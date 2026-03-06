San Marcos High School Students Get Guaranteed Pathway to Westmont 

Students who graduate from San Marcos High School’s Health Careers Academy (HCA) now have a direct pipeline to higher education close to home.

This new partnership between the Santa Barbara Unified School District and Westmont College — approved by the school district’s board on November 18, 2025 — includes guaranteed admission to the liberal arts college in Montecito and a minimum of $15,000 in financial aid.

“This partnership is a tremendous opportunity for our students and a powerful example of what local collaboration can achieve,” said San Marcos Principal Dare Holdren. “Our Health Careers Academy is preparing the next generation of healthcare professionals, and this agreement gives our dedicated students a clear, supportive path from high school to a top-tier college right here in our community.”

According to the district, the HCA is working to fill the “vital need” for medical professionals in Santa Barbara. “School leaders are working with health care organizations like Cottage Health to create a pipeline of future nurses, office assistants, doctors, and more,” it said in a statement.

The HCA was recently renamed as the “Cottage Health Careers Academy,” following Cottage Hospital’s $1.5 million donation to support a new health careers training mini-campus at San Marcos and expand the school’s existing wellness center.

Interested HCA students will have to meet certain requirements for Westmont admission.

That includes successful completion of coursework and A-G requirements (with a B+ or better), successful completion of the Health Science and Medical Technology Career Technical Education pathway, a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.3 or higher, and the completion of a Westmont application with one academic letter of recommendation.

According to the district, students who meet these criteria will be granted admission and can select any major offered by Westmont College, with the opportunity for additional financial aid through the FAFSA process.

The minimum $15,000 annual scholarship currently represents just more than 26 percent of tuition, according to the college, and the funds are coming entirely from the school itself.

“This partnership is designed to foster and support homegrown talent — students who, upon graduation, are more likely to return and serve locally, strengthening our regional healthcare infrastructure for years to come,” said Irene Neller, VP of Enrollment, Marketing, and Communication at Westmont.

The term of the agreement extends from November 1, 2025, until May 31, 2029.