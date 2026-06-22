Solvang’s Music in the Garden Returns with Summer Concerts

Basking under the sun while listening to live music has quickly become a summer tradition at Solvang Theaterfest. June through August, Solvang Theaterfest will host a seven-show line up called Music in the Garden. “There is something unique about spending a Sunday afternoon under the oak trees, listening to live music in a relaxed and intimate setting,” Chantel Green, the executive director of Solvang Theaterfest, said. This year, there is a new Series Pass designed to offer the season’s best value, including admission to all seven concerts and complimentary access to the Independence Day Grill & Chill celebration.

While PCPA’s theater stage continues to show its musical theater performances, Music in the Garden offers a distinct outdoor atmosphere with talented performers. The next performance will feature Stephen Styles, an Americana, folk-rock musician known for his heartfelt songwriting who will play on Sunday, June 28, 3-5 p.m. Styles is a Santa Ynez local, son of Wayne Moore bassist for the influential band Nashville West, and often records in his hometown studio.

Solvang Music in the Garden series| Photo: Courtesy

In a post-parade celebration, the second annual Grill & Chill on Saturday, July 4, 1-3 p.m., will feature live music by the Red Coyote Band as well as community festivities. The Red Coyote Band plays honky-tonk, country, and Americana and was first-place winner of the 2024 Topanga Banjo and Fiddle Festival in the band category

The Amanda Castro Band will perform on Sunday, July 19, 3-5 p.m., in their usual vintage jazz, swing, and timeless classic style. They aim to bring an elegant experience with a modern twist.

Dave Stamey, the cowboy singer-songwriter, will perform on Sunday, July 26, 3-5 p.m. Stamey has been acclaimed as an entertainer whose music captures the spirit of the American West, often traveling thousands of miles across America to tour.

Guests enjoy dancing as part of Solvang Music in the Garden. | Photo: Courtesy

Salty Strings will perform Sunday, August 2, 3-5 p.m. They are a Santa Barbara–based, high-energy bluegrass ensemble that performs string-band favorites.

The Shawn Jones Big Band Project performs on Sunday, August 9, 3-5 p.m. They are a blend of roots, Americana, blues, and rock featuring world-class musicians who have worked alongside artists such as Bonnie Raitt and Willie Nelson.

The Dreamland Band featuring Kimberly Ford performs Sunday, August 23, 3-5 p.m. The band is a tribute to the iconic Joni Mitchell, celebrating both her popular tunes and those that are less well-known.

Guests enjoy Solvang Music in the Garden | Photo: Courtesy

The new Series Pass is priced at $200 to offer the lowest per-show ticket price and a guaranteed access to every concert in the lineup. Additionally, the pass offers free admission to the Independence Day event.

If you are interested in purchasing individual concert tickets, they are available at $35 per person, per show, while the Independence Day Grill & Chill is $10 per person. Tickets are available at the door only, and the gates open 30 minutes prior to each performance.

Refreshments are available at Solvang Music in the Garden. | Photo: Courtesy

The Solvang Theaterfest is a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation of Solvang Festival Theater’s historic venue and its live performing arts and community events. Music in the Garden has quickly become another community favorite for the Solvang Theaterfest. “What was once a quieter concert series has grown into a popular summer tradition, drawing audiences from throughout the Santa Ynez Valley, Lompoc, Santa Barbara, and beyond,” said Green.

For tickets and additional information about upcoming events, visit solvangtheaterfest.org or call (805) 686-1789.