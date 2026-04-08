Before my antioxidant treatment at Complete Wellness with owner Dr. Crystal DeVorzon, I thought I had done a good job of scrubbing my legs in the shower, but as DeVorzon vigorously exfoliated my body, as if I was Katniss Everdeen getting ready for The Hunger Games, it occurred to me that I had not.

DeVorzon, who holds a Doctor of Natural Medicine (DNM) and licensure in massage therapy (LMT), started Complete Wellness after navigating her own personal health journey, suffering from what she says were “horrible symptoms with Lyme disease, a blood disorder, and countless food allergies for many years.”

She turned to holistic medicine and found great relief and a calling to offer help to others who may be suffering as she was.

“Complete Wellness is my way of turning a difficult chapter in my life into a space where others can feel seen, supported, and empowered in their own healing journeys,” she says.

Complete Wellness | Credit: Courtesy

Before entering Complete Wellness on a Monday afternoon, I had had a rough weekend; my anxiety was particularly bad (the extreme heat only added fuel to the fire), and I had trouble sleeping the night before. I was looking forward to a brief respite.

DeVorzon offers a variety of treatments, including massages, body treatments, holistic therapies, nutrition coaching, naturopathic treatments, Reiki healing, and wellness consultations. I went with the Blissful Body Treatment ($150), which “is designed to support both your lymphatic system and your skin health, while creating a deeply relaxing experience.”

The treatment began with dry brushing, which she says is meant to promote lymphatic drainage, improve circulation, and remove dead skin cells. It felt vaguely like a cat’s rough tongue. After dry brushing came the scrub, which DeVorzon applies with conviction. After removing the scrub with warm towels, she applied the soothing algae-based jelly onto my body as if I were a house receiving a new coat of paint.

Through it all, my phone buzzed incessantly, and it took everything in me not to jump up and check it. I had to remind myself that I was here to relax; to step away from all that.

This is exactly what DeVorzon hopes for her clients. She wants her space to offer an escape from the daily noise. “I created Complete Wellness to offer others what I wished I’d had: time, genuine care, and a truly personalized approach,” she says.

After the treatment, I stood up and examined myself in the mirror, gliding my hand across my now impossibly smooth skin. I don’t think I’ve been this soft since the day I was born. “As smooth as a baby’s bottom” may be a cliché — even a slightly odd one — but it was the phrase that came to mind as I took in the feel of my skin.

Walking out of the treatment room, I felt as if she had scrubbed away my sins.

Complete Wellness is located at Mishay Salon & Spa, 1126 Santa Barbara Street, and is open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. For appointments or more information, visit complete-wellness.net or call (805) 588-8578.