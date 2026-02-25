2026 Wedding Resource Guide

Let Our 2026 Wedding Resource Guide

Inspire You to Plan Your Perfect Day

By Terry Ortega | February 26, 2026

TK Gainey Vineyards | Credit: ByCherry Photography

Read more from the 2026 Wedding Guide here.

I just attended a wedding last week (I hadn’t been to one in a few years), and was blown away by all the moving parts of a modern day event. The ceremony framed in flowers, the officiant pivoting from a wireless lapel mic to a hand held microphone, the cocktail party with light hors d’oeuvres, accommodating bartenders, and photo booth, followed by the reception with tables covered with intricate place settings and breathtaking centerpieces, a buffet that offered a hearty and delicious meal, and a surprise performance from a drumming ensemble that accompanied two magnificent Chinese dragons that danced to ward off evil spirits and to bring good luck and prosperity.

Let our 2026 Wedding Resource Guide help you create a magical wedding experience with all the elements that are important to you (Chinese dragons are optional). Congratulations and cheers!!



Venues

Officiants

Musicians/Deejays

Photographers

Consultants/Planners

Catering

Cakes/Bakeries

Flowers

Salons, Spas, Makeup, and Hair

Services and Rentals

Transportation

Experiences

Additional Listings

Venues

A.C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden

Garden: Capacity 50.

Los Olivos and Laguna sts. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor



Alice Keck Park

Memorial Garden

Arbor: Capacity 150.

Santa Barbara, Garden, and Arrellaga sts. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor



The Arlington Theatre

Courtyard, paseo, lobby, lounge, marquee available. Courtyard capacity 299.

1317 State St. (805) 963-9589.

arlingtonevents@metrotheatres.com.

arlingtontheatresb.com

Credit: ByCherry Photography

Bungalow 626

Indoor and outdoor options. Capacity 10-65.

626 De la Vina St. (805) 637-4581.

events@creativeservicescatering.com.

creativeservicescatering.com



Cabrillo Pavilion

Seated: Capacity 215.

1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov.

CabrilloPavilion.SantaBarbaraCA.gov



Carousel House

Seated: Capacity 180.

223 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CarouselHouse



Carr Winery S.B. Barrel Room & Patio

Seated: Capacity 50.

Standing: Capacity 200.

414 N. Salsipuedes St. (805) 965-7985.

events@carrwinery.com.

carrwinery.com



Carr Winery Santa Ynez

Tasting Room

Seated: Capacity 30.

Standing: Capacity 75.

3563 Numancia St., #101, Santa Ynez. (805) 688-5757.

events@carrwinery.com.

carrwinery.com



Carrillo Ballroom

Standing: Capacity 75.

Seated: Capacity 300.

Cocktail style: Capacity 400.

100 E. Carrillo St. (805) 897-2519.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CarrilloBallroom



Casa Las Palmas

Seated: Capacity 65.

323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CasaLasPalmas



Chase Palm Park (Outdoors)

Great Meadow: Capacity 150.

323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor



Condor Express

Capacity 127 passengers.

301 W. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 882-0088.

info@condorexpress.com.

condorexpress.com/wedding-cruise



Drift

Venue, bar packages, light bites, accommodations, Dawn Café, and Dusk Bar.

Indoor: Capacity 70 seated.

Indoor/Outdoor: Capacity 100.

Standing Reception: Capacity 150+.

524 State St. Call (855) 721-2658.

awalstrum@tmch.co.

drifthotels.co/santabarbara



East Beach (Outdoors)

Cabrillo West: Capacity 200.

Calle Puerto Vallarta: Capacity 300.

Cabrillo Blvd. at Calle Puerto Vallarta. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov



Elings Park Foundation

Godric Grove: Capacity 200.

Singleton Pavilion: Capacity 200.

1298 Las Positas Rd. (805) 569-5611.

dsouza@elingspark.org.

elingspark.org

The Factory | Credit: Kyle London Photography

The Factory

Versatile industrial chic that blends the raw architecture with contemporary flair.

Factory Floor: Capacity 150 dinner. Capacity 350 cocktail.

The Courtyard: Capacity 75 dinner. Capacity 120 cocktail.

The Barn: Capacity 35 dinner. Capacity 100 dancing.

616 E. Haley St. (805) 308-6465.

hello@factorysb.com.

factorysb.com



Fess Parker Wine Country Inn

The Garden: Capacity 86 seated.

Garden Terrace: Capacity 34 seated.

The Bargiel Patio: Capacity 40 seated.

2860 Grand Ave., Los Olivos.

(805) 688-7788.

info@fessparker.com.

fessparkerinn.com



Fess Parker Winery

The Grange: Capacity 200.

Rodney’s Vineyard (ceremony only) and The Grange (for reception): Capacity 150.

Full Winery Buyout: Capacity 250.

Epiphany Tasting Room: Capacity 150.

Barrel Room: Capacity 80.

6200 Foxen Canyon Rd., Los Olivos.

(805) 688-1545.

info@fessparker.com.

fessparker.com/weddings



Franklin Neighborhood Center

Capacity 125.

1136 E. Montecito St. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/FranklinCenter



Goleta Valley Historical Society

Stewards of Rancho La Patera & Stow House. Capacity 1,000.

304 N. Los Carneros Rd., Goleta. (805) 681-7216.

events@goletahistory.org.

goletahistory.org/venue-rental



The Granada Theatre

Capacity 100-150.

1214 State St. (805) 899-3000.

info@granadasb.org.

granadasb.org/renting-the-venue



Kimpton Canary Hotel

Rooftop Lower Deck: Capacity 120.

Standing Cocktail Party: Capacity 180.

Chapala Terrace Private Dining Rm.: Capacity 50.

31 W. Carrillo St. (805) 879-9182.

sales@canarysantabarbara.com.

canarysantabarbara.com



La Mesa Park

Capacity 125.

295 Meigs Rd. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor

The Lark

Full Restaurant: Capacity 130 seated. Capacity 200 standing.

Side Patio: Capacity 50 seated. Capacity 70 standing.

Private Dining Room: Capacity 50 seated.

131 Anacapa St. (805) 284-0370.

events@thelarksb.com.

thelarksb.com



Leadbetter Beach

Beach: Capacity 150.

Loma Alta and Shoreline drs.

(805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor



Lilac Pâtisserie

Event Room: Capacity 40.

1017 State St. (805) 845-7400.

events@lilacpatisserie.com.

lilacpatisserie.com



Lilac Montecito

Event Room: Capacity 15-65.

1209 Coast Village Rd., Montecito. (805) 845-2457.

info@lilacmontecito.com.

lilacmontecito.com/private-events



Lions Park

Full use of the park and lodge from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

6197 Casitas Pass Rd., Carpinteria.

(805) 450-1985

lionsparkevents@gmail.com.

lionspark.com



Loquita

Full Restaurant Buyout: Capacity 115 seated. Capacity 175 standing.

Full Patio: Capacity 75 seated.

Capacity 100 standing.

La Rambla: Capacity 45 seated. Capacity 50 standing.

Private Patio: Capacity 30 seated.

202 State St. (805) 880-3380.

events@loquitasb.com.

loquitasb.com



Louise Lowry Davis Center

Capacity 114.

111 W. Victoria St. (805) 897-2566.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/DavisCenter



MacKenzie Center

Capacity 70.

3111 State St. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/MacKenzieCenter





MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation

Full-service event experience through new partnership with Events by Rincon.

Rooftop/Sky Garden Area: Capacity 200.

Full Museum: Capacity 500.

125 State St. (805) 770-5000.

events@moxi.org.

moxi.org/weddings



Music Academy of the West

Capacity 175.

1070 Fairway Rd. (805) 695-7931.

mtweit@musicacademy.org.

musicacademy.org/rentals



opal restaurant and bar

Wedding rehearsal dinners and wedding receptions.

Private Second Dining Room: Capacity 45-50 seated. Capacity 50-55 standing.

Main Dining Room: Capacity 70 seated. Capacity 70-75 standing.

Entire Restaurant: Capacity 105 seated. Capacity 105-110 standing.

1325 State St. (805) 966-9676.

richard@opalrestaurantandbar.com.

opalrestaurantandbar.com



Ortega Welcome House

Capacity 50.

632 E. Ortega St. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/OrtegaWelcomeHouse



Palm Park Beach House

Seated: Capacity 100.

Cocktail style: Capacity 125.

236 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/BeachHouse



Paloma

Full Bar Buyout: Capacity 40 seated.

Upper Deck Patio: Capacity 24 seated. Capacity 30 standing.

Anacapa Patio: Capacity 40 seated. Capacity 50 standing.

Full Patio Buyout: Capacity 65 seated. Capacity 100 standing.

Full Restaurant Buyout: Capacity 130 seated. Capacity 200 standing.

702 Anacapa St. (805) 966-7029.

events@lapalomasb.com.

lapalomasb.com



Rancho San Julian

Private historic property for private events. Capacity 200.

6000 San Julian Rd., Lompoc.

info@theranchtable.com.

theranchtable.com/collections/gatherings



The Red Piano

Bachelorette/bachelor, rehearsal, and pre- or post-wedding parties.

Indoor: Capacity 230.

Outdoor: Capacity 100.

519 State St. (805) 358-1439. Ages 21+.

jessica@theredpiano.com.

theredpiano.com



Riviera Mansion

Outdoor Patio/Lawn: Capacity 180.

Indoor: Capacity 125.

1332 Santa Barbara St. (805) 884-8703.

christys@uclubsb.org.

rivieramansionwedding.com



The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, S.B.

Catering, spa packages, room blocks.

Bacara Ballroom: Capacity 450.

The Bluff: Capacity 250.

Rotunda Room: Capacity 200.

Terrace and lawns are also available.

8301 Hollister Ave., Goleta.

(805) 968-0100.

sbarz.leads@ritzcarlton.com.

ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/california/santabarbara



Saint Barbara Event Center

Reception Hall, Plaza, and Patio packages. Capacity 200.

1205 San Antonio Creek Rd. (805) 683-4492.

rentals@saintbarbara.net.

saintbarbaraeventcenter.com



The Santa Barbara Club

Capacity 50-200.

1105 Chapala St. (805) 965-6547.

jsteele@santabarbaraclub.org.

santabarbaraclub.org



S.B. City College

Great Meadow: Capacity 4,000.

Winslow-Maxwell Overlook: Capacity 200.

Bagish Overlook: Capacity 75.

721 Cliff Dr. (805) 730-4065.

specialevents@sbcc.edu.

sbcc.edu/community-events/weddings.php



S.B. County Courthouse

Mural Room: Capacity 100.

Sunken Gardens: Capacity 200.

Palm Terrace: Capacity 125.

Fiesta Stage: Capacity 80.

Giant Bird of Paradise Area: Capacity 50.

Rotunda Lawn: Capacity 25.

1100 Anacapa St. (805) 568-2441.

weddings@countyofsb.org.

countyofsb.org/parks

S.B. Historical Museum | Credit: Anna Delores Photography

S.B. Historical Museum

Courtyards: Capacity 2-500.

Covarrubias Adobe: Capacity 2-60.

136 E. De la Guerra St. (805) 966-1601.

rentals@sbhistorical.org.

sbhistorical.org/venue-rental



S.B. Masonic Center

Lounge and Balcony: Capacity 40.

Dining Hall: Capacity 100-150.

Upstairs Theatre: Capacity 200

16 E. Carrillo St. (805) 259-9761.

ranon@mastermed.com.

sbmasons.com



S.B. Trust for Historic Preservation

Presidio Chapel: Capacity 180 seated.

Presidio Orchard: Capacity 150 seated.

Alhecama Theatre: Capacity 140 seated.

Casa de la Guerra: Capacity 250.

123 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 961-5376.

jordan@sbthp.org.

sbthp.org/rentals



S.B. Museum of Natural History

Fleischmann Auditorium: Capacity 300 cocktail style.

Capacity 200 seated.

Dinner/Dancing: Capacity 150.

Oak Grove: Ceremony & Cocktail Hour: Capacity 200.

Sprague Butterfly Pavilion Wedding Photo Session: Private photo session with your wedding party. Capacity 30.

2559 Puesta del Sol. (805) 682-4711 x112.

sbnature.org/about/rentals/weddings



S.B. Museum of Natural History Sea Center

Indoors: Capacity 150.

Outdoors: Capacity 150.

211 Stearns Wharf. (805) 962-2526 x111.

sbnature.org/about/rentals/weddings



S.B. Woman’s Club

670 Mission Canyon Rd. (805) 682-4546.

eventssbwc@sbwomansclub.com.

sbwomansclub.com



S.B. Zoo

Hilltop Reception: Capacity 1,000.

Palm Garden: Capacity flexible.

500 Niños Dr. (805) 962-5339.

events@sbzoo.org.

sbzoo.org/weddings-private-events



Shalhoob’s Funk Zone Patio

Small Party: Capacity 2-30.

Large Party: Capacity 75 seated.

Capacity 120.

Full Restaurant Buyout: Capacity 150 seated. Capacity 225 cocktail style.

220 Gray Ave. (805) 256-7379.

catering@shalhoob.com.

shalhoob.com/catering

Shoreline Park

Capacity 125.

La Marina and Shoreline Dr. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Outdoor



Standing Sun Wines

Capacity 100-300.

92 Second St., Ste. D, Buellton. (805) 691-9413.

john@standingsunwines.com.

standingsunwines.com



Sunstone Winery & Villa

Capacity 200.

125 N. Refugio Rd., Santa Ynez.

(805) 688-9463.

weddings@sunstonewinery.com.

sunstonevilla.com



Ted Chamberlin Ranch

Eastspring Wedding Site: Capacity 200.

4155 Figueroa Mountain Rd., Los Olivos. (805) 688-4461.

info@chamberlinranch.com.

chamberlinranch.com



Tuscan Hills Estate

Dos Pueblos Canyon. (619) 757-8147.

royalranchobookings@gmail.com.

tuscanhills.estate



Veronica Springs Church

949 Veronica Springs Rd. (805) 682-2485.

info@veronicasprings.org.

veronicasprings.org/special-events



Villa & Vine

Capacity 220.

(805) 450-1102.

hello@villaandvineweddings.com.

villaandvineweddings.com.



Westside Neighborhood Center

Capacity 150.

423 Victoria St. (805) 564-5418.

venues@santabarbaraca.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/WestsideCenter



Whiskey Richards

Bachelorette/bachelor parties and wedding after-parties. Capacity 225.

Outdoor Patio: Capacity 40.

435 State St. (818) 451-8206. Ages 21+.

sarah@whiskeyrichards.com.

whiskeyrichards.com



Wine Cask Events

Gold Room: Capacity 84 seated.

Capacity 125 cocktail style.

Courtyard: Capacity 50 seated.

Capacity 75 cocktail style.

Gallery: Capacity 30 seated. Capacity 50 cocktail style.

Library: Capacity 16 seated. Capacity 25 cocktail style.

813 Anacapa St. (805) 966-9463.

jen@winecask.com.

winecask.com

Whispering Rose Ranch

Park Lawn: Ceremony Capacity 350+.

Barn: Reception Capacity 250.

Vista View: Ceremony Capacity 160.

901 E. Hwy. 246, Solvang. (805) 697-6984.

info@whisperingroseranchwedding.com|

whisperingroseranchwedding.com

Officiants

Barbara Rose Sherman

Winner of “Best of Weddings” on The Knot for the past 12 consecutive years.

(818) 645-8178.

barbararosesherman@me.com.

barbararoseweddings.com



Barbra Valentine: I Do Santa Barbara

Personally written, unique ceremonies!

(805) 895-7428.

momouse1@outlook.com.

idosantabarbara.blogspot.com



Father Jerry Bellamy

Retired Catholic priest. Weddings for all faiths.

(805) 687-4248.

jerry@bellamyservices.com.

weddingwire.com/fatherjerrybellamy



Reverend Dani Antman

Sacred and unique wedding ceremonies.

(609) 306-8038.

dantman170@aol.com.

daniantman.com/weddings



Saltwater Ceremonies

Ceremonies for the “spiritual but not religious” or “out of the box” couple, and LGBTQ+.

(510) 978-9749.

saltwaterceremonies@gmail.com



S.B. Classic Weddings

Warm, personalized ceremonies. Nondenominational. Courthouse and local venues.

(805) 886-5930.

patrice@sbclassicweddings.com.

santabarbaraclassicweddings.com



S.B. Weddings

Wedding officiant, non-denominational, denominational, LGBTQ+.

(805) 291-2130.

sbcaliweddings@gmail.com.

tinyurl.com/SB-Weddings



Your Beautiful Wedding

Wedding ceremonies in Goleta, S.B., Solvang, and Santa Ynez.

(805) 455-5205.

gaelkm@yahoo.com.

facebook.com/gail.kelleymurray

Musicians/Deejays

Area 51

Best live funk, soul, rock ’n’ roll, and modern hits for receptions.

(805) 637-3632.

info@area51livemusic.com.

area51livemusic.com



Bouquet Sound

Real deejays that specialize in weddings.

(855) 968-7351.

info@bouquetsound.com.

bouquetsound.com



Brasscals

High-energy, mobile brass band: funk, Latin, rock, pop, jazz, klezmer, and more! Can lead your wedding parade.

(562) 682-4911.

brasscals@riseup.net.

brasscals.weebly.com



Bruce Goldish

Acoustic fingerstyle guitar. Originals and favorites.

(805) 965-5559.

brucegoldish@gmail.com.

brucegoldish.com



DJ Darla Bea

Winner of S.B.Independent’s Best Event DJ in S.B. (10 years in a row!).

(805) 895-3400.

djdarlabea@gmail.com.

djdarlabea.com



Elite Disc Jockeys

Deejay, photo booth, audio, video, and lighting rentals.

(805) 331-4416.

danny@elitediscjockeys.com.

elitediscjockeys.com



The Hoodlum Friends

Cover and dance band playing rock, alternative, pop, rock, folk rock, and surf.

(805) 708-8303.

TheHoodlumFriends@gmail.com.

thehoodlumfriends.com



Laurie Rasmussen, Harpist

Elegant harp music.

(805) 320-9337.

laurieharp@gmail.com

laurierasmussen.com



Mariachi Las Olas de Santa Bárbara

Mariachi, rancheras, sones, and boleros.

(805) 455-3661.

mariachilasolasdesb@gmail.com.

@mariachilasolas



Mia Dortch, Harpist

Harpist for weddings and special events.

miatheharpist@gmail.com.

tinyurl.com/Mia-Dortch-Harp



Music by Bonnie & Co.

Deejays, photo booths, and lighting.

(805) 680-9187.

bonnie@musicbybonnie.com.

musicbybonnie.com

Nic & Joe

Vocalist Nicole Lvoff and guitarist Joe Woodard. Pop, standards, country, contemporary, and more.

(805) 895-9179.

nicole@nicolelvoff.com.

householdink.com/nicandjoe

Riviera Culture Club

Can provide dance bands, deejays, sound, and performance lighting.

(805) 308-6465.

hello@rivieracultureclub.com.

rivieracultureclub.com

Riviera Culture Club deejays Joe Farey (left) and Brett Hunter | Credit: Courtesy

Scott Topper Wedding

DJ Productions

Emcees/deejays, music planning, timeline coordination, and custom curated playlists.

(805) 965-7978.

scott@scotttopperproductions.com.

scotttopperproductions.com

Photographers

Anna Delores

Photography

emily@annadelores.com.

annadelores.com



Emily Loeppke

Photography

(805) 285-8718.

emily@emilyloeppke.com.

emilyloeppke.com

ByCherry Photography | Credit: Courtesy

ByCherry Photography

(323) 377-2320.

cherry@bycherryphotography.com.

bycherryphotography.com



Emily Hart-Roberts Photography

Bringing 25 years of wedding photography experience to small, intimate celebrations.

(805) 448-5487.

emilyhr@verizon.net.

emilyhart-roberts.com



Jay Farbman Photography

(805) 886-2328.

jayfarbman@gmail.com.

jayfarbmanphoto.com



Kacie Jean Photography

(805) 705-6264.

info@kaciejean.com.

kaciejeanphotography.com



Leslie Joy Photography

hello@lesliejoyphotography.com.

lesliejoyphotography.com



Michelle Lauren Photography

(805) 448-2534.

michelle@michellelauren.com.

michellelauren.com



Missy L Photography

(206) 715-0087.

missyl.photos@gmail.com.

missylphotos.com



Natalie Thomson Photography

nthomsonphoto@gmail.com.

http://www.nthomsonphotography.com



Rewind Photography

(805) 768-4888.

matt@rewindphotography.com.

rewindphotography.com



Riviera Productions Videography

Your day. Your story. Wedding films to last a lifetime.

(805) 452-7069.

info@rivierasb.com.

rivierasb.com

Veils & Tails Photography

kristen@veilsandtailsphoto.com.

veilsandtailsphoto.com

Willa Kveta Photography

Capturing the essence of your connection and love through artistic and powerful imagery.

(805) 633-4633.

magic@willakveta.com.

willakveta.com

Consultants/Planners

Alana Rae Events

Wedding planning, design, and coordination. (805) 621-3328.

alana@alanaraeevents.com

@alanaraeevents

alanaraeevents.com

Alegria by Design

Full-service planning, coordination, and event design.

1221 State St., Ste. 90218. (888) 255-8992.

info@alegriabydesign.com.

alegriabydesign.com



Amy Rose Events

Full-service planning, design, and coordination.

(805) 745-9889.

amy@amyroseevents.com.

amyroseevents.com



Bright Young Things Events

Full service, partial planning, month-of, and elopements.

info@brightyoungthingsevents.com.

brightyoungthingsevents.com



Coastal Rose Events

Full service, partial planning, month-of, micro-weddings/elopements.

hello@coastalroseevents.com.

coastalroseevents.com

Cynthia Signorelli Special Events | Credit: Lauren Mauve Photography

Cynthia Signorelli Special Events

Full-service wedding planning, event management, and management.

cynthia@cynthiasignorelli.com.

@cs_specialevents

http://www.cynthiasignorelli.com



Epic Weddings and Events

Specializing in destination weddings. Wedding planner, coordinator, and florist.

(805) 284-3837.

@EpicweddingsandEventssb

Gatherings for Good Events

Wedding and event planning, design, and coordination services.

(805) 399-2585.

brenda@gatheringsforgood.com.

gatheringsforgood.com

Joyan Design

Wedding planning, coordination, and florals.

(805) 242-1142.

hello@joyandesign.com.

joyandesign.com



Once in a Lifetime

Follow the client’s vision and create seamless timelines. For brides on a budget, too.

(805) 453-6172.

sbonceinalifetime@gmail.com.

sbonceinalifetime.com



Onyx and Redwood

Wedding and event planning and design.

(805) 335-1598.

Hello info@onyxandredwood.com.

onyxandredwood.com



S.B. Elopement

Full-service planning, coordination, and events design for intimate events.

(888) 255-8992.

info@sbelopement.com.

sbelopement.com



S.B. Wedding

Inspiring S.B. weddings since 2001. Find the best vendors and venues in S.B. County.

(805) 895-3402.

info@santabarbarawedding.com.

santabarbarawedding.com



Weddings with Angie

Full-service event planning, coordination, and consulting.

(805) 705-5232.

angie@weddingswithangie.com.

weddingswithangie.com



Weddings by the Sea

Micro wedding ceremonies, officiants, photographers, flowers, chairs, arbors.

(805) 455-2270.

weddingsbythesea.cate@gmail.com

santabarbaraweddingssite.com

Maíz Picante | Credit: @maizpicantetaqueria_sb

Catering

A La Carte S.B.

A curated selection of gourmet mobile carts.

(805) 448-3852.

alacartesb@gmail.com.

alacartesb.com



Creative Services Catering

Office: (805) 965-9121; cell: (805) 637-4581.

events@creativeservicescatering.com.

creativeservicescatering.com



Maíz Picante Taqueria

2714 De la Vina St.

(805) 586-2272.

info@maizpicante.com.

maizpicante.com



Sundance Catering and Sweets Inc.

(805) 386-9022.

sundancecatering@gmail.com.

sundancecateringandsweets.com

Cakes by Heather Ashley | Credit: Courtesy

Cakes/Bakeries

Cakes by Heather Ashley

Bespoke wedding cakes and sugar flowers. (805) 699-6317.

info@cakesbyheatherashley.com.

cakesbyheatherashley.com



Lilac Pâtisserie

Custom wedding cakes, cupcakes, and event space rental.

1017 State St. (805) 845-7400.

events@lilacpatisserie.com.

lilacpatisserie.com/weddings



Lilac Montecito

Wedding cakes, cupcakes, treats, and event space rental.

1209 Coast Village Rd., Montecito.

(805) 845-2457.

info@lilacmontecito.com.

lilacmontecito.com/private-events



Lindsay’s Little Bakery

A mobile dessert experience offering custom-curated dessert menus, wedding cakes, and vintage bakery trailers.

(805) 696-2249.

lindsayslittlebakery@outlook.com.

lindsayslittlebakery.com

Flowers

Alpha Floral

1810-A Cliff Dr. (805) 965-5165.

alphafloral@gmail.com.

alphafloralsb.com

Bride Jillian Shaver with flowers from Blue Blossoms | Credit: Lundsay Ray Photography

Blue Blossoms

(805) 689-8438.

events@blueblossoms.online.

blueblossoms.online



ella & louie flowers

(805) 697-6080.

studio@ellaandlouie.com.

ellaandlouie.com



Epic Weddings and Events

Specializing in destination weddings. Wedding planner, coordinator, and florist.

(805) 284-3837.

@EpicweddingsandEventssb

The Village Gardener

(805) 745-1125.

villagegardener1@verizon.net.

thevillagegardenersb.com



Westerlay Orchids

3504 Via Real, Carpinteria.

(805) 684-5411.

info@westerlay.com.

westerlay.com



Whitehouse Florists

(805) 687-2681.

info@whitehouseflorists.com.

whitehouseflorists.com

Dreamcatcher Artistry on location hair and makeup | Credit: Viera Photographics

Salons, Spas, Makeup, and Hair

Carlyle Salon and Style Bar / the Corner Room

Private bridal suite in downtown S.B. Hair and makeup.

350 Chapala St., Ste. 101. (805) 963-8787.

weddings@carlylesalon.com.

carlylesalon.com

Chi Beauty Artistry

Special occasion hair and makeup services. (805) 259-6302.

chibeautyartistry@gmail.com.

chibeautyartistry.com

Dreamcatcher Artistry

Hair and makeup. (805) 453-5029.

info@dreamcatcherartistry.com.

dreamcatcherartistry.com

Fairytale Hair and Makeup

Team of award-winning hair and makeup artists for your special event. (877) 324-7977.

fairytalehairandmakeup@gmail.com.

fairytalehairandmakeup.com

Femme Fatale Beauty by Roxanna Bina

9 W. Canon Perdido St. (805) 637-5234.

roxybina@yahoo.com.

femmefatalebeauty.us

Float Luxury Spa

18 E. Canon Perdido St. (805) 845-7777.

info@FloatLuxurySpa.com.

FloatLuxurySpa.com

Julie Morgan Hair and Makeup and Associates | Credit: Courtesy

Float Luxury Spa Beachfront

Hilton S.B. Beachfront Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (805) 884-8540.

beachfront@FloatLuxurysSpa.com.

FloatLuxurySpaBeachfront.com

Julie Morgan Hair and Makeup and Associates

On-location hair and makeup for events and weddings.

1221 State St., Ste. 12. (415) 786-3765.

julie@juliemorganhairandmakeup.com.

juliemorganhairandmakeup.com

Nikki’s Salon

Non-toxic hair styling, blowouts, colors, and cuts for all genders.

1101 Anacapa St., Ste. 100. (805) 512-0334.

nikkireyward@gmail.com.

nikkis-salon.square.site

S.B. Makeup Studio

Private studio. Bridal and bridal party makeup, including à la carte services.

kara@santabarbaramakeupstudio.com.

santabarbaramakeupstudio.com

S.B. Mobile Massage & Spa

Bridal party and bachelorette massage and facials. (805) 284-9244.

mje@sbmobilespa.com.

sbmobilespa.com

Yvette Gomez Beauty | Credit: Vazquez Photography

Soul Care Studio + Sauna

Private appointments or event buyouts for sauna, cold plunge, guided meditation, and halotherapy.

1101 Anacapa St., Ste. 100. (805) 869-2633.

soulcaresb@gmail.com.

soulcaresb.com

TEAM Hair and Makeup Inc.

Hair, makeup, spray tans, blowouts, groom’s services.

3040 State St., Ste. E and G. (888) 338-8326.

info@teamhairandmakeup.com.

teamhairandmakeup.com

Yvette Gomez Beauty

Hair and makeup, custom spray tans, nails, waxing.

3640 Sagunto St., Ste. 208, Santa Ynez. (805) 245-2023.

yvettegomezbeauty@gmail.com.

yvettegomezbeauty.com

Services and Rentals

Action Photo Booth Santa Barbara

Open Action Photo Booths, Video 360 Glam Photobooths, and fun props.

315 Meigs Rd. (805) 965-7978.

scott@scotttopperproductions.com

scotttopperproductions.com/action-photo-booth

All Heart Rentals

Specialty event rentals.

1 S. Fairview Ave., Ste. B, Goleta. (805) 448-6325.

allheartrentals@gmail.com.

allheartrentals.com

Bella Notte Due | Credit: Courtesy

Bella Notte Due

Clothing designer, dressmaker, and alterations.

Jean Mendillo Babbe. (805) 455-3424.

lace12u@yahoo.com.

@jbbellanotte.

bellanottedue.com

Bella Vista Designs, Inc.

Event design, lighting, draping, custom builds, and audio.

1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez, Ste. 9. (805) 966-9616.

mail@bellavistadesigns.com.

bellavistadesigns.com

BellyDance Land with Cris!

Belly dance performance for weddings and rehearsal dinners.

BDL@bellydanceland.com.

@bellydanceland.

bellydanceland.com

County of Santa Barbara Clerk-Recorder

Issues marriage licenses and certified copies and performs English and Spanish civil marriage ceremonies.

Hall of Records, 1100 Anacapa St.

(805) 568-2250.

Clk-RecHelpdesk@countyofsb.org.

sbcrecorder.com

Elan Event Rentals

High-quality selections of furniture, lighting, and decor items for all wedding occasions.

(805)760-0544.

info@elaneventrentals.com.

elaneventrentals.com

Elite Disc Jockeys

Deejay, photo booth, audio, video, and lighting rentals.

(805) 331-4416.

danny@elitediscjockeys.com

elitediscjockeys.com

Islay Events

Design service and rentals for lighting, audio, decor, video, and power.

1020 Cindy Ln., Unit 5, Carpinteria. (805) 202-5510.

adamk@islayevents.com.

islayevents.com

Just 4 Fun Party Rentals

Seamless wedding rental experience.

423 N. Salsipuedes St. (805) 680-5484 and (805) 564-0019.

sales@just4funpartyrentals.com.

just4funpartyrentals.com

Lilys Sewing

(805) 453-7101.

lilsss350@gmail.com.

lilysewsalot.com

The Little Guest

On-site childcare/nanny services for weddings and special events.

(805) 708-4318.

thelittleguest@gmail.com.

thelittleguest.com

Music by Bonnie & Co.

Photo booths and lighting.

(805) 680-9187.

bonnie@musicbybonnie.com.

musicbybonnie.com

Parasols in Paradise

Parasols and fans for your wedding.

(805) 636-0439.

parasolsinparadise@gmail.com.

parasolsinparadise.com

Riviera Towel Company

Wedding scarves, wraps, and throws.

17 W. Gutierrez St.

(805) 560-1571.

info@rivieratowel.com.

rivieratowel.com

Curated cocktails from Rock the Party | Credit: Courtesy

Rock the Party

Curated cocktails from a unique mobile bar.

(818) 451-8206.

rockthepartycali@gmail.com.

rockthepartycali.com

Scott Topper Productions

Mood decor lighting, LED uplighting, and moving deejay dance floor lighting.

scott@scotttopperproductions.com.

scotttopperproductions.com/lighting

Silent Disco Wedding After Party Services

An immersive, stereophonic silent disco after-party experience with three channels.

315 Meigs Rd. (805) 965-7978.

scott@scotttopperproductions.com.

scotttopperproductions.com/silent-disco

Spark Creative Events

Event production services such as lighting, draping, decor, A/V, staging.

75 Robin Hill Rd. (805) 201-6262.

info@sparkcreativegroup.com.

sparkcreativeevents.com

The Eagle Inn, A Boutique Hotel

232 Natoma Ave. (805) 965-3586.

stay@theeagleinn.com

theeagleinn.com

The Tent Merchant

S.B.’s premiere event rental company.

436 E. Gutierrez St., Unit B. (805) 963-6064.

info@TheTentMerchant.com.

TheTentMerchant.com

Town & Country Event Rentals

3905 State St., Ste. 5. (805) 770-3300.

amartin@townandcountry.com.

townandcountry.com

TruMusicLighting & Photo Booth

108 S. Canada St. (805) 403-6275.

TruMusicLighting@cox.net.

TruMusicLighting.com

Transportation

A and J Limousine

Wedding day services: sedans, SUVs, Sprinter vans, “getaway” cars, and guest shuttles. (805) 683-7772.

info@AandJlimousine.com.

aandjlimousine.com

Bill’s Bus

Wedding charters and private events. (805) 284-BILL (2455).

billsbussb@gmail.com.

bills-bus.com

Candle Bar 111 | Credit: Courtesy

Experiences

Candle Bar 111

Candle-pouring experiences: Hands-on workshops. Private events and parties.

111 E. Yanonali St.

hello@candlebar111.com

candlebar111.com

Additional Listings

Kalinka

Jewish klezmer, French Swing, and music of the Balkans

(805) 636-2003.

Email frednadis@yahoo.com.

kalinkaklezmer.com

Passion Flowers

(805) 708-6156.

coreyspassionflowers@gmail.com

coreyspassionflowers.com

Requestline Mobile DJ Services

Richard Garcia. (805) 705-5977

djrichardgarcia.com