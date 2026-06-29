We are proud to announce that we have won awards for our 2025 stories, photography, layouts, and newsletters from the California News Publishers Association (CNPA).

The California Journalism Awards provide the opportunity for publishers and editors to promote excellence in journalism and recognize their staffs’ outstanding work to inform and enlighten their readers through reporting, design, photography and multimedia in print and online. A select group of experienced out-of-state journalists judged entries with publication dates between January 1 and December 31, 2025.

1st Place:

General Excellence: The Santa Barbara Independent

Fine Arts Writing/Reporting: “Looking IN at the Life and Work of Hank Pitcher” by Roger Durling

Health Reporting: “Santa Barbara Independent Health Reporting Series” by Nick Welsh

Homelessness Reporting: “Sylvia Barnard with Her Tiny Homes and Magical Kitchen Saves Lives” by Nick Welsh

Illustration: “Reign of Administrative (T)error” by Xavier Pereyra and Ben Ciccati

In-Depth Reporting: “Reign of Administrative (T)error” by Ryan Cruz, Callie Fausey, Tyler Hayden, Margaux Lovely, Christina McDermott, and Nick Welsh

Photojournalism: Santa Barbara Photography by Ingrid Bostrom

Public Service Journalism: “Sable Offshore Oil Coverage” by Nick Welsh, Margaux Lovely, Tyler Hayden, Ryan Cruz, and Christina McDermott

Social Justice/Civic Engagement: “Smoke and Mirrors: Fallout from Federal Raids at Glass House Farms” by Ryan Cruz, Tyler Hayden, and Nick Welsh

Writing: “An American Dream Fulfilled” by Ryan Cruz

2nd Place:

Agricultural Reporting: “Santa Barbara Sparks California’s Agave Explosion” by Matt Kettmann

Arts & Entertainment Coverage: “Santa Barbara’s Fall Arts Season is Looking as Vibrant and Colorful as Ever” by Leslie Dinaberg, Maggie Yates, and Josef Woodard

Best Newsletter: “Fully Belly Files” by Matt Kettmann

Columns: “The Angry Poodle” by Nick Welsh

Coverage of Youth & Education: “Island View Preschool Overcomes ‘Daunting’ Process to Open Daycare in Santa Barbara” by Callie Fausey

Film/TV Writing: “For the Love of Film” by Leslie Dinaberg and Josef Woodard

Housing & Land-Use Reporting: “Independent’s Housing Series” by Christina McDermott and Jean Yamamura

Music Writing/Reporting: “Mac Demarco Sings His Little Heart Out at the Santa Barbara Bowl” by Callie Fausey

3rd Place:

Community Calendar: “Santa Barbara Independent’s The Week” by Terry Ortega

Coverage of Local Government: “Paseo Nuevo Redevelopment: The Next Steps” by Ryan P. Cruz

Immigration Reporting: “Smoke and Mirrors: Fallout from Federal Raids at Glass House Farms” by Ryan Cruz, Tyler Hayden, and Nick Welsh

Photo Story/Essay: “Colorfully Clad Kids Brighten up Overcast Children’s Fiesta Parade” by Ingrid Bostrom and Jackson Friedman

4th Place:

Breaking News: “Federal Agents Deploy Smoke Bombs into Crowds During Raids of Glass House Farms Locations on Central Coast” by Ryan Cruz

Feature Story: “Eating Lunch with Santa Barbara’s Gay and Lesbian Seniors” by Callie Fausey

Print Front Page Layout and Design: “Crude Awakening” by Xavier Pereyra

5th Place:

Home Page Layout and Design: The Santa Barbara Independent Website

Print Inside Layout and Design: “Fiesta” by Xavier Pereyra