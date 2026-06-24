In the last two and half years, Opera Santa Barbara (OSB) has produced acclaimed, sold-out productions. Now, for their 32nd season, they have announced an expanded 2026-27 mainstage repertoire due to a generous donation from long-time supporter Cheryl Goldberg. Their first two operas, Rigoletto and The Barber of Seville will both have added matinee shows. In addition, the Goldberg gift is a major five-year financial commitment that will allow for even further future expansion of the OSB.

Kostis Protopapas, entering his tenth season as artistic and general director of OSB, said, “People often say, ‘You do all this work for only two performances.’ For me, of course, it’s certainly worth it, but being able to do a third is very exciting for us.” Protopapas explained that OSB’s goal was to build a company that speaks to the audience of Santa Barbara specifically. When choosing this season’s repertoire, Protopapas said that both broadly recognized classics, new work that is still in OSB’s style and lesser known classics are prioritized. “It’s a season that is very balanced. It has classics, has a new work, has a comedy, has a tragedy, and has something for everyone!” he said.

The season begins in November with the legendary tragedy, Giuseppe Verdi’s Rigoletto. The opera follows Rigoletto, who tells a tale of a court jester whose jokes come at the expense of a grieving father and subsequently brings down a curse upon the jester’s own daughter. Director Octavio Cardeno and designer Daniel Chapman reunite for this production after the company’s recent performances of Pagliacci and Zorro, while Protopapas will conduct. The shows will take place at the Lobero Theater on Friday, November 6 and Tuesday, November 10 at 7:30 p.m., and on November 8 for a Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m.

In February 2027, the company will perform cherished, lighthearted comedy, Gioachino Rossini’s The Barber of Seville. Full of clever disguises and recognizable music, the show will be staged by Director Richard Gammon, drawing inspiration from the visual world of the Looney Tunes cartoons. Notably, Lyndon Meyer will make his company debut on the podium. The performance will take place at the Lobero Theater on Friday, February 19 and Wednesday, February 24 at 7:30 p.m., as well as a Sunday matinee on February 21 at 2:30 p.m. Additionally, a free student matinee performance will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, February 22.

In April, the season concludes with a California premiere of Craig Bohmler and Steven Mark Kohn’s contemporary American opera Riders of the Purple Sage, based on the titular classic 1912 Western novel by Zane Grey. The story is set in Utah Territory in the 1870s following a young heiress of a ranch resisting pressures to marry and give up possession of her property. At its premiere in 2017 at Arizona Opera, the production was critically acclaimed and sold-out. OSB’s production is staged by Tara Faircloth and conducted by veteran conductor Joseph Mechavich who led Riders of the Purple Sage’s world premiere and makes his OSB debut. The performances will take place at the Lobero Theatre on Friday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 25 at 2:30 p.m.

When asked why he thinks opera has remained such a cherished tradition in Santa Barbara, especially in the modern, digital age, Protopapas said, “I think we remain vital. We remain a destination precisely because we do something that digital media can’t do: live performance. … Being in person creates a sense of community. You experience that at the same time with other people. Every live experience is a unique event. It can’t be reproduced, and I think there’s a certain excitement about being there while the art is actually coming alive.”

The single ticket prices for the season start at $35 for midweek performances and $55 for Fridays. Season ticket holders receive priority seating, the lowest prices, and access to renewal pricing in future seasons. Season tickets and single tickets are available now at the Lobero Theatre Box Office located at 33 East Canon Perdido Street, online at lobero.org or by phone (805) 963-0761. For more information about Opera Santa Barbara see operasb.org.