Annual Summer Camp Guide 2026

Plan Your Perfect Summer:

Explore, Create, Discover, and Have Fun!

By Terry Ortega | March 26, 2026

Peak2Pacific | Credit: Courtesy

Whether your wild things are going to camp for the first time or returning for another unforgettable summer, now is the time to find the perfect experience for your unique camper. Get ready for outdoor exploration, creating art, teamwork, debating, science, computer skills, and so much more.

Let the Santa Barbara Independent’s annual — and most comprehensive — Summer Camp Guide assist you in finding the perfect way for your happy campers to spend this magical season to find adventure, make friends, and have fun!

Look for information on how to be listed in next year’s guide in our paper and online in February 2027. Listings are not automatically rolled over from the previous year without verification.

—Terry Ortega

Arts

Education/STEM

General

Outdoor

Overnight/Sleepaway

Special Needs

Spiritual

Sports/Wellness

Arts

The Alcazar Theatre Drama Camp | Credit: Courtesy



The Alcazar Theatre Summer Drama Camp

This two-week program will focus on acting, improv, character work, and set design and will end with a public performance.

Grades 4-12. The Alcazar Theatre, 4916 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria.

Call (805) 901-3554 or email orsaasa@gmail.com.

thealcazar.org

Amplify Day Camps | Credit: Courtesy





Amplify Day Camp

ACA-accredited girls+ music and arts camp in Ojai offering immersive, empowering creative programs and electives.

Grades 3-8. Besant Hill School, 8585 N. Ojai Rd., Ojai.

Call (805) 699-5247 or email jen@amplifyartsproject.org.

amplifyrocks.org

Apples 2 Zucchini | Credit: Courtesy





Apples to Zucchini Cooking School

Join for hands-on cooking classes and foodie-focused art, science, and fun!

Grades TK-6. S.B. Middle School, 1321 Alameda Padre Serra.

Call (415) 652-0571 or email info@atozcookingschool.org.

atozcookingschool.org/summer-camp





Art Explorers Summer Camps 2026

Weekly themed camps in visual arts, sewing, cooking, movie making, drawing, painting, clay, and digital arts.

Grades K-8. Vieja Valley School, 434 Nogal Dr.

Call (805) 570-5599 or email ozwicke@artexplorerssantabarbara.org.

terrificscientific.org





Art Spot Summer Kids Art Camp

Creative and fun art camps designed to inspire young minds with art projects, painting, and fun.

Ages 7-12. 320 Alisal Rd., Ste. 306, Solvang.

Call (805) 325-8092 or email info@artspotonwheels.com.

artspotonwheels.com

Artstudio 4 Kids | Credit: Courtesy





Artstudio 4 Kids

Artstudio 4 Kids offers inspiring summer art camps! Explore sculpture, clay, and fantastic multimedia projects in a beautiful outdoor studio setting.

Ages 6-12. 815 Puente Dr.

Call (805) 689-8993 or email geraldineotte@gmail.com.

artstudio4kids.com/summer-camps





Boxtales Theatre Company Greek Mythology Camp

Learn acting skills, teamwork, and self-esteem; gain confidence; and make new friends as you create an original performance based on classical mythology.

Ages 9-13. The Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St.

Call (805) 962-1142 or email info@boxtales.org.

boxtales.org/2026-summer-theatre-camps

Boxtales | Credit: Courtesy





The Crafter’s Library Summer Craft Camp

Eight weekly camps for crochet, embroidery, macramé, drawing, painting, and hand sewing fun!

Ages 8-17. The Crafter’s Library, 9 E. Figueroa St.

Call (805) 770-3566 or events@thecrafterlibrary.com.

thecrafterslibrary.com/summer-camp-2026





The Dance Hub Youth Ballet Summer Intensive

A two-week program with ballet and jazz classes and a final performance.

Ages 9-18. S.B. The Dance Hub, 22 E. Victoria St.

Call (805) 450-7535 or email info@dancehub.org.

dancehubsb.org





Destination Dance

Explore beyond the dance moves and find belonging, confidence, joy, and wellness through fun-filled dance camps.

Ages 3-18. S.B. Dance Arts, 531 E. Cota St.

Call (805) 970-4422 or email info@sbdancearts.com.

sbdancearts.com

Destination Dance | Credit: Courtesy





Drumline Camp

Join us for this energetic camp where students learn technique and rhythm on various percussion instruments.

Rising grades 6-9. La Cumbre Junior High School, 2255 Modoc Rd.

Call (805) 284-9125 or email info@santabarbaraeducation.org.

sbefoundation.org/sbef-summer-programs





Goleta School of Ballet Dance Camp

A fun two-week camp that includes daily ballet class, musical theater, crafts, choreography, and a performance!

Ages 8-12. Goleta School of Ballet, 303 Magnolia Ave., Goleta.

Call (805) 328-3823 or email info@goletaschoolofballet.com.

goletaschoolofballet.com





Goleta School of Ballet Summer Intensive

Summer Intensive offers intermediate/advanced students a focus on classical ballet technique ending with a performance. In person.

Ages 12-17. Goleta School of Ballet, 303 Magnolia Ave., Goleta.

Call (805) 328-3823 or email info@goletaschoolofballet.com.

goletaschoolofballet.com





Grant House Sewing Center: Have Fun Sewing Camps!

Have fun learning how to sew! Make cool projects.

Kids 8-12 and teens 13 and up. Sign up now!

Ages 8-13+. Grant House Sewing and Fabric Store, 336 E. Cota St.

Call (805) 962-0929 or email ghsewingmachines@gmail.com.

havefunsewing.com

InterAct | Credit: Courtesy





InterAct Summer Camps

InterAct offers children and teens a fun, structured, and creative environment to explore acting, singing, dancing, and theatre skills.

Ages 4-16. Unity of S.B., 227 E. Arrellaga St.

Call (805) 869-2348 or email info@interacttheatreschool.com.

interacttheatreschool.com/camps





Kathy’s Music, Movement, Instrument & Creative Arts Camps

Creative indoor-outdoor camps featuring world music, drumming, ukulele, piano, singing, dance, storytelling, art, friendship, and active fun. Small groups.

Ages 4-7 and 5-10. 2300 Garden St; and

Carpinteria Community Church, 1111 Vallecito Rd., Carpinteria.

Call (805) 729-0698 or emailkindermusikathy@gmail.com.

kathysmusicmovement.com





Lights Up! Middle School Musical Theater Summer Camp

Two-week musical theater workshop exploring acting, improv, voice, and movement while building confidence, collaboration, and bringing creative stories to life.

Rising grades 6-8. 2300 Garden St.

Call (805) 689-9837. Email info@lightsupsb.com.

lightsupsb.com





Lights Up! High School Jukebox Musical Theater Workshop

Participants will create a jukebox musical that will feature popular songs and improvised scenes while building confidence, creativity, and performance skills

Momentum Dance Company Summer Dance Camps | Credit: Courtesy

Rising grades 9-12. 2300 Garden St.

Call (805) 689-9837. Email info@lightsupsb.com.

lightsupsb.com





Momentum Dance Company Summer Dance Camps

Five-day camps are packed with fun and creativity with a live performance at the end of each week.

Ages 3-12. Momentum Dance Company, 12 E. Figueroa St.

Call (805) 364-1638 or emailmomentumdancesb@gmail.com.

momentumdancesb.com





Nick Rail Summer Band Camp

A well-established band camp where students work with instrument specialists and play in a group band. All levels are welcome!

Rising grades 4-12. S.B. Junior High School, 721 E. Cota St.

Call (805) 284-9125 or email info@santabarbaraeducation.org.

sbefoundation.org/sbef-summer-programs

Nick Rail Band Camp | Credit: Courtesy





PEAK2PACIFIC: Nature Arts Studio Summer Camp

Nature Arts Studio Summer Camp “peeks” into exploring the arts with and while connecting with nature.

Ages 6-12. Santa Barbara.

Call (805) 689-8326 or email peak2pacific@gmail.com.

peak2pacific.com





S.B. Parks & Rec Ceramics Camp

Campers will learn the basic techniques of wheel throwing, hand building, and glazing.

Ages 8-15. Chase Palm Park Craft Ctr., 236 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps.SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Camp





S.B. Parks & Rec Theater Camp

Campers will spend the week singing, dancing, and prepping the set before putting on a special performance for friends and family.

Ages 7-12. Carrillo Recreation Ctr., 100 E. Carrillo St.

Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Camp





Stage Left Junior

Creative arts include singing, dancing, acting, art, and cooking culminating with a finale performance and art showcase with a reception.

Ages 4-12. Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 820 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta.

Call (805) 570-1661 or email stageleftjr@gmail.com.

stageleftsb.com

Stage Left | Credit: Malcolm Harris





Stage Left Productions Presents Matilda

Intensivetraining in auditioning, comedy, characterization, and vocal/dance/improv culminating in a performance. Tech track is available.

Ages 9-17. Location TBA.

Call (805) 965-0880 or email stageleft@cox.net.

stageleftsb.com





State Street Ballet Academy Ballet Boot Camp

Daily ballet, conditioning, pointe/pre-pointe, etc. with a performance.

Ages 12-18. State Street Ballet Academy, 2285 Las Positas Rd.

Call (805) 563-3262 x1 or email info@ssb-academy.com.

ssb-academy.com





State Street Ballet Academy Contemporary & Choreography Dance Camp

Daily contemporary class and choreographic exploration that will include a performance.

Ages 12-18. State Street Ballet Academy, 2285 Las Positas Rd.

Call (805) 563-3262 x1 or email info@ssb-academy.com.

ssb-academy.com





State Street Ballet Academy One-Week Dance Camps

Daily ballet, jazz, tap, and art with a final performance. Different camps to be offered each week include Wizard of Oz and Peter Pan.

Ages 7-12. State Street Ballet Academy, 2285 Las Positas Rd.

Call (805) 563-3262 x1 or email info@ssb-academy.com.

ssb-academy.com

State Street Ballet | Credit: Courtesy





State Street Ballet Academy One-Week Mini Dance Camps

Ballet, jazz, tap, and art with a final performance. Different mini camps will be offered each week include Under the Sea, Lion King, K-pop, Happy Days, and Disney.

Ages 3-6. State Street Ballet Academy, 2285 Las Positas Rd.

Call (805) 563-3262 x1 or email info@ssb-academy.com.

ssb-academy.com





State Street Ballet Academy Summer Dance Camps

Ballet, jazz, contemporary, and Broadway dance, culminating in a performance.tap, and art with a final performance.

Ages 3-18. State Street Ballet Academy, 2285 Las Positas Rd.

Call (805) 563-3262 x1 or email info@ssb-academy.com.

ssb-academy.com





State Street Ballet Academy Two-Week Junior Intensive Dance Camp

Junior dance intensive for serious ballet dancers with a performance at the Lobero Theatre.

Ages 10-18. State Street Ballet Academy, 2285 Las Positas Rd.

Call (805) 563-3262 x1 or email info@ssb-academy.com.

ssb-academy.com





Summer @ Laguna

Create, design, and perform in camps featuring ceramics, jewelry, painting, dance, theater, music, and crafts!

Ages 4-17. Laguna Blanca School, 4125 Paloma Dr.; and 260 San Ysidro Rd.

Call (805) 687-2461 or email camps@lagunablanca.org.

lagunablanca.org/summeratlaguna





Summer Clay Camp

Week-long outdoor clay camps where kids design, sculpt, and fire their own ceramics while learning pottery techniques.

Grades 1-5. Maker House, 1351 Holiday Hill Rd., Goleta.

Call (805) 681-9393 or email programs@makerhouse.org.

makerhouse.org/summerclaycamp-1





Woodworking and Games Summer Camp

A hands-on skills camp where students build real things, move their bodies, and gain lasting confidence.

Ages 10-14. 7421 Mirano Dr., Goleta.

Call (805) 568-8282 or emailintuitivewoodworking@gmail.com.

intuitivewoodworking.com/summer-camp





Young Singers Club

Voice lessons tailored to the individual singer.

Ages 9+. 4713 Chandler St.

Call (805) 280-9802 or email youngsingersclub@gmail.com

youngsingersclub.com





The Young Actors Conservatory: The Acting Intensive

Professional-level acting training in one intensive week. Scene analysis, character development, and showcase performance for serious students.

Ages 14-22. The New Vic Theater, 33 W. Victoria St.

Call (805) 965-5400 x541 or email education@etcsb.org.

etcsb.org/education-and-outreach

The Young Actors Conservatory Acting Intensive | Credit: Courtesy





The Young Actors Conservatory: Camp DramaRama

This musical theatre performance workshop is two weeks of creative growth in acting, singing, and dancing, ending with a showcase performance onstage.

Ages 9-13. The New Vic Theater, 33 W. Victoria St.

Call (805) 965-5400 x541 or email education@etcsb.org.

etcsb.org/education-and-outreach





The Young Actors Conservatory: Musical Theatre Intensive

An award-winning director will lead a comprehensive week-long musical theatre intensive to feature vocal mastery, character work, and showcase performance.

Ages 14-22. The New Vic Theater, 33 W. Victoria St.

Call (805) 965-5400 x541 or email education@etcsb.org.

etcsb.org/education-and-outreach

Education/STEM

California Learning Center S.B.

Ratio 1:1 in-person tutoring, all ages, and remedial enrichment. College counseling, essay support, SAT prep, and career advising.

Ages 6+. California Learning Ctr., 3324 State St., Ste. L.

Call (805) 563-1579 or email wendi@clcsb.com.

clcsb.com





Cate Summer Institute

A fun, engaging academic camp blending hands-on learning, leadership development, and outdoor adventure.

Grades 5-7. Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Rd., Carpinteria.

Call (805) 684-4127 x134 or emailjessica_seriano@cate.org.

catesummerprograms.org





Life by Design 2026

Learn skills and techniques to design your life, environment, body and mind, social and business skills,. and economic well-being.

Ages 15+. The Sandbox Longboard Conference Rm, 414 Olive St.

Call or text (805) 448-8896.

tinyurl.com/Life-By-Design-Camp

Debate Camp | Credit: Courtesy





Debate Camp

Specializing in parliamentary debate, public speaking, and Model UN. Highly interactive suited a variety of age groups and ability levels.

Rising grades 5-10. Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Rd., Carpinteria.

Call (888) 512-8154 or email info@debatecamp.com.

debatecamp.com/carpinteria





Math Camp at S.B. Family School

Fun, hands-on exploration of creative extracurricular mathematics, with weekly themes, for kids who enjoy math.

Grades 3-10. North Goleta.

Call (805) 680-9950 or email camps@sbfamilyschool.com.

sbfamilyschool.com/camps

McEnroe Reading and Language Arts Clinic | Credit: Courtesy





McEnroe Reading & Language Arts Clinic Summer Camp

Campers will engage in reading, writing, discussion, and creative activities that are grounded in their interests and curiosities.

Grades 1-6. Gevirtz Graduate School of Education, UCSB.

Call (805) 893-7905 or email readingclinic@education.ucsb.edu.

tinyurl.com/McEnroe-Camp

Santa Barbara Natural History Museum Nature Adventures Camp | Credit: Courtesy





MOXI Camp

MOXI Camps boost creativity, curiosity, and problem-solving skills with fun STEAM programming.

Grades K-6; Jr. CIT and CIT: grades 7-12. MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, 125 State St.

Call (805) 770-5000 or email camps@moxi.org.

moxi.org/camp





Nature Adventures™ Summer Camp

Trained instructors weave science, art, and nature into amazing educational programs at both the Museum and Sea Center.

Ages 4-12. S.B. Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol; Sea Center, 211 Stearns Wharf.

Call (805) 682-4711 x136 or email csipiora@sbnature2.org.

sbnature.org/natureadventures





Octobots Robotics Summer Camp

Building, coding, hands-on teamwork, real challenges, and the high-octane rush of outdoor competitive robotics.

Rising grades 5-9. Dos Pueblos High School, 7266 Alameda Ave., Goleta.

Call (805) 637-0197 or info@teamoctobots.org.

teamoctobots.org/camps





S.B. High School Computer Science Academy’s Creative Computing Camp: Art and Design

Learn to create digital art and animations through code with fun engaging activities taught by SBHS Computer Science Academy students.

Rising grades 7-8. Computer Science Academy, SBHS, 700 E. Anapamu St., Rm. 26. Call (805) 966-9101 x5027 or email dfrausto@sbunified.org.

sbhscs.org/summer-camp

Computer Science Academy Creating Computing Camp | Credit: Courtesy





S.B. Parks & Rec Bizzy Girls Entrepreneur Camp

Girls will enjoy hands-on lessons in business concepts, sales, and marketing to develop their own product line.

Ages 6-12. MacKenzie Park Ctr., 3111 State St.

Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

santabarbaraca.gov/camp





S.B. Parks & Rec Lego Camp

Following a curriculum designed by engineers, campers will have fun exploring concepts in physics, architecture, and engineering.

Ages 6-12. Westside Neighborhood Ctr., 423 W. Victoria St.

Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

santabarbaraca.gov/camp





S.B. STEM Camp

Fun, educational, hands-on classes in robotics, engineering, outdoor games, art, and chemistry taught by credentialed teachers.

Ages 5-11. Peabody Charter School, 3018 Calle Noguera.

Call (805) 455-9152 or email lauren.rodriguez@peabodycharter.net.

sbstemcamp.com

STEM Camp | Credit: Courtesy





Summer @ Laguna

Hands-on academic camps in math, writing, physics, Mandarin, architecture, and more to inspire curious minds.

Ages 4-17. Laguna Blanca School, 4125 Paloma Dr.; and 260 San Ysidro Rd.

Call (805) 687-2461 or email camps@lagunablanca.org.

lagunablanca.org/summeratlaguna





Summer’s Cool @ The REEF

Marine Science Institute! Spend a week investigating the wonders of the sea at UCSB’s teaching aquarium, the REEF!

Ages 9-12. The REEF at UCSB (end of Lagoon Rd. near Campus Point Beach).

Call (805) 893-8765 or email outreach@msi.ucsb.edu.

reefsummercamps.msi.ucsb.edu





Westmont’s Engineering Design Innovation Camp

An immersive, hands-on camp experience for high school students interested in exploring the world of engineering and innovation.

Grades 9-12. Westmont College, 955 La Paz Rd., Montecito.

Email djensen@westmont.edu.

westmont.edu/engineering



Westmont’s Science by the Sea

For high school students passionate about exploring science, theology, philosophy, history, and the liberal arts.

Grades 11-12. Westmont College, 955 La Paz Rd., Montecito.

Emailbcarlson@westmont.edu.

westmont.edu/physics/science-by-the-sea-camp

General

Adventure Lab @ Crane

Choose your summer adventure from engineering and arts to hiking. We offer supportive, small-group instruction for everyone!

Ages 4-14. Crane School, 1795 San Leandro Ln., Montecito.

Email adventurelab@craneschool.org.

craneschool.org/about/summer-camp





AHA! Juniors Summer 2026

This three-week, four-days-a-week camp will include field trips, creative projects, and team-building activities.

Rising grades 7-8. S.B. Junior High School, 721 E. Cota St. and field trips.

Call (805) 229-1079 or email paulina@ahasb.org.

ahasb.org





AHA! Summer 2026

This three-week, three-days-a-week camp will include field trips, creative projects, and team-building activities.

Rising grades 9-12. Location TBD.

Call (805) 229-1079 or email paulina@ahasb.org.

ahasb.org

Best U | Credit: Courtesy





Best U Camp

Most affordable all-day summer camp in downtown S.B. Enjoy games, water play, hikes, beach days, field trips, and more!

Age range 4-13. 33 E. Micheltorena St.

Call (805) 490-2285 or email seanbestucamp@yahoo.com.

bestucamp.com





Camino Real Cinemas: Metro Summer Kids’ Movie Series

See a $2 family movie favorite every Wednesday at 10 a.m. June 17-August 12.

Age range 2+. Camino Real Cinemas, 7040 Marketplace Dr., Goleta.

Email neig@metrotheatres.com.

metrotheatres.com





Camp MCS

Creative summer fun awaits, and spots fill up fast, so register today!

Ages 3-12. Montessori Center School, 401 N. Fairview Ave., Ste. 1, Goleta.

Call (805) 683-9383 or emaill.tosta@mcssb.org.

mcssb.org

Girls Inc. | Credit: Courtesy





Girls Inc. of Greater S.B. Elementary Summer Camp!

Adventures in creativity, STEM, leadership, and friendship. Arts and science experiments, ocean exploration, outdoor adventures, performing arts, and cultural discovery.

Grades TK-6. 4973 Hollister Ave., Goleta.

Call (805) 963-4757 or email rpereira@girlsincsb.org.

girlsincsb.org





Girls Inc. of Greater S.B. Teen Summer Camp

An eight-week summer program will give teens a fun, engaging mix of hands-on learning, creativity, and adventure.

Grades 7-12. 4973 Hollister Ave., Goleta.

Call (805) 963-4757 or email info@girlsincsb.org.

girlsincsb.org/programs/teens





Girl Scout Day Camp: Fun and Games!

Join this five-day camp for fun crafts, games, activities, and songs. After-program care options are available.

Safety Town | Credit: Courtesy

Rising grades K-6. Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Rd., Goleta.

Email costadeorocamp@gmail.com.

costadeorosu.org





Safety Town

Pre/post-kindergarteners will learn safety awareness for home and in the community.

Ages 5-6. Kellogg Elementary School, 475 Cambridge Dr., Goleta; and Monte Vista Elementary, 730 N. Hope Ave.

Call (805) 252-7998 or email ann@sbsafetytown.org.

sbsafetytown.org

Bridge Camp | Credit: Courtesy





S.B. Youth Bridge Camp

A fun introduction to the game of bridge for game-loving kids to foster critical thinking and working with partners.

Ages 10-18. S.B. Bridge Ctr., 2255 Las Positas Rd.

Call (206) 251-8000 or email sbbridgecamp@gmail.com.

bridgewebs.com/sbbc542





S.B. Zoo Camp

Zoo Camp offers kids the opportunity to be outside and learn all about animals and the world around us.

Ages 3-12. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr.

Call (805) 962-5339 or email education@sbzoo.org.

sbzoo.org/zoo-camp

Santa Barbara Zoo Camp | Credit: Courtesy





Summer @ Laguna

Where learning and fun collide, featuring eight weeks of arts, academic, adventure, Lego, STEM, and sports camps.

Ages 4-17. Laguna Blanca School, 4125 Paloma Dr.; and 260 San Ysidro Rd.

Call (805) 687-2461 or email camps@lagunablanca.org.

lagunablanca.org/summeratlaguna





Summer at Learningden Preschool

Camp sessions are designed as a full-month experience for children just finishing TK or K.

Ages 4-6. The Learningden Preschool, 3723 Modoc Rd.

Call (805) 324-4901. Email admissions@thelearningden.com.

thelearningden.com





UCSB Summer Day Camp

Week-long sessions packed with fun activities and competitions with creative themes. Sports, swimming, gymnastics, talent shows, crafts, and more!

Ages 5-14. UCSB Department of Recreation, 516 Ocean Rd.

Call (805) 893-3913. Email camps@recreation.ucsb.edu.

recreation.ucsb.edu/youth-programs/summer-day-camp

Outdoor

Adventure Summer Camps — Tides: Marine Biology and Outdoor Learning

Campers can surf, stand-up paddleboard, body board, and play beach games with daily marine biology lessons and tide pool exploration!

Ages 6-15. Rincon Beach County Park, Carpinteria.

Call (805) 314-4533 or email support@lanternsglobal.com.

lanternsglobal.com/all-summer-camps





A-Frame Beach Camp

Surfing, boogie boarding, paddle boarding, and beach games! Snacks and hot lunches are included.

Ages 5+. Santa Claus Beach, Carpinteria.

Call (805) 684-8803 or email aframesam@yahoo.com.

aframesurf.com





Alrededor del Mundo: El Jardín Summer Camp Around the World

Travel to Spanish countries in this immersion camp with sports, games, activities, gardening, and art. Learn about different cultures.

Ages 4-12. Carpinteria Children’s Farm, 5885 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria.

Call (805) 314-4533 or email support@lanternsglobal.com.

lanternsglobal.com/all-summer-camps





The Art of Science at the S.B. Botanic Garden

Blend art and science while exploring native landscapes. Create with natural materials and storytelling to discover nature through creativity.

Ages 8-10. S.B. Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Rd.

Call (805) 682-4726 or email camp@sbbotanicgarden.org.

sbbotanicgarden.org/visit/youth-programs





Backcountry Pathfinder at the S.B. Botanic Garden

Become a Backcountry Pathfinder. Build leadership and exploration skills through art, investigations, and discovery while inspiring others to care.

Ages 8-10. S.B. Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Rd.

Call (805) 682-4726 or email camp@sbbotanicgarden.org.

sbbotanicgarden.org/visit/youth-programs

Blooming Buddy Botanic Garden | Credit: Courtesy





Blooming Buddies Nature Superheroes Summer Camp at the S.B. Botanic Garden

Play, craft, and explore outdoors while building teamwork, mindfulness, and confidence. A fun week focused on friendship, growth, and discovery.

Ages 5-6. S.B. Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Rd.

Call (805) 682-4726 or email camp@sbbotanicgarden.org.

sbbotanicgarden.org/visit/youth-programs





Cali-flora Adventures at the S.B. Botanic Garden

Explore remarkable California plants through challenges, investigations, and model building while learning how unique adaptations help them survive.

Ages 6-8. S.B. Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Rd.

Call (805) 682-4726 or email camp@sbbotanicgarden.org.

sbbotanicgarden.org/visit/youth-programs





Camp Elings

Camps in outdoor adventure, BMX, mountain biking, tennis, Nerf, and CIT counselor to promote confidence, teamwork, active play, and exploration.

Ages 5-17. Elings Park, 1298 Las Positas Rd.

Call (805) 569-5611 or email dsouza@elingspark.org.

elingspark.org/summer-camp





Carpinteria Skate Park Summer Camp

Join Monday through Friday for skateboarding and fun with expert

instruction. All skill levels are welcome.

Ages 7-12. Carpinteria Skate Park, 5775 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria.

Call (805) 455-3387 or email info@carpskatepark.org.

carpskatepark.org





Cate Summer Programs

A week-long residential adventure building leadership and confidence through SUP, kayaking, hiking, surfing, and ropes courses.

Grades 6-11. Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Rd., Carpinteria.

Call (805) 684-4127 x 134 or email jessica_seriano@cate.org.

catesummerprograms.org







EcoExplorers at the S.B. Botanic Garden

Think like a scientist and explore like an adventurer. Discover nature while practicing skills used on real scientific expeditions.

Ages 8-10. S.B. Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Rd.

Call (805) 682-4726 or email camp@sbbotanicgarden.org.

sbbotanicgarden.org/visit/youth-programs







Farm Camp

Campers will enjoy learning about animal care, farming, painting, clay making, crafts, read-aloud stories, fun group games, and activities!

Ages 4-13. Carpinteria Children’s Farm, 5885 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria.

Call (805) 314-4533 or email support@lanternsglobal.com.

lanternsglobal.com/all-summer-camps







Forest Fitness at the S.B. Botanic Garden

Build confidence and friendships through forest fitness. Physical challenges, teamwork, and exploration will keep campers active while discovering nature together.

Ages 6-8. S.B. Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Rd.

Call (805) 682-4726 or email camp@sbbotanicgarden.org.

sbbotanicgarden.org/visit/youth-programs







Garden Guardians at the S.B. Botanic Garden

Get your hands dirty while learning horticulture skills. Discover how caring for plants supports ecosystems, wildlife, and healthy communities.

Ages 10-12. S.B. Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Rd.

Call (805) 682-4726 or email camp@sbbotanicgarden.org.

sbbotanicgarden.org/visit/youth-programs







Happening Habitats at the S.B. Botanic Garden

Explore California habitats from woodlands to chaparral. Meet plants and animals while discovering how connections create thriving ecosystems.

Ages 6-8. S.B. Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Rd.

Call (805) 682-4726 or email camp@sbbotanicgarden.org.

sbbotanicgarden.org/visit/youth-programs







Insect Investigators at the S.B. Botanic Garden

Explore a bug’s life through crafts, games, and observation. Perfect for campers who love insects, getting dirty, and outdoor discovery.

Ages 5-6. S.B. Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Rd.

Call (805) 682-4726 or email camp@sbbotanicgarden.org.

sbbotanicgarden.org/visit/youth-programs







Lobster Jo’s Beach Camp

Classic Lobster Jo fun like ocean activities, beach games, and more.

Ages 5-14. Goleta Beach, 5986 Sandspit Rd., Goleta.

Call (831) 594-9158 or email lobsterjos@gmail.com.

lobsterjosbeachcamp.com







Lobster Jo’s Fishing Camping

Learn the basics of fishing and enjoy a Wednesday on a charter boat!

Ages 7-14. Various locations.

Call (831) 594-9158 or email lobsterjos@gmail.com.

lobsterjosbeachcamp.com







Nature Nurturers at the S.B. Botanic Garden

Learn how native plants restore habitats and support wildlife. Hands-on gardening will show how small actions help protect our planet.

Ages 8-10. S.B. Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Rd.

Call (805) 682-4726 or email camp@sbbotanicgarden.org.

sbbotanicgarden.org/visit/youth-programs







Nature Rangers Wilderness Programs

Confidence and resilience grow outside! We will blend exploration, badge-earning challenges, wilderness skills, and crafts in uniquely themed activity weeks!

Ages 5-11. Various wilderness areas in Goleta and S.B.

Call (805) 895-2110 or email registrar@naturerangers.org.

naturerangers.org/camp





Nature Superheroes Summer Camp at the S.B. Botanic Garden

Discover nature’s superheroes and amazing animal adaptations.

Crafts, games, and investigations reveal the incredible powers of

even the tiniest creatures.

Ages 5-6. S.B. Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Rd.

Call (805) 682-4726 or email camp@sbbotanicgarden.org.

sbbotanicgarden.org/visit/youth-programs





Orca Camp

Surfing, kayaking, boogie boarding, arts and crafts, marine education, beach games, and more at this Waldorf-inspired beach camp!

CIT positions available.

Ages 6-12. Santa Claus and Bates Beach, Carpinteria.

Call (805) 450-5007 or email orcacampsb.gmail.com

orcacamp.org





Peak2Pacific: Outdoor Adventures & Environmental Education Summer Camps

Outdoor adventures: terrestrial/creek/marine biology, hiking, bouldering, art, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, surfing, and sports.

Ages: Campers: 3-12; LITs: 13-14; CITs: 15-18. West Beach.

Call (805) 689-8326 or email peak2pacific@gmail.com.

peak2pacific.com

Junior Lifeguards | Credit: Courtesy





S.B. County Junior Lifeguards

This fun program will combine beach safety education with environmental stewardship, competition, and fitness. Supervised by local professional ocean lifeguards.

Ages 6-17. Goleta Beach, 5986 Sandspit Rd., Goleta.

Call (805) 951-0943 or email sbcojg@sbparks.org.

countyofsb.org/1031/Hendrys-Junior-Lifeguards





S.B. Parks & Rec Junior Lifeguards

Participants will learn water safety, first aid, surf lifesaving, and more

from professional beach lifeguards.

Ages 7-17. East Beach (Cabrillo Pavilion), 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Camp





S.B. Parks & Rec Nature Camp

Campers will enjoy singalongs, outdoor games, field trips, nature science, and a special family night with entertaining skits and awards.

Ages 6-12. La Mesa Park, 295 Meigs Rd.

Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Camp

Parks & Recreation Nature Camp | Credit: Courtesy





S.B. Parks & Rec Ocean Explorers

Campers will enjoy ocean and beach activities, including kayaking, stand-up paddling, and snorkeling while learning about our marine environment.

Ages 5-14. Paddle Sports Ctr., 117 Harbor Wy.

Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Camp





Sense-Sational Explorers at the S.B. Botanic Garden

Discover the outdoors through sight, sound, smell, and touch. Crafts, games, and exploration spark curiosity and deeper connections with nature.

Ages 6-8. S.B. Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Rd.

Call (805) 682-4726 or email camp@sbbotanicgarden.org.

sbbotanicgarden.org/visit/youth-programs





UCSB Beach ’n’ Surf Camp

Enjoy summer at UCSB Campus Point with activities such as surf and kayak instruction, beach games, and environmental education.

Ages 9-15. Campus Point, Lagoon Rd., UCSB.

Call (805) 893-3913 or email camps@recreation.ucsb.edu.

tinyurl.com/UCSB-BeachSurf





Wilderness Youth Project

Wilderness Youth Project connects kids to nature in small groups guided by inspired, skilled, and committed mentors and volunteers.

Ages 3-18. Various locations in Carpinteria, Goleta, and S.B.

Call (805) 964-8096 or email info@wyp.org.wyp.org

Overnight/Sleepaway

AHA! Summer Camping Trip

Tent camping, hiking, swimming in and exploring the nearby river,

with device-free connection and fun!

Grades 9-12. Sage Hill Group Campground, Los Padres National Forest (on Paradise Rd.)

Call (805) 770-7200 x9 or email sarah@ahasb.org.

ahasb.org





Camp Kesem

A free and fun outdoor, overnight camp for children whose parents have been affected by cancer (remission, active, or passed away).

Ages 6-18. Camp Whittier, 2400 CA-154, S.B.

Call (818) 457-6253 or email ucsb.outreach@kesem.org.

kesem.org/programs-services/camp-kesem





Cate Summer Programs

The best days of summer happen at Cate!

Grades 6-11. Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Rd., Carpinteria.

Call (805) 684-4127 x134 or email jessica_seriano@cate.org.

catesummerprograms.org





Overnight Debate Camp

Valued skills development in a traditional summer camp experience. Parliamentary debate and Model UN program to gain skills for higher learning and life.

Rising grades 7-10. Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Rd., Carpinteria.

Call (888) 512-8154 or email info@debatecamp.com.

debatecamp.com/carpinteria

Special Needs

Camp Kesem

A free and fun outdoor, overnight camp for children whose parents have been affected by cancer (remission, active, or passed away).

Ages 6-18. Camp Whittier, 2400 CA-154, S.B.

Call (818) 457-6253 or email ucsb.outreach@kesem.org.

kesem.org/programs-services/camp-kesem

Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp | Credit: Courtesy





Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp

For youth/young adults with physical disabilities who use or could use a wheelchair to participate in sports.

Ages 6-21. UCSB Recreation Center, 516 Ocean Rd.

Call (805) 569-8999 x82102 or email rvanhoor@sbch.org.

cottagehealth.org/wheelchaircamp

Spiritual

IGNITE Half Day Camp | Credit: Courtesy

IGNITE Half-Day Camp

IGNITE is a faith-focused, half-day camp featuring creative arts, sports skills, and engaging Bible stories that encourage faith and character development.

Grades K-6. Montecito Covenant Church, 671 Cold Spring Rd.

Call (805) 969-0373 or email ignite@mcchurch.org.

mcchurch.org/ignite-2026

Sports/Wellness

Camp Opencourt

Tennis camps for ages 6+. Three skill-level groups from beginner to advanced, with instruction, match play, and pool time.

Ages 6+. S.B. Tennis Club, 2375 Foothill Rd.

Email hello@opencourtsb.com.

opencourtsb.com/camp





Cate Sports Academy: Nike Tennis and Nike Volleyball

A constructive, sports-camp culture focused on athletic advancement, leadership, teamwork, and personal development both on and off the court.

Grades 3-11. Cate School, 1960 Cate Mesa Rd., Carpinteria. Call (805) 684-4127 x134 or email jessica_seriano@cate.org.

catesummerprograms.org





Elevated Dreams Aerial Arts Camp & Classes

A creative sanctuary where artistry, community, and self-discovery come together to become a language of expression, connection, and play.

Ages 4-15. Elevated Dreams Aerial Dance & Performance, 101 S. Quarantina St. Call (818) 426-3447 or email aerialarts805@gmail.com.

sbaerialarts.com





FC Barcelona Soccer S.B. Summer Camp 2026

Players will learn the same successful methodology from which players such as Leo Messi, Sergio Busquets, Lamine Yamal, and Xavi Hernández emerged.

Children born in 2009-2020. UCSB.

Email camps@fcbarcelona.us.

fcbarcelona.us/locations/santa-barbara





Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara Gymnastics Summer Camp

Age- and skill-appropriate instruction on all gymnastics events, plus themed games, structured free time, and crafts to match each week’s theme.

S.B. Community Rowing | Credit: Courtesy

Ages 12 months-18. Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, 4973 Hollister Ave.

Call (805) 963-4757 or email info@girlsincsb.org.

girlsincsb.org





Learn to Row with S.B. Community Rowing

Spend mornings on the water learning to row your own boat and build rowing skills.

Ages 11+. S.B. Community Rowing, Lake Cachuma Recreation Area, 2225 Hwy. 154. Call (703) 459-6677 or email coach@rowsbc.org.

rowsbc.org/summercamps





The Laboratory Wrestling Club

Young athletes of all skill levels and ages can learn the sport, build confidence, and have fun on the mat.

Ages 7-17. The Laboratory Wrestling Club, Dos Pueblos High School, 7266 Alameda Ave., Goleta.

Email rojas.eric.dphs.2014@gmail.com.

dpwrestling.org/teams/the-lab





S.B. Parks & Rec Basketball Camp

Campers will learn fundamental basketball skills such as dribbling, passing, shot techniques, and the importance of teamwork.

Ages 6-10. Carrillo Street Gym, 100 E. Carrillo St.

Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Camp

Beach Volleyball Camp | Credit: Courtesy





S.B. Parks & Rec Beach Volleyball Camp

Learn correct ball handling, passing, setting, hitting, and serving for each skill level, from beginner to AAA.

Ages 8-17. East Beach Volleyball Courts, E. Cabrillo Blvd.

Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Camp





S.B. Parks & Rec Ice Skating Camp

Campers will learn to ice skate from professional coaches, with crafts and outdoor activities mixed in.

Ages 4-12. Ice in Paradise, 6985 Santa Felicia Dr., Goleta.

Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Camp





S.B. Parks & Rec Pickleball Camp

Campers will learn pickleball shot and volley techniques, proper serving and receiving, and game strategy.

Ages: 8-17. Municipal Tennis and Pickleball Ctr., 1414 Park Pl.

Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Camp





Next Level Sports Camp

A multi-sport summer camp where kids choose their sport daily, receive real coaching, build skills, and have fun!

Ages 6-14. Goleta Valley South Little League Fields, 4540 Hollister Ave.

Call (714) 333-8623 or email jeff@nextlevelsportscamp.com.

nextlevelsportscamp.com





Nike Sports Camps

We offer seasonal sports camps and clinics for soccer, baseball, tennis or lacrosse, basketball, and volleyball.

Ages 6-18. Various locations.

Call (800) 645-3226 or email info@ussportscamps.com.

ussportscamps.com





PEAK2PACIFIC: Sports Club Summer Camp

This camp will focus on high-energy, active athletic outdoor/beach games, and ocean play.

Ages 8-12. West Beach.

Call (805) 689-8326 or email peak2pacific@gmail.com.

peak2pacific.com

Skate Camp | Credit: Courtesy





S.B. Parks & Rec Skate Camp

Campers will learn proper skateboarding technique, practice new skills, and explore the challenges of Skater’s Point. All levels are welcome.

Ages 6-12. Skater’s Point, Cabrillo Blvd.

Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Camp





S.B. Parks & Rec Soccer Camp

Campers will learn fundamental soccer skills such as dribbling, passing, shot technique, and the importance of teamwork.

Ages 7-10. Cabrillo Ball Park, 800 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Camp





Surf Happens Surf Camps

Summer surf camps will run all summer, building confidence and ocean knowledge.

Ages 4-16. 3825 Santa Claus Lane Beach, Carpinteria.

Call (805) 966-3613 or email info@surfhappens.com.

surfhappens.com

Surf Happens Summer Camp | Credit: Kendall L. Holmstrom



S.B. Parks & Rec Tennis Camp

Children will participate in structured tennis lessons and fun on-court games and placed in groups based on age and skill level to learn and practice the fundamentals of tennis.

Ages: 6-12. Municipal Tennis and Pickleball Center, 1414 Park Place.

Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Camp





S.B. Parks & Rec Tennis and Swim Camp

Campers will participate in structured tennis lessons, with a midday break at Los Baños Del Mar pool, placed in groups based on age and skill level.

Ages 9-15.

Pershing Park Tennis Courts, 100 Castillo St.

Call (805) 564-5418 or email Camps@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Camp





Summer @ Laguna

Summer sports action! Soccer, basketball, pickleball, flag football, speed, strength, and fitness for all levels.

Ages 4-17. Laguna Blanca School, 4125 Paloma Dr.; 260 San Ysidro Rd.

Call (805) 687-2461 or email camps@lagunablanca.org.

lagunablanca.org/summeratlaguna

UCSB Gaucho Summer Soccer Kids Day Camp | Credit: Courtesy





UCSB Gauchos Summer Kids Soccer Day Camps

Learn skills and teamwork, develop creativity, build self-confidence, and have fun with UCSB professional licensed coaches and players.

Ages 5-12. UCSB Harder Stadium, Bldg. 580, Stadium Dr.

Emailmenssoccer@athletics.ucsb.edu.

tinyurl.com/UCSB-Summer





UCSB Junior Lifeguards

This program includes oceanography, first aid, CPR, water rescue techniques, cooperation, competition techniques, and lifesaving methods. Visit the website for tryout information.

Ages 8-17. UCSB Campus Point, Lagoon Rd.

Call (805) 893-7616 or email rcollins@ucsb.edu.

tinyurl.com/SBPR-JrLifeguards





UCSB Youth Swim Lessons

Private and group swim lessons at the UCSB Recreation Center pools.

Ages 3+. UCSB Recreation Center Pools, 516 Ocean Rd.

Call (805) 893-2501 or email camps@recreation.ucsb.edu.

tinyurl.com/UCSB-Swim





Westmont Summer Sports Camps

Day camps in archery and badminton, baseball, basketball, cheer and dance, flag football, soccer, sports, track and field, and volleyball.

Ages 5-13. Westmont, 955 La Paz Rd.

Email summercamps@westmont.edu.

westmont.edu/athletics/summercamps