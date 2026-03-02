California Highway Patrol to Distribute Free Bike Lights in Isla Vista

Santa Barbara officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) will distribute approximately a thousand free bike lights, reflectors, and helmets during a bicycle safety event in Isla Vista on Tuesday.

The event will take place from 5-7 p.m. on March 3 at 6550 Pardall Road, in front of the Pardall Center. Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

According to a CHP press release, officers respond to Isla Vista several times each year to investigate injury crashes involving bicyclists, many of which result in hospital transport. Bike and pedestrian crashes are the third leading cause of trauma cases at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, the release stated.

According to data from the CHP’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, eight people lost their lives and 533 others were injured in crashes on state highways and unincorporated roads within the CHP Santa Barbara Area between October 1, 2022, and September 30, 2023. The most common primary causes of these crashes were speeding, improper turning, impaired driving, right-of-way violations, and unsafe lane changes.

The CHP has been working with UCSB faculty, student leaders, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, and the University of California Police Department to address ongoing bicycle safety concerns around campus. Rather than focusing solely on enforcement, agencies said they are taking a proactive approach to encourage safer riding practices.

One identified concern was bicyclists riding at night without the required lighting. The CHP has acquired removable bike lights that can be mounted to handlebars, and officers and volunteers will provide safety information while encouraging students to use the lights.