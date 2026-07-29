Parenting is full of self-doubt that’s rooted in a deep love for our kids, constant high-stakes decision-making, and intense pressure to be perfect. But what was a time you felt confident ― and particularly proud ― of yourself as a parent? When did you stop and think, “Dang, I’m actually pretty good at this!”

We want to hear about those moments, which we’ll include in our upcoming Indy Parenting issue. Please submit 100-200 words to indyparenting@independent.com by Tuesday, August 11, and we’ll be in touch.

Thanks for reading!