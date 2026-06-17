Let the Sunshine In

Santa Barbara Summer Solstice 2026

Burns Brighter than Ever

By Leslie Dinaberg | Photos by Ingrid Bostrom

June 18, 2026

Riffing on the Solstice poster by Larry Vigon as part of a float | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom



What began back in 1974 as a wacky birthday celebration for the free-spirited, charismatic artist/dancer Michael Gonzales is now one of Santa Barbara’s biggest and best parties. Though the nods to its wild, bacchanal roots are much more subtle these days — I can still remember my mom telling me to cover my eyes when assemblages of scantily clad party people rolled by in the parade — our Summer Solstice festivities are still one of the best places to let the sun shine in and let your freak flag fly — alongside about 100,000 other fun worshipers.

For many of the die-hard Solstice squad, the festivities begin long before the revelers start rambling down Santa Barbara Street at high noon on Saturday, June 20. You can feel the excitement building as the theme is chosen — for 2026, it’s the “Wave” — and the winning poster selected. Artist Larry Vigon earned that honor for the second year in a row, with his pop art–style interpretation taking inspiration from the sea and surf culture, plus a whiff of the B-52’s bouffant hairdos (read story at bit.ly/4unYlFK).

Emma-Jane Huerta | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

The Workshop



The heart of the Solstice experience begins with the annual May takeover of the Community Arts Workshop (CAW) for the creation of what amounts to a giant community-wide art project. Open just six weeks a year, this is where the magic of the parade truly happens. People of all ages, from all walks of life, gather together and become float builders, prop and mask designers, costume makers, construction helpers, and artists. There’s even a special Children’s Area designed to encourage kids and their parents to participate in artistic expression and creativity. People from all economic groups, able-bodied to disabled, all derive joy in this communal project.

On a workshop visit last week, a replica of Vigon’s poster sits at the back of one float, while a handful of sewers work on costumes. Longtime Solstice artists Pali-X-Mano, Emma-Jane Huerta, Carlos Cuellar, and Gregory Beeman are hard at work daily, alongside some newer faces such as a twentysomething artist known as Ace, who’s working an inspired collaboration float with materials from the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. “All of these photos represent areas in the garden, so for example, the pollinator garden, there’s the manzanita, and then the redwoods, and the Channel Islands, including a dolphin, are part of it,” he tells me.

Carlos Cuellar | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Artist Ace, working on his float that’s a collaboration with the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

“It’s gonna be full of a bunch of flowers and animals, so I want to have some little birds, butterflies.” And the wind will be another element incorporated into the float. “We’re going to use a bungee to get some stuff moving,” says Ace. Ultimately, his vision is to have all of the elements on the float, then disconnect pieces to display at the park for the festival.

Eventually, some of the carved totems he’s made — from wood and other materials foraged at the garden — will find their way back to the Botanic Garden. Ace says he’s using some inlaid glass pieces for the totems as well as working with a Chumash artist who will contribute some abalone inlay pieces as well.

Huerta, who runs Kerfuffle Theatre Group, tells me about the “Waving Clown Posse” she’s putting together for the parade. “It’s commedia dell’arte; these are nice, renaissance clowns,” she says. “I’ve got a couple of people on mobility scooters who are going to be in clown cars, and it’s because the Italian Renaissance class was a melancholy clown, right? So, our whole concept is they start with a sad face and then if someone waves back, we whip our masks around, and now it’s a smile, and they’re all happy. The audience is urged to sort of make a clown smile, and wave back.”

Scenes at the Solstice workshop | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Scenes at the Solstice workshop | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Scenes at the Solstice workshop | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Scenes at the Solstice workshop | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

The mask-making room | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

The Parade



After an opening night kickoff celebration at Alameda Park on Friday, June 19, 4-9 p.m., the parade begins on Saturday, June 20, at noon at Santa Barbara and Ortega streets, and winds its way to Alameda Park, where the festivities continue until 8 p.m. Organizers said that the people-powered and people-created parade features lots of new performance artists and a myriad of creative interpretations of the theme. Among the people powering the parade are more than 110 La Boheme dancers, a record for the popular group led by Teresa Kuskey Oshay. “We will be coming at you like a tidal wave! I am so excited,” she said on social media.

An artist paints some of the flowers for the Botanic Garden collaboration float. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

A soon-to-be embellished mystery prop | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Scenes at the Solstice workshop | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Scenes at the Solstice workshop | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Scenes at the Solstice workshop | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

The spirit of Solstice keeps on roaring. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Scenes at the Solstice workshop | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

The Festival



Sponsored by the City of Santa Barbara, the 52nd Annual Summer Solstice Festival runs from June 19 to 21 and offers an array of musical performances, diverse food, and merchant vendors. Immerse yourself in Santa Barbara’s creative spirit at this free public event featuring a full musical lineup and various food and merchant vendors on all three days. A beer and wine garden will be open to those 21 and older, with IDs checked at the entrance and strict security enforced.

The musical lineup was not yet set at press time, but organizers promised it will have multiple genres, from folk and reggae to pop, soul, rock, metal, and progressive electronica, with performances on three stages: the Alameda Main Stage, the Santa Barbara Bowl CommUnity Stage in the FUNtopia Zone, and the DJ Stage. Sunday is KJEE’s Solstice Sunday ROOTS Reggae on the Main Stage.

The Main Stage lineup on Friday includes: Ladyfinger, East Valley Road, World Dance for Humanity, DJ Darla Bea, False Puppet, and Area 51. Saturday’s Main Stage lineup includes: Foxy Sage Solstice Sound Bath, BRAYELL, La Boheme with Darla Bea, The New Vibe, The Academy, Will Stephens Band, and Redfish. Sunday’s Main Stage lineup includes: Skadaddyz, The Upbeat, Cornerstone, and Morrie & The Heavy Hitters.

The Solstice Parade travels on Saturday from Santa Barbara Street to Ortega Street to Sola Street and ends at Alameda Park at the Solstice Festival. Floats will be displayed on Sola Street until 3 p.m. The festivities continue until 8 p.m., with Sunday hours from noon to 7 p.m.

For more information, see solsticeparade.com.



Pass the Hat and Feed the Beat!

The Mystical Money-Making Float

That Helps Fund the Party

By Nick Welsh

Hope Christofferson’s original rendering for the Feed the Beat float | Credit: Courtesy



If money makes the world go ’round, it stands to reason that Summer Solstice — the longest day of the year — might require a little extra bank to get us through the day’s diurnal rotation. In years past, Solstice organizers would simply “pass the hat” as a way of soliciting donations from the teeming throngs of tutti-frutti-fied celebrants. Throwing one of Santa Barbara’s biggest annual bashes isn’t cheap. But hat passing — as a thing — has been summarily deep-sixed in recent years, largely because the phrase — a late 19th-century Americanism used to describe pre-GoFundMe fundraising efforts — has become so archaic that only a few remember what it means.

Into this void stepped artist Hope Christofferson, who grew up in Black Hills South Dakota before migrating to UCSB on an art scholarship to study painting. Christofferson’s watercolors lean toward the mythic and fantastical, populated with undulating mermaids, dragons, and unicorns, all finely wrought and precisely rendered. In lieu of any hat, Christofferson is designing a sprawling flotilla of fundraising floats centered around a giant jukebox, out of which the B-52s hit song “Love Shack” will irresistibly blast. The whole thing is called “Feed the Beat.”

Right behind the jukebox — or maybe in front — will be a giant fish swallowing a giant aquatic sun. Three “Zeahorses” (zebra seahorses) will be hauling the floats up the street surrounded by about 20 dancers undulating as well, perhaps to the music.

Hoisted high into the sky will be a giant sun — maybe a star — with a huge QR code affixed to its back. No, this is not some ironic nonverbal commentary — words are verboten in crypto-pagan celebrations such as Solstice — on consumer culture and instant gratification. It’s a gentle but for real noodge to reach into one’s pocket or fanny pack and make a much-appreciated donation.

The fundraising goal this Solstice is $10,000, about twice what organizers typically collect through such exhortations. MarBorg isn’t exactly cheap these days. With the Strait of Hormuz blocked, trash pickup is even less so. Event organizers say that a simple buck would be nice. A few more would be nicer still. Hence, “Feed the Beat,” which Christofferson described, with her finely wrought syntactical precision, as “a musical ensemble whose core utilitarian function is to collect funds to keep the Solstice parade financially afloat.”

If QR is not within your comfort zone, ushers wielding old-fashioned fishnet baskets attached to long, skinny bamboo poles will be happy to take actual cash dollars.

Solstice may have changed over the years, but not all for the grayer, as people such as Christofferson demonstrate. Regardless of the event’s demographic tilt, Summer Solstice’s essential improvisational energy remains alive and well. The Solstice workshop feels like a game of pickup basketball, where anyone is welcome so long as they bring some bounce. And Christofferson brings plenty.

She’s never been to a Solstice before. She’s never done anything comparable. “I just stumbled into it,” she said. Somebody knew someone who knew somebody. Once involved, friends got made fast. Now she finds herself in charge of the money-makingest float there is. It’s her art and her design. She knows how the parts mix together. She’s in charge and at ease. So, when Miguel Avila — head of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce — shows up to introduce himself as the float’s emcee, she rolls with it. “Do you have any friends who can dance?” she asked. “About ten,” Avila said. “Great,” she said, and quickly scheduled a dance practice so people had a feel for the space and vibe for the big day. And she has another 10 dancers in mind as well.

So, get out your dancing shoes.

But just remember, “the core utilitarian function” of this float is to generate some do-re-mi.

So, bring it.