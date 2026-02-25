Uncategorized By | Wed Feb 25, 2026 | 8:00pm

2026 Wedding Resource Guide

2026 Wedding Resource Guide

Let Our 2026 Wedding Resource Guide
Inspire You to Plan Your Perfect Day

By Terry Ortega | February 26, 2026

TK Gainey Vineyards | Credit: ByCherry Photography

Read more from the 2026 Wedding Guide here.

I just attended a wedding last week (I hadn’t been to one in a few years), and was blown away by all the moving parts of a modern day event. The ceremony framed in flowers, the officiant pivoting from a wireless  lapel mic to a hand held microphone, the cocktail party with light hors d’oeuvres, accommodating bartenders, and photo booth, followed by the reception with tables covered with intricate place settings and breathtaking centerpieces, a buffet that offered a hearty and delicious meal, and a surprise performance from a drumming ensemble that accompanied two magnificent Chinese dragons that danced to ward off evil spirits and to bring good luck and prosperity. 

Let our 2026 Wedding Resource Guide help you create a magical wedding experience with all the elements that are important to you (Chinese dragons are optional). Congratulations and cheers!!


Venues
Officiants
Musicians/Deejays
Photographers
Consultants/Planners
Catering
Cakes/Bakeries
Flowers
Salons, Spas, Makeup, and Hair
Services and Rentals
Transportation
Experiences
Additional Listings

Venues

A.C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden
Garden: Capacity 50.
Los Olivos and Laguna sts. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor

Alice Keck Park
Memorial Garden
Arbor:  Capacity 150.
Santa Barbara, Garden, and Arrellaga sts. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor

The Arlington Theatre
Courtyard, paseo, lobby, lounge, marquee available. Courtyard capacity 299.
1317 State St. (805) 963-9589.
arlingtonevents@metrotheatres.com.
arlingtontheatresb.com

Credit: ByCherry Photography

Bungalow 626
Indoor and outdoor options. Capacity 10-65.
626 De la Vina St. (805) 637-4581.
events@creativeservicescatering.com.
creativeservicescatering.com

Cabrillo Pavilion
Seated: Capacity 215.
1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
CabrilloPavilion.SantaBarbaraCA.gov

Carousel House
Seated: Capacity 180.
223 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CarouselHouse

Carr Winery S.B. Barrel Room & Patio
Seated: Capacity 50.
Standing: Capacity 200.
414 N. Salsipuedes St. (805) 965-7985.
events@carrwinery.com.
carrwinery.com

Carr Winery Santa Ynez
Tasting Room
Seated: Capacity 30.
Standing: Capacity 75.
3563 Numancia St., #101, Santa Ynez. (805) 688-5757.
events@carrwinery.com.
carrwinery.com

Carrillo Ballroom
Standing: Capacity 75.
Seated: Capacity 300.
Cocktail style: Capacity 400.
100 E. Carrillo St. (805) 897-2519.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CarrilloBallroom

Casa Las Palmas
Seated: Capacity 65.
323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CasaLasPalmas

Chase Palm Park (Outdoors)
Great Meadow:  Capacity 150.
323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor

Condor Express
Capacity 127 passengers.
301 W. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 882-0088.
info@condorexpress.com.
condorexpress.com/wedding-cruise

Drift
Venue, bar packages, light bites, accommodations, Dawn Café, and Dusk Bar.
Indoor:  Capacity 70 seated.
Indoor/Outdoor:  Capacity 100.
Standing Reception:  Capacity 150+.
524 State St. Call (855) 721-2658.
awalstrum@tmch.co.
drifthotels.co/santabarbara

East Beach (Outdoors)
Cabrillo West:  Capacity 200.
Calle Puerto Vallarta:  Capacity 300.
Cabrillo Blvd. at Calle Puerto Vallarta. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov

Elings Park Foundation
Godric Grove:  Capacity 200.
Singleton Pavilion:  Capacity 200.
1298 Las Positas Rd. (805) 569-5611.
dsouza@elingspark.org.
elingspark.org

The Factory | Credit: Kyle London Photography

The Factory
Versatile industrial chic that blends the raw architecture with contemporary flair.
Factory Floor:  Capacity 150 dinner. Capacity 350 cocktail.
The Courtyard:  Capacity 75 dinner. Capacity 120 cocktail.
The Barn:  Capacity 35 dinner. Capacity 100 dancing.
616 E. Haley St. (805) 308-6465.
hello@factorysb.com.
factorysb.com

Fess Parker Wine Country Inn
The Garden:  Capacity 86 seated.
Garden Terrace:  Capacity 34 seated.
The Bargiel Patio:  Capacity 40 seated.
2860 Grand Ave., Los Olivos.
(805) 688-7788.
info@fessparker.com.
fessparkerinn.com

Fess Parker Winery
The Grange:  Capacity 200.
Rodney’s Vineyard (ceremony only) and The Grange (for reception):  Capacity 150.
Full Winery Buyout:  Capacity 250.
Epiphany Tasting Room:  Capacity 150.
Barrel Room:  Capacity 80.
6200 Foxen Canyon Rd., Los Olivos.
(805) 688-1545.
info@fessparker.com.
fessparker.com/weddings

Franklin Neighborhood Center
Capacity 125.
1136 E. Montecito St. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/FranklinCenter

Goleta Valley Historical Society
Stewards of Rancho La Patera & Stow House. Capacity 1,000.
304 N. Los Carneros Rd., Goleta. (805) 681-7216.
events@goletahistory.org.
goletahistory.org/venue-rental

The Granada Theatre
Capacity 100-150.
1214 State St. (805) 899-3000.
info@granadasb.org.
granadasb.org/renting-the-venue

Kimpton Canary Hotel
Rooftop Lower Deck:  Capacity 120.
Standing Cocktail Party:  Capacity 180.
Chapala Terrace Private Dining Rm.:  Capacity 50.
31 W. Carrillo St. (805) 879-9182.
sales@canarysantabarbara.com.
canarysantabarbara.com

La Mesa Park
Capacity 125.
295 Meigs Rd. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor

The Lark
Full Restaurant:  Capacity 130 seated. Capacity 200 standing.
Side Patio:  Capacity 50 seated. Capacity 70 standing.
Private Dining Room:  Capacity 50 seated.
131 Anacapa St. (805) 284-0370.
events@thelarksb.com.
thelarksb.com

Leadbetter Beach
Beach:  Capacity 150.
Loma Alta and Shoreline drs.
(805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor

Lilac Pâtisserie
Event Room:  Capacity 40.
1017 State St. (805) 845-7400.
events@lilacpatisserie.com.
lilacpatisserie.com

Lilac Montecito
Event Room:  Capacity 15-65.
1209 Coast Village Rd., Montecito. (805) 845-2457.
info@lilacmontecito.com.
lilacmontecito.com/private-events

Lions Park
Full use of the park and lodge from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
6197 Casitas Pass Rd., Carpinteria.
(805) 450-1985
lionsparkevents@gmail.com.
lionspark.com

Loquita
Full Restaurant Buyout:  Capacity 115 seated. Capacity 175 standing.
Full Patio:  Capacity 75 seated.
Capacity 100 standing.
La Rambla:  Capacity 45 seated. Capacity 50 standing.
Private Patio:  Capacity 30 seated.
202 State St. (805) 880-3380.
events@loquitasb.com.
loquitasb.com

Louise Lowry Davis Center
Capacity 114.
111 W. Victoria St. (805) 897-2566.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/DavisCenter

MacKenzie Center
Capacity 70.
3111 State St. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/MacKenzieCenter


MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation
Full-service event experience through new partnership with Events by Rincon.
Rooftop/Sky Garden Area:  Capacity 200.
Full Museum:  Capacity 500.
125 State St. (805) 770-5000.
events@moxi.org.
moxi.org/weddings

Music Academy of the West
Capacity 175.
1070 Fairway Rd. (805) 695-7931.
mtweit@musicacademy.org.
musicacademy.org/rentals

opal restaurant and bar
Wedding rehearsal dinners and wedding receptions.
Private Second Dining Room:  Capacity 45-50 seated. Capacity 50-55 standing.
Main Dining Room:  Capacity 70 seated. Capacity 70-75 standing.
Entire Restaurant:  Capacity 105 seated. Capacity 105-110 standing.
1325 State St. (805) 966-9676.
richard@opalrestaurantandbar.com.
opalrestaurantandbar.com

Ortega Welcome House
Capacity 50.
632 E. Ortega St. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/OrtegaWelcomeHouse

Palm Park Beach House
Seated:  Capacity 100.
Cocktail style:  Capacity 125.
236 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/BeachHouse

Paloma
Full Bar Buyout:  Capacity 40 seated.
Upper Deck Patio:  Capacity 24 seated. Capacity 30 standing.
Anacapa Patio:  Capacity 40 seated. Capacity 50 standing.
Full Patio Buyout:  Capacity 65 seated. Capacity 100 standing.
Full Restaurant Buyout:  Capacity 130 seated. Capacity 200 standing.
702 Anacapa St. (805) 966-7029.
events@lapalomasb.com.
lapalomasb.com

Rancho San Julian
Private historic property for private events. Capacity 200.
6000 San Julian Rd., Lompoc.
info@theranchtable.com.
theranchtable.com/collections/gatherings


The Red Piano
Bachelorette/bachelor, rehearsal, and pre- or post-wedding parties.
Indoor:  Capacity 230.
Outdoor:  Capacity 100.
519 State St. (805) 358-1439. Ages 21+.
jessica@theredpiano.com.
theredpiano.com

Riviera Mansion
Outdoor Patio/Lawn:  Capacity 180.
Indoor:  Capacity 125.
1332 Santa Barbara St. (805) 884-8703.
christys@uclubsb.org.
rivieramansionwedding.com

The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, S.B.
Catering, spa packages, room blocks.
Bacara Ballroom:  Capacity 450.
The Bluff:  Capacity 250.
Rotunda Room:  Capacity 200.
Terrace and lawns are also available.
8301 Hollister Ave., Goleta.
(805) 968-0100.
sbarz.leads@ritzcarlton.com.
ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/california/santabarbara

Saint Barbara Event Center
Reception Hall, Plaza, and Patio packages. Capacity 200.
1205 San Antonio Creek Rd. (805) 683-4492.
rentals@saintbarbara.net.
saintbarbaraeventcenter.com

The Santa Barbara Club
Capacity 50-200.
1105 Chapala St. (805) 965-6547.
jsteele@santabarbaraclub.org.
santabarbaraclub.org

S.B. City College
Great Meadow:  Capacity 4,000.
Winslow-Maxwell Overlook:  Capacity 200.
Bagish Overlook:  Capacity 75.
721 Cliff Dr. (805) 730-4065.
specialevents@sbcc.edu.
sbcc.edu/community-events/weddings.php

S.B. County Courthouse
Mural Room:  Capacity 100.
Sunken Gardens:  Capacity 200.
Palm Terrace:  Capacity 125.
Fiesta Stage:  Capacity 80.
Giant Bird of Paradise Area:  Capacity 50.
Rotunda Lawn:  Capacity 25.
1100 Anacapa St. (805) 568-2441.
weddings@countyofsb.org.
countyofsb.org/parks

S.B. Historical Museum | Credit: Anna Delores Photography

S.B. Historical Museum
Courtyards:  Capacity 2-500.
Covarrubias Adobe:  Capacity 2-60.
136 E. De la Guerra St. (805) 966-1601.
rentals@sbhistorical.org.
sbhistorical.org/venue-rental

S.B. Masonic Center
Lounge and Balcony:  Capacity 40.
Dining Hall:  Capacity 100-150.
Upstairs Theatre:  Capacity 200
16 E. Carrillo St. (805) 259-9761.
ranon@mastermed.com.
sbmasons.com

S.B. Trust for Historic Preservation
Presidio Chapel:  Capacity 180 seated.
Presidio Orchard:  Capacity 150 seated.
Alhecama Theatre:  Capacity 140 seated.
Casa de la Guerra:  Capacity 250.
123 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 961-5376.
jordan@sbthp.org.
sbthp.org/rentals

S.B. Museum of Natural History
Fleischmann Auditorium:  Capacity 300 cocktail style.
Capacity 200 seated.
Dinner/Dancing: Capacity 150.
Oak Grove:  Ceremony & Cocktail Hour: Capacity 200.
Sprague Butterfly Pavilion Wedding Photo Session:  Private photo session with your wedding party. Capacity 30.
2559 Puesta del Sol. (805) 682-4711 x112.
sbnature.org/about/rentals/weddings

S.B. Museum of Natural History Sea Center
Indoors:  Capacity 150.
Outdoors:  Capacity 150.
211 Stearns Wharf. (805) 962-2526 x111.
sbnature.org/about/rentals/weddings

S.B. Woman’s Club
670 Mission Canyon Rd. (805) 682-4546.
eventssbwc@sbwomansclub.com.
sbwomansclub.com

S.B. Zoo
Hilltop Reception: Capacity 1,000.
Palm Garden: Capacity flexible.
500 Niños Dr. (805) 962-5339.
events@sbzoo.org.
sbzoo.org/weddings-private-events

Shalhoob’s Funk Zone Patio
Small Party:  Capacity 2-30.
Large Party:  Capacity 75 seated.
Capacity 120.
Full Restaurant Buyout:  Capacity 150 seated. Capacity 225 cocktail style.
220 Gray Ave. (805) 256-7379.
catering@shalhoob.com.
shalhoob.com/catering

Shoreline Park
Capacity 125.
La Marina and Shoreline Dr. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor

Standing Sun Wines
Capacity 100-300.
92 Second St., Ste. D, Buellton. (805) 691-9413.
john@standingsunwines.com.
standingsunwines.com

Sunstone Winery & Villa
Capacity 200.
125 N. Refugio Rd., Santa Ynez.
(805) 688-9463.
weddings@sunstonewinery.com.
sunstonevilla.com

Ted Chamberlin Ranch
Eastspring Wedding Site:  Capacity 200.
4155 Figueroa Mountain Rd., Los Olivos. (805) 688-4461.
info@chamberlinranch.com.
chamberlinranch.com

Tuscan Hills Estate
Dos Pueblos Canyon. (619) 757-8147.
royalranchobookings@gmail.com.
tuscanhills.estate

Veronica Springs Church
949 Veronica Springs Rd. (805) 682-2485.
info@veronicasprings.org.
veronicasprings.org/special-events

Villa & Vine
Capacity 220.
(805) 450-1102.
hello@villaandvineweddings.com.
villaandvineweddings.com.

Westside Neighborhood Center
Capacity 150.
423 Victoria St. (805) 564-5418.
venues@santabarbaraca.gov.
SantaBarbaraCA.gov/WestsideCenter


Whiskey Richards
Bachelorette/bachelor parties and wedding after-parties. Capacity 225.
Outdoor Patio: Capacity 40.
435 State St. (818) 451-8206. Ages 21+.
sarah@whiskeyrichards.com.
whiskeyrichards.com

Wine Cask Events
Gold Room:  Capacity 84 seated.
Capacity 125 cocktail style.
Courtyard:  Capacity 50 seated.
Capacity 75 cocktail style.
Gallery:  Capacity 30 seated. Capacity 50 cocktail style.
Library:  Capacity 16 seated. Capacity 25 cocktail style.
813 Anacapa St. (805) 966-9463.
jen@winecask.com.
winecask.com

Whispering Rose Ranch
Park Lawn: Ceremony Capacity 350+.
Barn: Reception Capacity 250.
Vista View: Ceremony Capacity 160.
901 E. Hwy. 246, Solvang. (805) 697-6984.
info@whisperingroseranchwedding.com|
whisperingroseranchwedding.com

Officiants

Barbara Rose Sherman
Winner of “Best of Weddings” on The Knot for the past 12 consecutive years.
(818) 645-8178.
barbararosesherman@me.com.
barbararoseweddings.com

Barbra Valentine: I Do Santa Barbara
Personally written, unique ceremonies!
(805) 895-7428.
momouse1@outlook.com.
idosantabarbara.blogspot.com

Father Jerry Bellamy
Retired Catholic priest. Weddings for all faiths.
(805) 687-4248.
jerry@bellamyservices.com.
weddingwire.com/fatherjerrybellamy

Reverend Dani Antman
Sacred and unique wedding ceremonies.
(609) 306-8038.
dantman170@aol.com.
daniantman.com/weddings

Saltwater Ceremonies
Ceremonies for the “spiritual but not religious” or “out of the box” couple, and LGBTQ+.
(510) 978-9749.
saltwaterceremonies@gmail.com

S.B. Classic Weddings
Warm, personalized ceremonies. Nondenominational. Courthouse and local venues.
(805) 886-5930.
patrice@sbclassicweddings.com.
santabarbaraclassicweddings.com

S.B. Weddings
Wedding officiant, non-denominational, denominational, LGBTQ+.
(805) 291-2130.
sbcaliweddings@gmail.com.
tinyurl.com/SB-Weddings

Your Beautiful Wedding
Wedding ceremonies in Goleta, S.B., Solvang, and Santa Ynez.
(805) 455-5205.
gaelkm@yahoo.com.
facebook.com/gail.kelleymurray

Musicians/Deejays

Area 51
Best live funk, soul, rock ’n’ roll, and modern hits for receptions.
(805) 637-3632.
info@area51livemusic.com.
area51livemusic.com

Bouquet Sound
Real deejays that specialize in weddings.
(855) 968-7351.
info@bouquetsound.com.
bouquetsound.com

Brasscals
High-energy, mobile brass band: funk, Latin, rock, pop, jazz, klezmer, and more! Can lead your wedding parade.
(562) 682-4911.
brasscals@riseup.net.
brasscals.weebly.com

Bruce Goldish
Acoustic fingerstyle guitar. Originals and favorites.
(805) 965-5559.
brucegoldish@gmail.com.
brucegoldish.com

DJ Darla Bea
Winner of S.B.Independent’s Best Event DJ in S.B. (10 years in a row!).
(805) 895-3400.
djdarlabea@gmail.com.
djdarlabea.com

Elite Disc Jockeys
Deejay, photo booth, audio, video, and lighting rentals.
(805) 331-4416.
danny@elitediscjockeys.com.
elitediscjockeys.com

The Hoodlum Friends
Cover and dance band playing rock, alternative, pop, rock, folk rock, and surf.
(805) 708-8303.
TheHoodlumFriends@gmail.com.
thehoodlumfriends.com

Laurie Rasmussen, Harpist
Elegant harp music.
(805) 320-9337.
laurieharp@gmail.com
laurierasmussen.com

Mariachi Las Olas de Santa Bárbara
Mariachi, rancheras, sones, and boleros.
(805) 455-3661.
mariachilasolasdesb@gmail.com.
@mariachilasolas

Mia Dortch, Harpist
Harpist for weddings and special events.
miatheharpist@gmail.com.
tinyurl.com/Mia-Dortch-Harp

Music by Bonnie & Co.
Deejays, photo booths, and lighting.
(805) 680-9187.
bonnie@musicbybonnie.com.
musicbybonnie.com

Nic & Joe
Vocalist Nicole Lvoff and guitarist Joe Woodard. Pop, standards, country, contemporary, and more.
(805) 895-9179.
nicole@nicolelvoff.com.
householdink.com/nicandjoe 

Riviera Culture Club
Can provide dance bands, deejays, sound, and performance lighting. 
(805) 308-6465.
hello@rivieracultureclub.com.
rivieracultureclub.com

Riviera Culture Club deejays Joe Farey (left) and Brett Hunter | Credit: Courtesy

Scott Topper Wedding
DJ Productions
Emcees/deejays, music planning, timeline coordination, and custom curated playlists.
(805) 965-7978.
scott@scotttopperproductions.com.
scotttopperproductions.com

Photographers

Anna Delores
Photography
emily@annadelores.com.
annadelores.com

Emily Loeppke
Photography
(805) 285-8718.
emily@emilyloeppke.com.
emilyloeppke.com

ByCherry Photography | Credit: Courtesy

ByCherry Photography
(323) 377-2320.
cherry@bycherryphotography.com.
bycherryphotography.com

Emily Hart-Roberts Photography
Bringing 25 years of wedding photography experience to small, intimate celebrations.
(805) 448-5487.
emilyhr@verizon.net.
emilyhart-roberts.com

Jay Farbman Photography
(805) 886-2328.
jayfarbman@gmail.com.
jayfarbmanphoto.com

Kacie Jean Photography
(805) 705-6264.
info@kaciejean.com.
kaciejeanphotography.com

Leslie Joy Photography
hello@lesliejoyphotography.com.
lesliejoyphotography.com

Michelle Lauren Photography
(805) 448-2534.
michelle@michellelauren.com.
michellelauren.com

Missy L Photography
(206) 715-0087.
missyl.photos@gmail.com.
missylphotos.com

Natalie Thomson Photography
nthomsonphoto@gmail.com.
http://www.nthomsonphotography.com

Rewind Photography
(805) 768-4888.
matt@rewindphotography.com.
rewindphotography.com

Riviera Productions Videography
Your day. Your story. Wedding films to last a lifetime.
(805) 452-7069.
info@rivierasb.com.
rivierasb.com

Veils & Tails Photography
kristen@veilsandtailsphoto.com.
veilsandtailsphoto.com

Willa Kveta Photography
Capturing the essence of your connection and love through artistic and powerful imagery.
(805) 633-4633.
magic@willakveta.com.
willakveta.com

Consultants/Planners

Alana Rae Events
Wedding planning, design, and coordination. (805) 621-3328.
alana@alanaraeevents.com
@alanaraeevents
alanaraeevents.com

Alegria by Design
Full-service planning, coordination, and event design.
1221 State St., Ste. 90218. (888) 255-8992.
info@alegriabydesign.com.
alegriabydesign.com

Amy Rose Events
Full-service planning, design, and coordination.
(805) 745-9889.
amy@amyroseevents.com.
amyroseevents.com

Bright Young Things Events
Full service, partial planning, month-of, and elopements.
info@brightyoungthingsevents.com.
brightyoungthingsevents.com

Coastal Rose Events
Full service, partial planning, month-of, micro-weddings/elopements.
hello@coastalroseevents.com.
coastalroseevents.com

Cynthia Signorelli Special Events | Credit: Lauren Mauve Photography

Cynthia Signorelli Special Events
Full-service wedding planning, event management, and management.
cynthia@cynthiasignorelli.com.
@cs_specialevents
http://www.cynthiasignorelli.com

Epic Weddings and Events
Specializing in destination weddings. Wedding planner, coordinator, and florist. 
(805) 284-3837.
@EpicweddingsandEventssb

Gatherings for Good Events
Wedding and event planning, design, and coordination services.
(805) 399-2585.
brenda@gatheringsforgood.com.
gatheringsforgood.com

Joyan Design
Wedding planning, coordination, and florals.
(805) 242-1142.
hello@joyandesign.com.
joyandesign.com

Once in a Lifetime 
Follow the client’s vision and create seamless timelines. For brides on a budget, too. 
(805) 453-6172.
sbonceinalifetime@gmail.com.
sbonceinalifetime.com

Onyx and Redwood
Wedding and event planning and design.
(805) 335-1598.
Hello info@onyxandredwood.com.
onyxandredwood.com

S.B. Elopement
Full-service planning, coordination, and events design for intimate events.
(888) 255-8992.
info@sbelopement.com.
sbelopement.com

S.B. Wedding
Inspiring S.B. weddings since 2001. Find the best vendors and venues in S.B. County.
(805) 895-3402.
info@santabarbarawedding.com.
santabarbarawedding.com

Weddings with Angie
Full-service event planning, coordination, and consulting.
(805) 705-5232.
angie@weddingswithangie.com.
weddingswithangie.com

Weddings by the Sea
Micro wedding ceremonies, officiants, photographers, flowers, chairs, arbors.
(805) 455-2270.
weddingsbythesea.cate@gmail.com
santabarbaraweddingssite.com

Maíz Picante | Credit: @maizpicantetaqueria_sb

Catering 

A La Carte S.B.
A curated selection of gourmet mobile carts.
(805) 448-3852.
alacartesb@gmail.com.
alacartesb.com

Creative Services Catering
Office: (805) 965-9121; cell: (805) 637-4581.
events@creativeservicescatering.com.
creativeservicescatering.com

Maíz Picante Taqueria
2714 De la Vina St.
(805) 586-2272.
info@maizpicante.com.
maizpicante.com

Sundance Catering and Sweets Inc.
(805) 386-9022.
sundancecatering@gmail.com.
sundancecateringandsweets.com

Cakes by Heather Ashley | Credit: Courtesy

Cakes/Bakeries

Cakes by Heather Ashley
Bespoke wedding cakes and sugar flowers. (805) 699-6317.
info@cakesbyheatherashley.com.
cakesbyheatherashley.com

Lilac Pâtisserie
Custom wedding cakes, cupcakes, and event space rental.
1017 State St. (805) 845-7400.
events@lilacpatisserie.com.
lilacpatisserie.com/weddings

Lilac Montecito
Wedding cakes, cupcakes, treats, and event space rental. 
1209 Coast Village Rd., Montecito.
(805) 845-2457.
info@lilacmontecito.com.
lilacmontecito.com/private-events

Lindsay’s Little Bakery
A mobile dessert experience offering custom-curated dessert menus, wedding cakes, and vintage bakery trailers.
(805) 696-2249.
lindsayslittlebakery@outlook.com.
lindsayslittlebakery.com 

Flowers 

Alpha Floral
1810-A Cliff Dr. (805) 965-5165.
alphafloral@gmail.com.
alphafloralsb.com

Bride Jillian Shaver with flowers from Blue Blossoms | Credit: Lundsay Ray Photography

Blue Blossoms
(805) 689-8438.
events@blueblossoms.online.
blueblossoms.online

ella & louie flowers
(805) 697-6080.
studio@ellaandlouie.com.
ellaandlouie.com

Epic Weddings and Events
Specializing in destination weddings. Wedding planner, coordinator, and florist.
(805) 284-3837.
@EpicweddingsandEventssb

The Village Gardener
(805) 745-1125.
villagegardener1@verizon.net.
thevillagegardenersb.com

Westerlay Orchids
3504 Via Real, Carpinteria.
(805) 684-5411.
info@westerlay.com.
westerlay.com

Whitehouse Florists
(805) 687-2681.
info@whitehouseflorists.com.
whitehouseflorists.com 

Dreamcatcher Artistry on location hair and makeup | Credit: Viera Photographics

Salons, Spas, Makeup, and Hair

Carlyle Salon and Style Bar / the Corner Room
Private bridal suite in downtown S.B. Hair and makeup.
350 Chapala St., Ste. 101. (805) 963-8787.
weddings@carlylesalon.com.
carlylesalon.com

Chi Beauty Artistry
Special occasion hair and makeup services. (805) 259-6302.
chibeautyartistry@gmail.com.
chibeautyartistry.com

Dreamcatcher Artistry
Hair and makeup. (805) 453-5029.
info@dreamcatcherartistry.com.
dreamcatcherartistry.com

Fairytale Hair and Makeup
Team of award-winning hair and makeup artists for your special event. (877) 324-7977.
fairytalehairandmakeup@gmail.com.
fairytalehairandmakeup.com

Femme Fatale Beauty by Roxanna Bina 
9 W. Canon Perdido St. (805) 637-5234.
roxybina@yahoo.com.
femmefatalebeauty.us

Float Luxury Spa
18 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 845-7777.
info@FloatLuxurySpa.com.
FloatLuxurySpa.com

Julie Morgan Hair and Makeup and Associates | Credit: Courtesy

Float Luxury Spa Beachfront
Hilton S.B. Beachfront Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 884-8540.
beachfront@FloatLuxurysSpa.com.
FloatLuxurySpaBeachfront.com

Julie Morgan Hair and Makeup and Associates
On-location hair and makeup for events and weddings.
1221 State St., Ste. 12. (415) 786-3765.
julie@juliemorganhairandmakeup.com.
juliemorganhairandmakeup.com

Nikki’s Salon
Non-toxic hair styling, blowouts, colors, and cuts for all genders.
1101 Anacapa St., Ste. 100. (805) 512-0334.
nikkireyward@gmail.com.
nikkis-salon.square.site

S.B. Makeup Studio
Private studio. Bridal and bridal party makeup, including à la carte services.
kara@santabarbaramakeupstudio.com.
santabarbaramakeupstudio.com

S.B. Mobile Massage & Spa
Bridal party and bachelorette massage and facials. (805) 284-9244.
mje@sbmobilespa.com.
sbmobilespa.com

Yvette Gomez Beauty | Credit: Vazquez Photography

Soul Care Studio + Sauna
Private appointments or event buyouts for sauna, cold plunge, guided meditation, and halotherapy.
1101 Anacapa St., Ste. 100. (805) 869-2633.
soulcaresb@gmail.com.
soulcaresb.com 

TEAM Hair and Makeup Inc.
Hair, makeup, spray tans, blowouts, groom’s services.
3040 State St., Ste. E and G. (888) 338-8326.
info@teamhairandmakeup.com.
teamhairandmakeup.com

Yvette Gomez Beauty
Hair and makeup, custom spray tans, nails, waxing.
3640 Sagunto St., Ste. 208, Santa Ynez. (805) 245-2023.
yvettegomezbeauty@gmail.com.
yvettegomezbeauty.com

Services and Rentals

Action Photo Booth Santa Barbara
Open Action Photo Booths, Video 360 Glam Photobooths, and fun props.
315 Meigs Rd. (805) 965-7978.
scott@scotttopperproductions.com
scotttopperproductions.com/action-photo-booth

All Heart Rentals
Specialty event rentals.
1 S. Fairview Ave., Ste. B, Goleta. (805) 448-6325.
allheartrentals@gmail.com.
allheartrentals.com

Bella Notte Due | Credit: Courtesy

Bella Notte Due
Clothing designer, dressmaker, and alterations.
Jean Mendillo Babbe. (805) 455-3424.
lace12u@yahoo.com.
@jbbellanotte.
bellanottedue.com

Bella Vista Designs, Inc.
Event design, lighting, draping, custom builds, and audio.
1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez, Ste. 9. (805) 966-9616.
mail@bellavistadesigns.com.
bellavistadesigns.com

BellyDance Land with Cris!
Belly dance performance for weddings and rehearsal dinners.
BDL@bellydanceland.com.
@bellydanceland.
bellydanceland.com

County of Santa Barbara Clerk-Recorder
Issues marriage licenses and certified copies and performs English and Spanish civil marriage ceremonies.
Hall of Records, 1100 Anacapa St.
(805) 568-2250.
Clk-RecHelpdesk@countyofsb.org.
sbcrecorder.com

Elan Event Rentals
High-quality selections of furniture, lighting, and decor items for all wedding occasions.
(805)760-0544.
info@elaneventrentals.com.
elaneventrentals.com

Elite Disc Jockeys
Deejay, photo booth, audio, video, and lighting rentals.
(805) 331-4416.
danny@elitediscjockeys.com
elitediscjockeys.com

Islay Events
Design service and rentals for lighting, audio, decor, video, and power.
1020 Cindy Ln., Unit 5, Carpinteria. (805) 202-5510.
adamk@islayevents.com.
islayevents.com

Just 4 Fun Party Rentals
Seamless wedding rental experience.
423 N. Salsipuedes St. (805) 680-5484 and (805) 564-0019.
sales@just4funpartyrentals.com.
just4funpartyrentals.com

Lilys Sewing
(805) 453-7101.
lilsss350@gmail.com.
lilysewsalot.com

The Little Guest
On-site childcare/nanny services for weddings and special events.
(805) 708-4318.
thelittleguest@gmail.com.
thelittleguest.com

Music by Bonnie & Co.
Photo booths and lighting.
(805) 680-9187.
bonnie@musicbybonnie.com.
musicbybonnie.com

Parasols in Paradise
Parasols and fans for your wedding.
(805) 636-0439.
parasolsinparadise@gmail.com.
parasolsinparadise.com

Riviera Towel Company
Wedding scarves, wraps, and throws.
17 W. Gutierrez St.
(805) 560-1571.
info@rivieratowel.com.
rivieratowel.com

Curated cocktails from Rock the Party | Credit: Courtesy

Rock the Party
Curated cocktails from a unique mobile bar.
(818) 451-8206.
rockthepartycali@gmail.com.
rockthepartycali.com

Scott Topper Productions
Mood decor lighting, LED uplighting, and moving deejay dance floor lighting.
scott@scotttopperproductions.com.
scotttopperproductions.com/lighting

Silent Disco Wedding After Party Services
An immersive, stereophonic silent disco after-party experience with three channels.
315 Meigs Rd. (805) 965-7978.
scott@scotttopperproductions.com.
scotttopperproductions.com/silent-disco 

Spark Creative Events
Event production services such as lighting, draping, decor, A/V, staging.
75 Robin Hill Rd. (805) 201-6262.
info@sparkcreativegroup.com.
sparkcreativeevents.com 

The Eagle Inn, A Boutique Hotel
232 Natoma Ave. (805) 965-3586.
stay@theeagleinn.com
theeagleinn.com 

The Tent Merchant
S.B.’s premiere event rental company.
436 E. Gutierrez St., Unit B. (805) 963-6064.
info@TheTentMerchant.com.
TheTentMerchant.com

Town & Country Event Rentals
3905 State St., Ste. 5. (805) 770-3300.
amartin@townandcountry.com.
townandcountry.com

TruMusicLighting & Photo Booth
108 S. Canada St. (805) 403-6275.
TruMusicLighting@cox.net.
TruMusicLighting.com

Transportation

A and J Limousine
Wedding day services: sedans, SUVs, Sprinter vans, “getaway” cars, and guest shuttles. (805) 683-7772.
info@AandJlimousine.com.
aandjlimousine.com

Bill’s Bus
Wedding charters and private events. (805) 284-BILL (2455).
billsbussb@gmail.com.
bills-bus.com

Candle Bar 111 | Credit: Courtesy

Experiences

Candle Bar 111
Candle-pouring experiences: Hands-on workshops. Private events and parties.
111 E. Yanonali St.
hello@candlebar111.com
candlebar111.com

Additional Listings

Kalinka
Jewish klezmer, French Swing, and music of the Balkans
(805) 636-2003.
Email frednadis@yahoo.com.
kalinkaklezmer.com

Passion Flowers
(805) 708-6156.
coreyspassionflowers@gmail.com
coreyspassionflowers.com

Requestline Mobile DJ Services
Richard Garcia. (805) 705-5977
djrichardgarcia.com

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.