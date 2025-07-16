Smoke and Mirrors:
Fallout from Federal Raids at
Glass House Farms
A Look at What Happened and the
Community’s Response After More Than
360 Arrested at Central Coast Cannabis Farms
By Indy Staff | Photos by Ingrid Bostrom
July 17, 2025
Federal Show of Force Prompts
Real Community Response
Following Militarized Operations on July 10, Community Rallies to Support Immigrants
By Ryan P. Cruz
How It Happened:
Timeline of Immigration Raid
in Carpinteria
On July 10, Quiet Back Road Became Home to Political Clash in Matter of Minutes
By Ryan P. Cruz
ICE Raids Leave Families In the Cold
From Carpinteria to Camarillo,
Loved Ones Are
Desperate for Help
By Tyler Hayden
Supervisors Hear Hot Words Over Federal Actions in Carpinteria
Seven Hours of Testimony Including from Santa Barbara D.A. and the Sheriff
By Nick Welsh
‘This Is an Emergency’:
Emotions Run High at Santa Barbara Town Hall
Community Members Speak Out Against Immigration Enforcement at
Tense City Meeting
By Ryan P. Cruz
You must be logged in to post a comment.