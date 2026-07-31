Summer Slam Punk and Skateboarding Fest Returns to Carpinteria Skate Park for Second Year

Nothing quite complements the sound of wheels on pavement like tight drumming, raucous vocals, and rowdy cheers. That’s why the Carpinteria Skate Foundation is bringing back the unbeatable combination of punk rock and skateboarding this weekend for the second annual Summer Slam II.

From noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, August 1 and 2, at the Carpinteria Skate Park (5781 Carpinteria Ave.), the free, family-friendly community event will feature 10 live punk bands, public trick skate contests, raffle giveaways, and activities for everyone.

According to Carpinteria Skate Foundation Executive Director Peter Bonning, the goal of this weekend moves beyond kickflip-ability and punk appreciation.

“Everything we do is used to build community, encourage self-expression, appreciate the arts, and promote skateboarding as a means to better our city,” he said. “That’s the purpose of these events. We’re not trying to create skate olympians; it’s about bringing people together.”

Sponsored by Bones Wheels, Powell-Peralta, and Lighthouse Skate Shop, this weekend is shaping up to offer something for everyone — especially with the food from Dave’s Dogs, Creaminal Ice Cream, and Santa Barbara Hives keeping festivalgoers fueled,

Admission is free, though donations are encouraged to support the Carpinteria Skate Foundation’s community programming.