerchant.com.
TheTentMerchant.com
Town & Country Event Rentals
3905 State St., Ste. 5. (805) 770-3300.
amartin@townandcountry.com.
townandcountry.com
TruMusicLighting & Photo Booth
108 S. Canada St. (805) 403-6275.
TruMusicLighting@cox.net.
TruMusicLighting.com
Transportation
A and J Limousine
Wedding day services: sedans, SUVs, Sprinter vans, “getaway” cars, and guest shuttles. (805) 683-7772.
info@AandJlimousine.com.
aandjlimousine.com
Bill’s Bus
Wedding charters and private events. (805) 284-BILL (2455).
billsbussb@gmail.com.
bills-bus.com
Experiences
Candle Bar 111
Candle-pouring experiences: Hands-on workshops. Private events and parties.
111 E. Yanonali St.
hello@candlebar111.com
candlebar111.com
Additional Listings
Kalinka
Jewish klezmer, French Swing, and music of the Balkans
(805) 636-2003.
Email frednadis@yahoo.com.
kalinkaklezmer.com
Passion Flowers
(805) 708-6156.
coreyspassionflowers@gmail.com
coreyspassionflowers.com
Requestline Mobile DJ Services
Richard Garcia. (805) 705-5977
djrichardgarcia.com
