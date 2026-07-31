Party for a Purpose: Santa Barbara Backyard Boogie Returns for Fifth Year

On Saturday, August 1, the Community Arts Workshop (631 Garden St.) will host the fifth annual Backyard Boogie, a community benefit event organized by Desmadre Media as a way to raise money for local causes and celebrate the culture with a dance party, night market, and car show all wrapped up in one.

A lineup of lowriders at The Backyard Boogie 2025. | Credit: @Utldprjct

What originally started as a neighborhood gathering on the back lot of the Foundation Press/Desmadre Media headquarters in Old Town Goleta has since evolved into a big night of fun and fundraising, bringing together a long list of venders, pop-up shops, artisans, deejays, and car enthusiasts in an effort to support organizations that are making a difference in the Central Coast.

“Our goal has always been simple: to create a space where everyone feels welcome, where our culture is celebrated proudly, and where having a great time also means making a positive impact,” said Alex Ramirez, founder of Desmadre Media. “Every year, this event grows because our community continues to show up for one another. That’s what the Backyard Boogie is really about.”

Ramirez says the Backyard Boogie is “a reflection of the people who make this community what it is” and a way to celebrate culture, creativity, and giving back.

This year’s event will help support the arts, immigrant resources, and local students. A portion of ticket sales will go directly to 805 UndocuFund’s emergency assistance fund; all beverage proceeds will go toward Community Arts Workshop to support accessible spaces for arts; and the newest addition, the car show, will help support the Santa Barbara School Supply Drive’s backpack giveaway at Ortega Park on the same day.

The car show, which will be free and available to the public, is being held in collaboration with Nite Life Car Club, one of the oldest lowrider clubs in Santa Barbara. The show, which will feature classics and custom builds, will be held across the street from the Backyard Boogie’s ticketed event space on Garden Street.

Inside the event, guests can browse the curated night market, featuring a range of popular artists, vintage clothing sellers, and creatives including Vanae Rivera (of Mary Tattoo), Mindgarden, Goodland Tattoo, Wolf’s Head, and more. There will also be plenty of old-school and classic jams provided by vinyl deejays such as A Smooth Exchange, Serenade, Vinylistics, Funkelopez, and the Funk Freaks.

A crowd on the dance floor at The Backyard Boogie 2025. | Credit: @Utldprjct

The Night Market at The Backyard Boogie 2025. | Credit: @Utldprjct

The car show portion, which does not require a ticket, will be open from 2 to 6 p.m. The main event begins at 4 p.m. and will last until 10 pm.

Tickets for the Backyard Boogie range from $30 for general admission to $50 for VIP, and are available online via Eventbrite or at the door (the event is expected to sell out, so advanced purchase is recommended). This is an all-ages event, and children under 10 are admitted for free with an adult.