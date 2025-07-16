Cover Story By | Wed Jul 16, 2025 | 10:09pm

Smoke and Mirrors: Fallout from Federal Raids at Glass House Farms

A Look at What Happened and the Community's Response After More Than 360 Arrested at Central Coast Cannabis Farms

By Indy Staff | Photos by Ingrid Bostrom
July 17, 2025

Federal Show of Force Prompts
Real Community Response

Following Militarized Operations on July 10, Community Rallies to Support Immigrants

By Ryan P. Cruz

How It Happened:
Timeline of Immigration Raid
in Carpinteria

On July 10, Quiet Back Road Became Home to Political Clash in Matter of Minutes

By Ryan P. Cruz


ICE Raids Leave Families In the Cold

From Carpinteria to Camarillo,
Loved Ones Are
Desperate for Help

By Tyler Hayden

Supervisors Hear Hot Words Over Federal Actions in Carpinteria

Seven Hours of Testimony Including from Santa Barbara D.A. and the Sheriff

By Nick Welsh

‘This Is an Emergency’:
Emotions Run High at Santa Barbara Town Hall

Community Members Speak Out Against Immigration Enforcement at
Tense City Meeting

By Ryan P. Cruz

