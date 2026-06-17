Just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Santa Barbara Police officers, Santa Barbara City Fire, and American Medical Response responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a Honda Hatchback on Cabrillo Boulevard adjacent to West Beach.

The driver and the motorcyclist were taken to Cottage Hospital for treatment after the motorcyclist collided with the car’s driver-side door. The severity of their injuries are not known at this time. There were no other passengers in the car, or other vehicles involved in the incident.

SBPD is currently investigating the crash, and it is not yet known whether drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash.

The 200 block of Cabrillo Boulevard was temporarily closed for the investigation, but traffic patterns were back to normal as of late Tuesday night.